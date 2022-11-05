5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buying a car is stressful, especially in today’s crazy climate, but Kirby Subaru made it stress free. I was so impressed with the level of service I received, especially from Jim Read. I researched online, asked if a car was available and receive immediate assistance from Jim. I told him my situation where I needed a car asap, as I had to start reporting to the office after 2 years working from home. I had my heart set on the grey khaki, and the price was right, but it wouldn’t be in for a few weeks. Jim offered solutions. He said he would keep an eye out for cancellations, and also keep me updated on the delivery because some shipments were arriving early. He kept his promise and stayed in touch. The car arrived a week earlier than expected, which I know was luck, but like all my dealings with Kirbu Subaru, was perfect timing. I scheduled a pick up time, but Jim was watching for cancellations and I was able to come in earlier to pick up the car. I love the car! I’m going into the office tomorrow and the car has me looking forward to getting out of my pajamas and going into the office. I never felt pressure; I felt like someone was looking out for me. My experience was great! I highly recommend Kirby Subaru. Jim Read is a gem and an asset to the company. Read more