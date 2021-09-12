Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek
If you like to be lied too.
by 12/09/2021on
I bought a used 2018 Ford Escape. It had a head liner that needed to be fixed. I pointed it out to the sales staff. They said if I bought it they would fix it. Once after purchase I makes several attempts to to schedule the repair. Finally I got a call back. The service department had it on two separate occasions. Both times failing to repair it. Then over the next two months and 13 phone calls with each a promise that a e mail was sent to the used car manager. I had no reply. After all but giving up I got a call yesterday from the GM. He wanted me to remove my yelp review if he was able to actually make the repair. I said I would not drive to his dealership for a third time. He had to pick it up. So he said he wound get in fixed in my town. I said ok. Today I got a text with a change in tone. He said I had to drive it to Walnut Creek. What [non-permissible content removed]. Stay away from these guys. Horrible people.
Frustrated, Upset and Disappointed!
by 06/26/2021on
Now, I am paying for a car that is not legal to drive, I have paid for an smog check, have taken time off from work to get the car smogged and has this dealership reimbursed me for anything no, have I received an apology no. I have files a complaint with the DMV and the CA Attorney General's office, next week I will hire an attorney as I must retain legal counsel!
Unique Online buying experience
by 07/14/2020on
This review is about my experience with buying a car online dealing with Bao Ngo. I'm retired and live 1800+ miles away. For 15 years I have enjoyed finding 2001-02 model W210 or E class. I saw a listing for my type of W210 with the perfect credentials of one owner and low miles! Bao contacted me and this started a great buying experience. He sent me 25+ pics and then FaceTime with me showing the car. Not being able to see the car in person he used technology and I felt as if I was there. It was incredible and I felt completely satisfied with the online purchase. Bao answers my calls and text providing excellent customer service. If you're looking for a great experience buying online I recommend Bao Ngo.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Shop and Bait?
by 06/18/2020on
I'm was hoping to rate 0 STAR. I saw an ad for 2017 QX60 and was interested to buy it. I wanted to see it first and test drive it. I got connected with Andrew Cortez where we discussed the visit and pricing. The car was listed at $22,981 but he quoted me OTD price of $28K. I asked why that high, and he said that the price is really $24,981 and not $22K, WTF??? I just wasted the whole morning looking at this car, and then they will suddenly tell me they are lying. Not a very good way to do business, specially in this current economic condition!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Great customer service , no drama at all.
by 05/18/2019on
One of the best car buying experiences we have ever had. No pressure and great service from every single employee we encountered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
CAREFUL at Mercedes Benz Walnut Creek Service
by 05/13/2019on
The attentiveness to the customer is lost once the vehicle is checked-in for service. Delays in ordering/receiving parts, work-arounds, and manipulation …all to benefit the service department organization financially -while hoping customers won’t be too upset with the delays or notice the difference in the lower-quality of the repair. Hopefully my feedback will be used to ensure future customers at Mercedes Benz of Walnut Creek service department will have that “World Class Customer Experience” -that I never received.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Awful Experience - AVOID THIS DEALERSHIP
by 04/18/2018on
1). They Lie. I was told during the sales process that the dealership provided pick-up and delivery on service appointments. I found 2 weeks after purchase that was not true. 2). Inconsiderate. They had me leave with my new car without giving the car a detail. I pointed out that there were light white "blotches" all over the car and I wanted those removed before I took delivery. The salesperson, Kevin, promised that once the car was detailed the spots would vanish. He said the spots were "something they put on the cars to protect them from the elements..." I called to schedule a detail appointment (something that should have been done WHILE I waited to take delivery) and I was informed that they only "detailed" Mon - Thurs, they do not pick up and deliver, and I could drop off...." 3). The car. The monitor doesn't work, the auto-off headlights don't work, the touch unlock on the driver's door works sporadically. 4). Swarmly Finance Manager. the guy is a creep. After I completed my paperwork with him he was clearly upset that I didn't fall for his extended service agreement sales pitch. As I was leaving his office he said, "We're done here, but I just want to know why you would decline an offer that could potentially save you so much and save you (some or all I was unclear) on scheduled maintenance. After 3 Mercedes and 2 BMWs I have come to know that I don't owe him or anyone else an explanation. I made some remark and said if we're done I'll go. He was gross. I called Mercedes Benz USA and was told that in CA there is no "cooling off period" on a lease and that the car was leased "as is..." Yesterday I had the car detailed and no, the blotches did not disappear. In fact, the detailer found more. The car is covered with them. It is like the car has chicken pox. I am filing a complaint with the Consumer Protection Agency for California. My goal will be to be released from this lease.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Did Not Correct Original Issue
