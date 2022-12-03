Valley Hi Kia
Customer Reviews of Valley Hi Kia
Lesson learned- never Valley Hi Kia again
by 03/12/2022on
It's indeed true, the saying that says "fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me." Well the shame is on me here for giving Valley Hi Kia the benefit of the doubt, therefore allowing them to try and screw me a second time. Years ago, I got a nail in my tire (tires purchased at Kia) and took it to Kia for a patch. They told me it was in the sidewall and that I'd have to purchase another tire. My mother (also a Kia owner and FORMER Valley Hi Kia customer who recently got screwed out of her promised free oil changes), suggested I go to America's Tire to see what they'd say. Not only was the tire patchable, they did it for FREE! Fast forward some years and the dreaded low tire pressure sensor comes on. I take it into Kia for some air, a tech tops me off but says he thinks he sees a possible nail but is unsure. He said that if the tire pressure light came on again soon, to bring it back and they could do a patch. Cool. Well, 2 days later, light comes on and I return. Suddenly, the tire is no longer patchable and the nail is in the sidewall. I promptly retrieve my car and take it to America’s Tire and guess what? Yeah, patchable and free! So consider my lesson thoroughly learned! No longer will I take my car to this shady excuse for a service department unless it’s a covered warranty issue. They’ve proven they’re not trustworthy and will clearly lie for the sake of making an undeserved buck! Kia is a great car- their staff, not so much!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
“That’s not my problem.”
by 01/10/2022on
I own a new Kia Telluride with 20,000 miles on it. I am a traveling hospice nurse. This past Friday morning, this vehicle, for the 4th time, turned off on it’s own while driving. This makes it challenging to operate obviously for safety reasons, and it takes almost 6-9 minutes to restart, as the car runs through a “systems check,” as per the digital dashboard. I was sent to see a hospice patient early Friday morning who was in distress, and due to my inability to arrive to the patient's house promptly, the patient passed away with the family and small children tearful at the bedside. I could have stabilized the patient to allow the family more time at the bedside and obviously shield the family from the traumatic experience they endured. I purchase new and reliable vehicles to ensure that I do not have any issues or inconveniences such as this experience. When my car finally arrived at Valley-Hi Kia, my husband was in regular contact with the service manager, who was to have a rental car available for me to transfer all of my nursing supplies into. Not only was the service manager absent upon my arrival, but there was no rental car, and the young woman behind the counter had no idea what I was speaking of regarding the service manager. There is a severe lack of communication between staff. Due to my level of frustration at this point, the young woman behind the counter called a manager for “a code red,” directly making eye contact with me while requesting a manager on the phone. I have never experienced such disrespectful service, but it gets better. Hence the parts manager appears, and I ask him to step outside. As I informed him of the inadequate operational aspect of this new vehicle, my hospice patient passed away this morning because I couldn't arrive at their house to stabilize him. The parts managers responded, “thats not my problem.” I was at a loss of words. I promptly left, and now I have a new Kia Telluride at my house that is unsafe to drive. I will never purchase a Kia product again due to the poor customer service. A manufacture issues a warranty to back the integrity of a product they sell. If Valley-Hi Kia is unwilling to honor the warranty of this product what does that you tell you about their products?. This dealership is requiring me to pay for a rental vehicle while the vehicle is in their possession for several weeks until they can possibly service it. My husband and I were I formed that due to Covid and limited-service technicians on staff that the vehicle could be there for weeks. Please understand that Valley-Hi Kia can keep the vehicle as long as needed - just fix this vehicle for my basic safety needs and the public's safety. Also, Valley-Hi Kia should be paying for a rental vehicle that is comparable to the vehicle we purchased from them. My request is not unreasonable.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Customer Service Ever
by 10/28/2020on
Stacey is my go to person. She is really, really nice and always helps me. Kia is lucky to have her because she is very knowledgeable about all the products. I've been a happy Kia owner for 17 years now and I won't take mine to anywhere else because Stacey is that awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Phenomenal First Time Car Buying Experience
by 07/09/2020on
This was my first time purchasing a car. The team at Valley Hi Kia truly made this experience a wonderful one. I had submitted an interest form online and I was promptly contacted by Marisol Martinez. She was attentive to my questions, concerns, and interests. She set up an appointment for me to come in and reassured me that she will share the notes of our conversation with the sales associate. Two days later, I made it to my appointment, I met with the team who took great care of me, and drove off with the car that I had been obsessing over for 2 months. Thank you Mr. Anwar Shawwaf, Mr. Grey D’Antonio, Mr. Fareez Fakhoury, and Mr. Danny Lopez for the amazing first-time-car-buying experience.
Taking advantage of veterans
by 08/16/2019on
I am a medically retired Army veteran and youth minister trying to get my 2015 Kia Sorento with 70k miles on it repaired under warranty the still have my vehicle and want to charge me a diagnosis fee even after they Refused to diagnose the Awd component and then wants to charge for a diagnosis of other repairs they feel it needs to be done before diagnosis of Awd component, dealership refuses to honor warranty work due to a dent on the muffler and so undercarriage scuffs which would not affect the performance of internal AWD Components do not buy or lease or have a Kia repaired at valley hi they will do everything to try and void your warranty I will be seeking legal help and reimbursement of any money I spent trying to get them to do the right thing
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst Service and Workmanship i have seen!!!
by 09/15/2018on
This dealership is just down right unprofessional and could care less about your concerns. Its all a front untill you call them out on there poor workmanship and in my case gave me back my vechile that just had a engine replacement from them with a missing bolt to turbo heat shield , damage to my bumber, engine oil and coolant spelt in my engine compartment and damaged to my engine cover. I was just blown away what i saw when i opened the hood. I spoke to Jason the service manager about the damage and the complete carelessness and poor workmanship on my vehicle. He straight out told me and i quote (Thats what im complaining about That's what im complaining about you just got a new engine for free.) This man is down right condescending and did not care about any of my concerns. The Branch Manger was informed of my experience and i was told that i should be receiving a call from him in a few days. Its been a week still have not heard a world from him. I took matters into my own and contact kia consumer affairs and have they have escalated my case and also contacted CA BAR and also have a case with them. I urge anybody else to do the same and contact CA BAR if they have a horrible experience like mine. My lawyer told me they will come down on the service center hard.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wonderful Staff
by 07/13/2018on
My father passed away a few months ago and the truck they had was way to big for my mom to handle. We went to Kia to see what they could do for a trade in. Frank was are salesman and he was so sweet and understanding to my moms loss. They got my mom the car she always wanted and Stephen our finace person was funny and nice. It was the best experience Ive ever had at a dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst car buying experience ever!
by 03/29/2018on
We went in to Valley Hi Kia to look at the Kia Sorrento EX 2.0L Turbo or EX V6 models. We were greeted by Frankie, our salesman who showed us the cars and took us on the test drives. I let Frankie know that I was already pre-approved with my financial institution and had check-in-hand. When it came time to talk business Frankie contacted his manager, Grey, to work with us for best price. Grey appeared to work in F&I and was very rude to us. He told us that the BEST offer that they could offer us with taxes and registration was $37,700. I told him that I had already contacted Jazz at Fontana Kia, Monique at Citrus Motors Kia of Ontario, and Kia of El Cajon (which is far away, but I would be in their neighborhood in a week). David Gunn of Kia of El Cajon was able to offer the same exact model (with all the same packages) at $35,600 with taxes and registration. When i told Frankie and his manager, Grey, they both got defensive with me and demanded to see my phone so they could see it and "make sure". I told them no and they treated me like I was a liar. They were very argumentative with me and would not work with me no matter what I said. The whole process went downhill from here. Grey told us there is nothing they could do for us and would not negotiate. They were very rude to us throughout the whole ordeal. Frankie and Grey acted like I owed them something or that I owed them a favor. When my wife and I walked out on them Frankie came running over to us to try to sell us a cheaper model and told us that this one is in our price range since we can't afford the Sorento that we were looking at. I'm not sure how he knows what my price range is, as I never disclosed that with him, but I wasn't about to purchase a vehicle for well above MSRP, especially when other Kia dealerships were quoting less than Valley Hi for the same model and packages. I ended up purchasing a BMW from BMW of Ontario. Valley Hi Kia-- go look at BMW of Ontario. This is how car buying and selling should be! ***DO NOT PURCHASE FROM VALLEY HI KIA!! WORST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE EVER!***
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Worst Place Ever!
by 12/08/2016on
On Saturday morning 12/03/2016 my wife and I took our 2017 Sportage to have the first oil change, I really did not want to go there because pass experience, but the wife wanted the free oil change. After we left and got back home the dealer calls and told us that there was a nail on the sidewall of one of the tiers and it will need to be replaced, we told them to do the job but got a responds Sorry we dont have that tire on hand, we will have to order it we said fine and paid in advance for the work, and setup and appointment for Tuesday 12/06/2016, at 2pm. So the wife takes off from work early and heads over there, when she got there they told her that the tire they had ordered was the wrong one. WOW! So then we were told they could have it the next day, so next day comes and I called about 11am and ask to speak to Stacy, no answer, so I left a message. Called again around 2pm and no answer, finally Stacy calls me about 4:35 asking me to bring it right in, I told her no, I left serval messages and did not get a call back and now its too late for me to do anything. Stacy then promise to get it in as soon as get there in the morning, well the next morning comes and I tried to call and get no answer again, tried several time and did not get an answer, so I head over there and a service Tech by the name of David helps me, I told him what had happen, he tells me hell go and speak to Jason the shop manager about it, I tell him good and to tell him I would like to see him as well, David comes back out takes care of me then tells me that Jason will be right out after he finishes with something, Never Comes Out! Then after sitting in the waiting room for an hour and half I go out to check on the status and see the car barely going into the shop, I ask another tech to bring it back out, and that when I finally see Jason, I told him Bring my car back out and give me a refund he tells me our system went down, WHAT IN THE WORLD DOES A COMPUTING SYSTEM HAVE TO DO WITH CHANGING OUT A TIRE! Come on you can close that ticket after I leave, everything was paid for, besides, why would you wait to tell your customer after an hour and a half that your system went down, how about letting them know ASAP and let them make the choice to stay or come back another day. Worst place ever!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Beware of this dealer
by 07/27/2016on
I hate to say this after buying 5 cars from this dealer in the last 5 years, and yes Mr. Chavez, it is 5. You can check with Moe. But after almost spending 100k in cars from Valley Hi , and when I really need them to step up, Nothing happens. Larry is the worst "tech adviser" I have ever come across. His complete and utter lack of customer service is astonishing. His condescending, messiah-ionic complex left me wondering how in the hell he even got a job where he has to deal with a customers on a regular basis! As far as I knew, the service department means providing service and this "person" has no idea how to treat, talk to, and behave around a REPEAT customer! My 2012 Sportage had the motor go out at around 95 or 96 thousand miles. They did replace it under the warranty, (as long as corporate was covering it) they were more than happy to help. However, the minute they may have to take responsibility, they are no help. A couple of months after the repair, the AC stopped working. When I brought it in and explained that there was a recent motor replacement, Larry could have cared less. I noticed he started typing on his tablet a $116 price, never bringing it up to me. Once I asked what that charge was for, he then said it was to diagnose the car. Not anything along the lines of "we will check it out, especially since the motor had just been replaced. The only thing out of Larry's pie hole was we have to put it on the computer and it would cost $116! That's it, not "let me have some one look into it". Not " that's strange since we were the last ones who worked on it maybe something happened! " NOTHING not one thing customer service related at all! Just, you owe this if you want us to look at it, we won't charge you if we find that it was something we did. Let's be realistic here they will NEVER admit it was something they did so I have to wrap my head around the fact that I will be paying for this. Let's review the facts: 1) Valley Hi did the repairs 2) AC was removed to replaced the long block 3) AC does not work. What's the common denominator? Valley Hi Kia! When I got the call from Larry guess what the diagnosis was....... Of course, "equipment failed" and there is no possible way it was something they did at all. This is complete CRAP! Between Larry and his awesome customer service (sarcasm) and the fact that the service manager Nathan still hasn't returned my call from Saturday, even more awesome customer service. "No I'm responsible to fix my car" or get screwed by their ridiculous price and then realize they will stand by nothing if something happens. I understand this is very long. But anyone who is reading this beware and re consider spending any money with this dealership because you may find yourself in my position. I will not be buying any more cars nor will I EVER recommend anyone to buy, deal with, or set foot on a lot where all they care about is the sale and what they can bill corporate for! If it's warranty work they are all over it. If they have to make something right, or fix something that they touched last, they won't. If the part supposedly failed, Mr. Chavez, and its in a questionable circumstance with your department, you need to make it right for your customer. Prove that you do care and not just give lip service like you seem to be doing on all your responses in here. 2 reviews spotlighting Larry, countless misleading sales reps and 73 others that point out your dealerships issues ( in the not recommended review area) I don't think these are a bunch of people mad at a price or not getting what they want. This is a core issue that you have and apparently you don't want to do anything about it. Mr. Chavez save your canned email/ Yelp response of "how your talking this over with your team" that "your disappointed about my negative impression" or whatever other BS response you have made for the 73 poor reviews in Yelp. You want to make an impression to the people reading this? Respond with " bring your car back Robert we are going to fix it since we were the last ones that worked on it". Make it right Edward, make me feel like I spent my money in the right place.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Overall
by 12/06/2015on
The best car buying experience ever!! Bought many cars over the years and usually left feeling as if I had been taken, not here at Valley Hi Kia. 1st off Gloria Coronado my Sales Rep made the experience a pleasant one, very knowledgeable and listened to my car buying needs.This young lady definitely has a career in sales!! Next Moe Carballo the Sales Manager made the numbers happen, very polite and couteous. Finally Moises Sanchez the Finance Manager was pleasantly polite and friendly, he also made it happen. Its because of these professionals I highly recommend Valley Hi Kia. They will continue to have my business.
Great Service
by 05/16/2015on
My recent experience with Valley Hi Kia was over the top from the service advisor, David to the General Manager. 10 Star rating from me and will continue to go there for service.=)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
worst car dealership
by 02/14/2015on
Horrible people. Tricks and gimmicks to lure you in then nothing but the opposite of what they will tell you on the phone. I will never by another car from vhk.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great place unless you are Native American
by 12/28/2014on
If you are Native American I would recommend steering clear of all the Valley Hi dealerships. They like to say that they are not Anti-Indian, of course if you come in with all the documentation that the state requires for Tax Exemption they turn on you real fast. So either they are Racist or just don't want to deal with the headaches that obviously come with filling out a couple forms to satisfy the state. Not to mention that you can always find a better deal a short 30 mile drive down the hill. Buyer beware.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service with respect
by 06/26/2014on
I have been very impressed with the quality of service provided by Valley Hi Kia. They have been very responsive to my needs and insure that any service is completed promptly and efficiently.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 06/26/2014on
The sales staff at Valley Hi Kia are extremely customer service oriented and make every attempt to provide a non-pressure buying experience. The staff is very knowledgable about their product line. I have recommended this dealership to many of my friends and they have similar feelings about the car buying experience at Valley Hi Kia. I don't like to recommend anything unless I know that my family and friends will be treated with respect and receive quality treatment. I have been proud to send my friends and family to Valley Hi Kia. Each one that I have recommended has been extremely happy with their experience. I want to conclude by saying, "Go to Valley Hi Kia if you want to have a great car buying experience and obtain the best value for your dollar."
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad Bussiness
by 07/16/2012on
Couldn't even determine the car needed a new transmission. Had to pay another mechanic to figure this out. Car is junk. They should have seen this on the car before selling it. Horrible service. incompetent workers. Very bad business. They need to make things right.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
HORRIBLE BUSINESS
by 07/16/2012on
Bad bussiness. Will not be held accountable for the junk car they sold me. Needs new transmission months after purchasing a used Kia. AC needed work. Valley Hi had no idea what was wrong with the car, had to take to an alternative mechanic. Valley Hi wont take this junk car back or even offer to re-finance a alternate vehicle for good business. The entire Valley Hi company is making a bad name for themselves, they want to promote good business but cannot back it up.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome
by 05/22/2012on
This dealership and Edmund were great to deal with. The process went pretty quick and smooth. Great Service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 05/15/2012on
Sales crew was excellent. Service people are highly responsive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kia Soul fun car to drive
by 03/29/2012on
We love our new Soul, it has so much room and gets great gas mileage. Valley Hi Kia made buying this car so easy and fun, it was the best experience I've ever had buying a new car, they were all very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
