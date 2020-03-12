Ocean Honda Of Ventura
thank you Ocean Honda of Ventura
by 12/03/2020on
The friendly knowledgeable staff made my visit a pleasant one. I didn't feel pressured they worked with me to get a affordable deal on a beautiful vehicle.
GREAT OVERALL SERVICE
by 11/25/2020on
Great overall experience. I walked in to check out their used inventory. And drove off in a super nice pre owned Honda that has everything I was looking for. Everything went super smoothly.
Janeth is amazing!
by 07/09/2020on
Went to buy a car and Janeth was happy to help. She made sure I was happy with what I was getting. Showed me my options for what I was looking for and gave me details about what the cars have and don't have. Go to her if you want to buy a new car, she will be helpful.
First Time Buyer - Amazing Experience
by 07/06/2020on
Buying a new car could be terrifyingly exciting. But with the assistance of two amazing employees at Ocean Honda of Ventura, it was a fantastic experience. Even before coming into the dealership, they were very accomodating and flexible with an appointment. Also, they are eager to earn your business but not to the point of repulsion. Omar Rodriguez is a sales specialist, indeed. He is very knowledgeable, patient, friendly, and helpful. Afterward, when decided which car, Jennifer Graziani from finance is honest, approachable, and engaging. Lastly, Manager Mo, even only for a few minutes of interaction, he was very welcoming and gave off a willingness to assist. Overall, it was an enjoyable experience. From approximately 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM, it did not feel like four hours because all employees who assisted were marvelous. As a customer, you also have to do your due diligence. Do some research before you come in and know your preference, and the employees of Ocean Honda of Ventura will take care of the rest.
Helpful Ocean Honda
by 07/04/2020on
I would like to thank Frank, Mo and Jenn for making my daughter’s and my lease experience as safe and effortless as possible. If you’re looking for a new lease or purchase of a Honda make sure to stop by to see your local Ocean Honda Team in Ventura. Thanks again.
Smooth and easy purchase process
by 05/10/2020on
I just bought a CR-V Hybrid EX from Carlos @ Ocean Honda and it couldn't have been an easier or more straight-forward process. Carlos was very helpful. I only buy a car once every 15 years or so because I hate going to the dealer. These guys are different and so much better.
Excellent Customer Service
by 12/30/2019on
Miguel was our salesman and he was very professional, answered all my questions and very personable. Chris the GM was great too and crunched the numbers to come in where I wanted to be and made it happen. Jen the financial gal was a great close to the deal!!
Best ever!
by 12/29/2019on
We were cordially apporached as we exited our car and we explained our purppose for being there to Randy Gentille. We were made to feel "at home" instantly and shown the car in which we were interested. Randy expertly explained its features and we took a familiarization ride. We had three friends who own CRVs and they spoke well of them. After some conversation in his office I made the decision to purchase the black CRV. I was very pleased with the friendly manner of all the Honda reps aa I progressed through the deal.
My first new car! Ocean Honda is the best!
by 11/25/2019on
I brought my first new car on November 20th 2019 at Ocean Honda of Ventura. Buying a new car was so easy and enjoyable thanks to the wonderful staff at Ocean Honda. Omar was extremely patient with me as I test drove 2 different Honda Civics. I decided on leasing to own a 2019 Civic sport with a standard transmission. Mo worked with me on figuring out a monthly payment that would fit my budget and was very understanding and patient. I did add on the monthly cost for the car doc membership that will cover all the maintenance the car will need - only $25 a month. I feel extremely confident with this purchase because I know if I ever need anything with regards to my new car that Mo and Omar are only a phone call away and I feel like they will do anything they can to help me. I feel like they will treat me like one of their own family members and truly care about my happiness and wellbeing.
10/10 Experience and SERVICE
by 10/26/2019on
Came in to look for my first car and Omar was so helpful and patient. The process ran as smooth as possible and everyone involved was so welcoming! For future purchases, I definitely know where i’ll be. I’ll be recommending all my friends and fam!!!
Ocean Honda
by 05/28/2019on
OJ and Moe were so helpful and personable! They helped me leave in a new 2019 civic and were willing to help me within my budget! They were to the point and didnât beat around the bush! Thanks OJ and Moe!
As quick and easy as car buying could be
by 05/16/2019on
Appreciate the quick car buying experience. Found exact vehicle I was looking for and made it the deal happen. Eric was wonderful and helpful. Very knowledgeable, patient and followed up in case of questions. Thank you!
