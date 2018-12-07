Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Vista

875 W Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Vista

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Erica Colon and Frank Reynolds were wonderful!

by danielflott on 07/12/2018

My wife and I had rented from Enterprise many times in the past. Then, we were looking a buying a car. Erica Colon and Frank Reynolds were wonderful in helping us get a great deal at the Enterprise sales location in Vista, CA. It was probably the most satisfying vehicle purchase we had. Erica was politely persistent with us over several weeks, even when we didn't get back to her (sorry). Also, they never tried to "muscle" us into what we didn't want like some dealers do. Everything was disclosed upfront, and the vehicle (2017 Buick Verano) was clean and in good working order. I highly recommend them! -Daniel

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford C-max,

by Standish57 on 07/10/2016

Had a wonderful experience buying a car through Enterprise. Or car had been totaled in an accident, and having AAA, we were referred to Enterprise, for a No Pressure, opportunity to find our replacement. We took the chance and are very happy we did. Found a excellent replacement for our car, and cost was unbeatable. Also, I don't believe any other dealership would have a month warranty on used cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Service

by jasindo on 07/09/2016

Ryan Senior Account Executive Car Sales, Ray Area Car Sales Manager and Frank Finance Car Sales very courteous, friendly and professional from the beginning to delivering the car. As far the time took me and my son to complete transaction from start to end, it's just awesome. You don't have to spend hours like regular new & used car dealership to buy your car, it's like in and out with very least amount of times. I strongly recommend this Enterprise Car Sales in Vista, CA. to anyone planning to purchase their next new used vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car purchase

by Innerpowers on 04/18/2016

Kevin ( salesman ) was great. I didn't feel pressured to buy. I saw car I got car. Overall, A very good experience with Enterprise. Time will tell how great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

49 cars in stock
0 new49 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota Corolla
Toyota Corolla
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