by 04/06/2018on
I originally brought my 09 CLS63 AMG to Walnut Creek Mercedes to have them look at and repair my power steering howling noise. Left it for the day, by end of day received a call from my service advisor Walter, that they were still troubleshooting the power steering noise, but that my valve covers were leaking bad and in need of immediate repair. I advised them to move forward with the valve cover repair and advise on the power steering. I received a call form Walter that his technician had broken a plastic part, that they needed to replace but that the problem with my power steering noise was a crack in the water temp housing, and the leak onto the power steering belt and pump were what was causing the noise, and that I needed to have the cracked housing replaced and this should correct this original issue. I advised him to move forward with the repair. They kept my car for a week. When I picked it up, I was advised that there is still noise with the power steering but that it would go away. I have driven the car for an additional week now and the same noise I took it to be repaired for, is still there. I feel the Walnut Creek Mercedes did a poor job in repairing my original issue (did nothing), and corrected something that was wrong (valve cover gaskets), and put me on the line for a part that the technician broke (water temp housing), since it has a plastic piece, and I assume that if I did have a leak like that I could not have made it to the dealer without the car overheating. In either case, I feel that Walnut Creek Mercedes did not repair my car for what I took it in for, and to have me leave with it making the noise it does really shows poorly on their attention to expertise in servicing their brand. I have friends that have the same CLS and their cars do not make this noise, and when I bought it, mine did not make this noise. I am reminded and recommended by Mercedes to have my car serviced with the dealership as they know my car and will ensure the proper care of it as their teams are certified for Mercedes, and only use Genuine OE parts. I am an unhappy customer, and don't really want to drive my car with the noise it is making. Bottom Line.... Poor Service on behalf of Mercedes Benz of Walnut Creek on repairing my car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 09/06/2016on
I got a CLA250 2016 from Kamran Amintaheri, and the manager Quynh Pham, they helped me alot and gave me the best experience. Thanks
Bait and Switch
by 08/08/2016on
What has happened to Mercedes Benz of Walnut Creek. The sales department seems to think they can do whatever they want. Customer service is not part of their philosophy. Squeezing every penny out a customer is what they are about. No integrity, no morals, no soul. They mislead, lie and and act as if you do not have options. I have purchased new SL class here in the past. This time I was purchasing a used Mercedes, maybe thats the problem not enough markup. They treated me disrespectfully and were shocked when I walked out. I never had a bad experience here so why would I heed the warnings of bad reviews. So go there and wait till it happens to you, then you will not be going back either.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exceptional service
by 07/17/2016on
I wish to acknowledge the exceptional service that I received at Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek through our service liaison, Bryan Pineda. Our new vehicle was delivered with one rear door that was slightly misaligned. As soon as I brought it to Bryan's attention, he immediately recognized the particular issue; and the problem was resolved perfectly. In addition, I had other requests related to the custom film protection that was recently applied to the vehicle (by a third party), specifically, that the car not be washed, etc. Moreover, as a result of AMG badging removed during the film application process, Bryan gladly assisted with (re-)application of new badging (ordered through the dealership). Furthermore, on a previous service visit, Bryan assisted us in connection with the application of an additional light (an illuminated element applied to the front grill) and a minor touch-up paint job on the rear spoiler -- both of which were handled expertly. Lastly, as the new owner of a unique vehicle that was not produced in high volume, I was initially apprehensive about bringing my car to a service department with which I was not familiar. These last two service visits have helped to allay my apprehensions. I hope to continue this positive service relationship at Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services, clean facilities, very nice staff
by 07/04/2016on
Aside from having a nice facility, My service advisor Sal Maldonado is commendable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shine bright like a diamond!
