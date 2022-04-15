Skip to main content
Beware.

by Sue on 04/15/2022

Hi I purchased a car on March 8 was having issues with noises a day after I purchased the car. Called them they sent me to Pep boys where they did alignment changed bearings. The service writer told the guy that it needed tires they were 4 different tires. They denied it. Then the guy Dale I was dealing with told me I had to go to Hyundai. Lol went to Hyundai they test drove said same thing new tires and alignment. They denied it. I was going out of town. I had been trying to get it fixed. No Go I actually had to pay out of pocket $775.00 I have sent email. Never got a response. am now working on a Law suit for Lemon law. Car was not up to standard to sale. We bought our previous car their no issues they too care of the issue we had. Please beware and check cars with a tooth pick.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