AMAZING car dealership servicing Ventura County!!!
by 05/12/2019on
Thank you so much for taking care of my family Ocean Honda of Ventura. We have always dreaded the experience of purchasing a new vehicle because of past experiences, i.e., haggling car salesman, "crunching numbers" with the financial managers, asking how much we wanted to spend, always having to prove our credit worthiness, judgment based on clothing attire, judgment based on the vehicle that we showed up in, etc; this was not the case with the dealership. Mr. Carlos Hernandez was the first person that greeted my family upon arrival and from start to finish he was able to answer all of our questions. At no time did he "bully" us into purchasing a vehicle from the dealership. Mr. Hernandez did not rush our family into making a decision and never left our side to assist another "serious" buyer. What an amazing experience! Mr. Hernandez is the heart of the dealership and I could not imagine purchasing a vehicle from anyone else. He gave us the best deal imaginable and we continue to reap the benefits from the purchase even now. Thank you Ocean Honda of Ventura and THANK YOU Mr. Carlos Hernandez for taking care of my family!
Beware
by 05/04/2019on
As an independent, educated woman, I am no stranger to the stereotypes surrounding the car buying experience. Now two years into my lease, I came in to Ocean Honda of Ventura to speak with someone regarding my options for either buying out or ending my lease. I decided to go alone, because I doubted that the salesmen there would try to take advantage of me. Boy, was I wrong. First, a few details: I am 2 years into a lease on a Honda Civic LX coupe, which had a price tag of $21,000 when I drove it off the lot. The current value of the car, estimated on my lease document by Honda themselves, is $12,000. As you can imagine, I was absolutely shocked (and truthfully disgusted) when I spoke to Carlos Hernandez of Ocean Honda of Ventura, who quoted me $26,000 to buy out my lease (yes, $5,000 more than the car was worth when I drove it off the lot brand new 2 years ago). After he wrote down this quote, I made a motion to grab it and he actually tried to prevent me from taking it with me to show my fiance. Fortunately, I took a picture and posted it to this review. When I said I would come back with my fiance, he said "Why? There's no need for him to be here? It's your lease". At this point, the manipulation became dishearteningly clear. He also mentioned that the inflated price tag was associated with over milage on the lease, which absolutely does not apply in a lease buy-out situation where I would be purchasing the car. TLDR; If you are a single woman, or just wary of being taken advantage of, do NOT do business with Carlos Hernandez of Ocean Honda of Ventura.
Excellent Service
by 05/04/2019on
Randy is Awesome!! This is the 4th car I have leased from him. He always goes the extra mile. Love working with him and Ocean Honda.
Honda Civic upgrade
by 03/19/2019on
Thank you JP at Ocean Honda of Ventura for your time and great service! We enjoyed our experience and love our new car.
Ocena Honda is a great place to buy a car from
by 10/02/2018on
I have purchased 3 cars form Ocean Honda, they are always willing to work with me on the vehicle that I am interested in the price that I want. They are very friendly and knowledgable about the cars. I know that they will go out of their way to get me the deal that I ask for.
Thank you Buzz Noe
by 07/08/2018on
I had been searching for an all electric Honda Clarity for a few weeks and was lucky to find it at Ocean Honda. But what made this two hour road trip for us worth it, was the outstanding and professional customer service provided by Buzz Noe. It was the best experience I've ever had at a dealership!! Will recommend Buzz to anyone I know looking for a new or used Honda. Also, the rest of the team were amazing. We were in and out of financing quickly and happy. Thank you again Ocean.
Great team at Ocean Honda
by 05/27/2018on
We had been searching for a very specific used vehicle for our daughter and found it at three dealerships in SoCal. Ocean Honda had the best overall deal (lower mileage and newer model year) and was very transparent and honest from the moment we called to signing the final paperwork. All team members made us feel very comfortable and operated with the utmost professionalism. We worked with Rick over the phone, Manny as our sales associate and also had the opportunity to meet Manager Moe and GM Chris who figured out a creative solution to one last issue we had before final purchase. Jennifer in financing was great and very fast! It was definitely worth the drive. Loved the safety gift they give with every purchase. Definitely a team I would recommend to anyone looking for a new car.
Trap for those with poor credit, stay away!
by 10/09/2017on
I called them after seeing an ad that they finance to people with poor or no credit. After specifically describing my budget and income and filling a financial application, they said I was approved and must go to see a couple of options. When I got there, surprise! The agreed down payment had raised by 50%! The monthly payments as well. So not only they were dishonest to waste my time, they also managed to lower my credit score by 2 useless hard inquiries! Stay away!
My experience you be the judge!
by 05/22/2017on
I saw all good reviews here and decided to give this dealership a try. Got a few quotes from Edmunds.com and called before I go, was told they are gonna match all written offers and beat by $500. Sales guy was OK, the dealer verified the 2 quotes I got by calling the dealers who provided the quotes. But here comes the exciting part, when they try to price the vehicle, they want to double charge the destination charge, the MSRP clearly included the destination charge but the so called manager insisted they gave discount on MSRP so they have to charge destination charge again, yet denying this was double charge. WTH? Are you kidding or you think the customer is a fool. Needless to say I walked out immediately no matter what price are they gonna to offer. This is not good business conduct, you can charge whatever you want but you can not cheat people by lying. Be warned guys!