by 07/01/2016on
I purchased my first Mercedes in February and could not be happier. I wanted to get it detailed to preserve the pain and I went to Sal to help schedule it. He was professional, approachable and scheduled the detail only a couple days out. I was very pleased with the detail of my car. I would highly recommend that you pay a visit to the Mercedes Benz of Walnut Creek!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perma_Plate work on CPO C-Class
by 06/25/2016on
From the negotiation of price through the scheduling of the work appointment and the drop-off and delivery of the vehicle after, the whole process was easy and customer-friendly. We tend to keep and drive our Mercedes automobiles for a long time, so protecting the exterior and interior are important. (I also loved the opportunity to drive a beautiful E-Class loaner!)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/24/2016on
Walnut creek Benz has the best service ever ! I have been coming here for so many years and this place have not turn me down
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/24/2016on
Excellent customer service. Sal, thanks for your help as well as knowledge on Mercedes vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
E350 - 2014
by 06/22/2016on
My experience with trading in my E550 and purchasing an E350 certified pre-owned car was fantastic. The transaction was simple and the members of your tear were all outstanding. Steve Schlep and Steven Austin managed the easy purchase each step of the way making my buying experience very simple. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Appointment No Problem
by 05/19/2016on
Most people will tell you not to take your car to the dealership. Most people will tell you that you'll waste your money. Mercedes of Walnut Creek is not like most dealerships. They are the exception to the rule. John Ford is a very humble service advisor. With every compliment received, he gives 3 more back to his team. He is an honest person, and I am so happy to have become part of his clientele. My check engine light turned on, and it was not the ideal situation. I brought the car over right away. I noticed that John didn't have any appointments until Monday, so I was worried I would be without a car. John and the team worked their magic and my car was ready to go the same day. Oh and the cashier appointment setters were so friendly and helpful, espcially Donnie/Dawnie? Sorry I mispelled your name, thank you for all of your work. Thanks Mercedes Benz of Walnut Creek.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service and understanding of the issues and follow up
by 05/13/2016on
In 2 and 1/2 years the number off days my 2014 S550 has been in the shop for repairs is absurd. The time to complete simple repairs like get new tires after 3 blow outs/tire delamination's over just 40,000 miles which were really caused by poor alignment issues is crazy. I can also never reach anyone in service, so if you get a Mercedes buy two in order to have one as a back up when the other is ion the shop regularly. Owned many and will never but another.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Michael Hendry = The best service advisor ever!
by 05/10/2016on
Michael continues to go over and above at a level of consistency that is rarely seen. No one is perfect, and there are some days when the fates conspire and nothing seems to go right...but what I admire is Michael's accountability, his transparency and his efforts towards "doing the right thing." I measure a person by how they handle difficult situations and it always seems that Mr. Hendry operates with a mentality of "exceeding expectations." Keep up the great work, Michael.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying my G Class Here!
by 04/29/2016on
Just when I thought that car salesmanship was a dying art, as I have bought a couple of luxury cars in past couple years and it seemed that I had better knowledge than the salesmen. I was in the market to replace my range rover with a G Class, when I met Jimmy Molakides from Mercedes Benz of Walnut Creek. My expectations were very clear to him; I didn’t want to spend lot of time at the dealership and I wanted to be educated on what I was buying. He met both of my expectations with flying colors. He was educated on the product he was selling, told me the history on G class, showed me how to get it going and then set an appointment with a product specialist to go over the whole SUV with me. It was an experience that I truly enjoyed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments