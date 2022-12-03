1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I hate to say this after buying 5 cars from this dealer in the last 5 years, and yes Mr. Chavez, it is 5. You can check with Moe. But after almost spending 100k in cars from Valley Hi , and when I really need them to step up, Nothing happens. Larry is the worst "tech adviser" I have ever come across. His complete and utter lack of customer service is astonishing. His condescending, messiah-ionic complex left me wondering how in the hell he even got a job where he has to deal with a customers on a regular basis! As far as I knew, the service department means providing service and this "person" has no idea how to treat, talk to, and behave around a REPEAT customer! My 2012 Sportage had the motor go out at around 95 or 96 thousand miles. They did replace it under the warranty, (as long as corporate was covering it) they were more than happy to help. However, the minute they may have to take responsibility, they are no help. A couple of months after the repair, the AC stopped working. When I brought it in and explained that there was a recent motor replacement, Larry could have cared less. I noticed he started typing on his tablet a $116 price, never bringing it up to me. Once I asked what that charge was for, he then said it was to diagnose the car. Not anything along the lines of "we will check it out, especially since the motor had just been replaced. The only thing out of Larry's pie hole was we have to put it on the computer and it would cost $116! That's it, not "let me have some one look into it". Not " that's strange since we were the last ones who worked on it maybe something happened! " NOTHING not one thing customer service related at all! Just, you owe this if you want us to look at it, we won't charge you if we find that it was something we did. Let's be realistic here they will NEVER admit it was something they did so I have to wrap my head around the fact that I will be paying for this. Let's review the facts: 1) Valley Hi did the repairs 2) AC was removed to replaced the long block 3) AC does not work. What's the common denominator? Valley Hi Kia! When I got the call from Larry guess what the diagnosis was....... Of course, "equipment failed" and there is no possible way it was something they did at all. This is complete CRAP! Between Larry and his awesome customer service (sarcasm) and the fact that the service manager Nathan still hasn't returned my call from Saturday, even more awesome customer service. "No I'm responsible to fix my car" or get screwed by their ridiculous price and then realize they will stand by nothing if something happens. I understand this is very long. But anyone who is reading this beware and re consider spending any money with this dealership because you may find yourself in my position. I will not be buying any more cars nor will I EVER recommend anyone to buy, deal with, or set foot on a lot where all they care about is the sale and what they can bill corporate for! If it's warranty work they are all over it. If they have to make something right, or fix something that they touched last, they won't. If the part supposedly failed, Mr. Chavez, and its in a questionable circumstance with your department, you need to make it right for your customer. Prove that you do care and not just give lip service like you seem to be doing on all your responses in here. 2 reviews spotlighting Larry, countless misleading sales reps and 73 others that point out your dealerships issues ( in the not recommended review area) I don't think these are a bunch of people mad at a price or not getting what they want. This is a core issue that you have and apparently you don't want to do anything about it. Mr. Chavez save your canned email/ Yelp response of "how your talking this over with your team" that "your disappointed about my negative impression" or whatever other BS response you have made for the 73 poor reviews in Yelp. You want to make an impression to the people reading this? Respond with " bring your car back Robert we are going to fix it since we were the last ones that worked on it". Make it right Edward, make me feel like I spent my money in the right place. Read more