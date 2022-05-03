5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Always have great service when I go into BMW in Vista. All associates are helpful to answer questions. This was my first time working with service advisor, Sandra, and she was very friendly and quick with her service. My only complaint was that the complimentary wash was going to add an additional 45 minutes to my service time, so I opted out of getting one. Seemed like a long time and it’s never taken that long in the past. Read more