5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I had rented from Enterprise many times in the past. Then, we were looking a buying a car. Erica Colon and Frank Reynolds were wonderful in helping us get a great deal at the Enterprise sales location in Vista, CA. It was probably the most satisfying vehicle purchase we had. Erica was politely persistent with us over several weeks, even when we didn't get back to her (sorry). Also, they never tried to "muscle" us into what we didn't want like some dealers do. Everything was disclosed upfront, and the vehicle (2017 Buick Verano) was clean and in good working order. I highly recommend them! -Daniel Read more