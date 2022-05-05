Customer Reviews of BMW of Vista
White Glove Service
by 05/05/2022on
Corey and Sal we're very professional, and pleasant to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Oil and filter change
by 04/18/2022on
I had a great experience like usual at BMW of Vista. The staff is amazing and Brandy went above and beyond. She was so kind to my son and had him involved in the process. She was absolutely amazing. Thank you all again for the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Brake fluid
by 04/06/2022on
Took my car in without an appointment for a “brake fluid” notification. Was taken care of right away and waited only about an hour. Did not realize they had to drain the fluid and replace. Love my car and service afforded to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always clear and concise.
by 03/31/2022on
They are trustworthy. They are also prompt and very professional. I love their facility. They also took the liberty of completing a few other recalls and warranty work that I did not know about.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchased a Pre-Owned 2015 5 Series
by 03/05/2022on
After having a terrible experience at another dealer, I stopped by BMW of Vista to take a look at some pre owned vehicles. I ended up purchasing a pre owned 5 series and the experience was great. Our client advisor Caleb was amazing. Super friendly, not over the top and if he didn't have an answer to a question about a feature on the car or the process he promptly got me the answer. Won't hesitate to return and purchase another vehicle with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/04/2022on
Always great service and very helpful. Ramon is very conscientious
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BMW of Vista California
by 02/25/2022on
Superb service from top to bottom. I had a complicated situation and was looking for a car that in today's market isn't that easy to find, a 2022 BMW M850 ix. Not only did they complete the near impossible task, but they also actually delivered the car to me in Texas! I can't say enough about the team and BMW of Vista!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fabulous customer service
by 02/24/2022on
He was so warm and nice 😊 he helped me and made my experience perfect. I went first to DMW of Encinitas and they were so rude and unacceptable I went to vista BMW and Edmund was amazing!! Ty
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Resolved!
by 02/19/2022on
I took my car in since I was having difficulty passing the CA smog test. Ramon was very helpful ensuring that my car passed the inspection.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Xx
by 02/16/2022on
Prompt, courteous and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service on M2
by 02/16/2022on
Good staff - excellent service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great selection; Competent, friendly staff
by 02/16/2022on
This dealership has a massive lot and, in turn, a great selection of cars. Alex Torres was our sales representative and he was excellent. Was not only helpful pre-sales, but spent lots of time with me post-sale on numerous questions. Would highly recommend this dealership and this sales rep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service Experience of my 340i
by 01/13/2022on
As always, this service experience was a good one. I was in and out within a reasonable timeframe and the Service Department was friendly and responsive. Great carwash as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Purchase Experience
by 12/29/2021on
Steve and Tyler were absolutely fantastic! I’ve bought several cars in the past, but this has been the best car shopping experience for me and my family. We drove over 2 hours to find our car and it was worth every mile. I can’t thank them enough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service by manuel
by 12/27/2021on
Very professional and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The best BMW dealership in Southern California
by 12/16/2021on
This is my second BMW purchase with Vista BMW. I am confident there is no better BMW dealership in So Cal. The attentiveness to detail, the time and consideration and the value they place on their customers is bar none. I am a repeat customer just because the buying process is so easy and trouble free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
20K service on X5 40e
by 11/09/2021on
Great job by BMW of Vista. Service completed in time frame stated, car was shiny and clean when returned to me. Despite the fact that they were busy, a loaner was provided for the short time period I needed to run a local errand while the vehicle was being serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change service
by 11/08/2021on
Always have great service when I go into BMW in Vista. All associates are helpful to answer questions. This was my first time working with service advisor, Sandra, and she was very friendly and quick with her service. My only complaint was that the complimentary wash was going to add an additional 45 minutes to my service time, so I opted out of getting one. Seemed like a long time and it’s never taken that long in the past.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ramon
by 10/27/2021on
Friendly, informative and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Jesse Alvernaz
by 10/26/2021on
Best car buying experience!! I returned to BMW of Vista because I knew I would be 100% taken care of!! As long as I’m in CA and drive BMW I’ll keep coming back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
SERVICE
by 09/26/2021on
Great job by the service department . The loaner was clean and very easy to operate. Brian and the service team were very friendly and professional and made sure my car was washed and ready as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2 Comments