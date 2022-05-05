Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. BMW of Vista

BMW of Vista

BMW of Vista
Visit dealer’s website 
1715 Hacienda Dr, Vista, CA 92081
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Vista

4.7
Overall Rating
4.67 out of 5 stars(71)
Recommend: Yes (45) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

White Glove Service

by Kevin R on 05/05/2022

Corey and Sal we're very professional, and pleasant to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
71 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

White Glove Service

by Kevin R on 05/05/2022

Corey and Sal we're very professional, and pleasant to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil and filter change

by Cisco05 on 04/18/2022

I had a great experience like usual at BMW of Vista. The staff is amazing and Brandy went above and beyond. She was so kind to my son and had him involved in the process. She was absolutely amazing. Thank you all again for the great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brake fluid

by Terukotaka on 04/06/2022

Took my car in without an appointment for a “brake fluid” notification. Was taken care of right away and waited only about an hour. Did not realize they had to drain the fluid and replace. Love my car and service afforded to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always clear and concise.

by MS on 03/31/2022

They are trustworthy. They are also prompt and very professional. I love their facility. They also took the liberty of completing a few other recalls and warranty work that I did not know about.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a Pre-Owned 2015 5 Series

by Richard Byford on 03/05/2022

After having a terrible experience at another dealer, I stopped by BMW of Vista to take a look at some pre owned vehicles. I ended up purchasing a pre owned 5 series and the experience was great. Our client advisor Caleb was amazing. Super friendly, not over the top and if he didn't have an answer to a question about a feature on the car or the process he promptly got me the answer. Won't hesitate to return and purchase another vehicle with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Steve on 03/04/2022

Always great service and very helpful. Ramon is very conscientious

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW of Vista California

by Doug Sparks on 02/25/2022

Superb service from top to bottom. I had a complicated situation and was looking for a car that in today's market isn't that easy to find, a 2022 BMW M850 ix. Not only did they complete the near impossible task, but they also actually delivered the car to me in Texas! I can't say enough about the team and BMW of Vista!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fabulous customer service

by Desirae on 02/24/2022

He was so warm and nice 😊 he helped me and made my experience perfect. I went first to DMW of Encinitas and they were so rude and unacceptable I went to vista BMW and Edmund was amazing!! Ty

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Resolved!

by Jan on 02/19/2022

I took my car in since I was having difficulty passing the CA smog test. Ramon was very helpful ensuring that my car passed the inspection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Xx

by deruiz2 on 02/16/2022

Prompt, courteous and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on M2

by Galf123 on 02/16/2022

Good staff - excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great selection; Competent, friendly staff

by Howard Tara on 02/16/2022

This dealership has a massive lot and, in turn, a great selection of cars. Alex Torres was our sales representative and he was excellent. Was not only helpful pre-sales, but spent lots of time with me post-sale on numerous questions. Would highly recommend this dealership and this sales rep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service Experience of my 340i

by Jeffmont on 01/13/2022

As always, this service experience was a good one. I was in and out within a reasonable timeframe and the Service Department was friendly and responsive. Great carwash as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Purchase Experience

by Lily M on 12/29/2021

Steve and Tyler were absolutely fantastic! I’ve bought several cars in the past, but this has been the best car shopping experience for me and my family. We drove over 2 hours to find our car and it was worth every mile. I can’t thank them enough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service by manuel

by Bst5142 on 12/27/2021

Very professional and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best BMW dealership in Southern California

by carlosFam on 12/16/2021

This is my second BMW purchase with Vista BMW. I am confident there is no better BMW dealership in So Cal. The attentiveness to detail, the time and consideration and the value they place on their customers is bar none. I am a repeat customer just because the buying process is so easy and trouble free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

20K service on X5 40e

by T-squared on 11/09/2021

Great job by BMW of Vista. Service completed in time frame stated, car was shiny and clean when returned to me. Despite the fact that they were busy, a loaner was provided for the short time period I needed to run a local errand while the vehicle was being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change service

by Ashley D on 11/08/2021

Always have great service when I go into BMW in Vista. All associates are helpful to answer questions. This was my first time working with service advisor, Sandra, and she was very friendly and quick with her service. My only complaint was that the complimentary wash was going to add an additional 45 minutes to my service time, so I opted out of getting one. Seemed like a long time and it’s never taken that long in the past.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ramon

by Katydid on 10/27/2021

Friendly, informative and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jesse Alvernaz

by Christina C on 10/26/2021

Best car buying experience!! I returned to BMW of Vista because I knew I would be 100% taken care of!! As long as I’m in CA and drive BMW I’ll keep coming back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SERVICE

by Barry Consta on 09/26/2021

Great job by the service department . The loaner was clean and very easy to operate. Brian and the service team were very friendly and professional and made sure my car was washed and ready as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
163 cars in stock
44 new84 used35 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

what sets us apart
Through DRV PNK, we continue to raise millions to support cancer research and treatment. Every AutoNation Pink Plate on the road helps put our fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
We’ll buy your car and give you a check that you can deposit the same day. Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
We use an EPA-approved disinfectant to sanitize every vehicle we sell. Plus, we offer store-to-door-delivery for a safer shopping experience.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

What shoppers are searching for