Enterprise Car Sales Vista
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Vista
Erica Colon and Frank Reynolds were wonderful!
by 07/12/2018on
My wife and I had rented from Enterprise many times in the past. Then, we were looking a buying a car. Erica Colon and Frank Reynolds were wonderful in helping us get a great deal at the Enterprise sales location in Vista, CA. It was probably the most satisfying vehicle purchase we had. Erica was politely persistent with us over several weeks, even when we didn't get back to her (sorry). Also, they never tried to "muscle" us into what we didn't want like some dealers do. Everything was disclosed upfront, and the vehicle (2017 Buick Verano) was clean and in good working order. I highly recommend them! -Daniel
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford C-max,
by 07/10/2016on
Had a wonderful experience buying a car through Enterprise. Or car had been totaled in an accident, and having AAA, we were referred to Enterprise, for a No Pressure, opportunity to find our replacement. We took the chance and are very happy we did. Found a excellent replacement for our car, and cost was unbeatable. Also, I don't believe any other dealership would have a month warranty on used cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service
by 07/09/2016on
Ryan Senior Account Executive Car Sales, Ray Area Car Sales Manager and Frank Finance Car Sales very courteous, friendly and professional from the beginning to delivering the car. As far the time took me and my son to complete transaction from start to end, it's just awesome. You don't have to spend hours like regular new & used car dealership to buy your car, it's like in and out with very least amount of times. I strongly recommend this Enterprise Car Sales in Vista, CA. to anyone planning to purchase their next new used vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car purchase
by 04/18/2016on
Kevin ( salesman ) was great. I didn't feel pressured to buy. I saw car I got car. Overall, A very good experience with Enterprise. Time will tell how great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
