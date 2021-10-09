Kirby Kia of Ventura
Customer Reviews of Kirby Kia of Ventura
Great Sales Team
by 09/10/2021on
John was extremely helpful in finding me the perfect Telluride.
Great Sales Team
by 09/10/2021on
John was extremely helpful in finding me the perfect Telluride.
Red Carpet Sale Experience
by 08/03/2021on
I just purchased my dream car! From Kirby Kia of Ventura. My salesmen John Gonzales & Bruce made our new car purchase such a fun & exciting day for us! There was no pressure & buying a car while at home is the best! Thank you John, Bruce & sales team for such great experience. We are so thankful that you made buying a car a fun experience. Especially after the day before my family and I were left stranded on the grapevine from old car! We were relieved to be in a new car. Thank you!!!
We LOVE our new Kia Niro!!
by 07/27/2021on
The Kirby Kia representatives and staff were very supportive and accommodating in their service! My husband and I are extremely satisfied with the hybrid car we ended up purchasing, thanks to Kirby Kia of Ventura. We are thrilled and totally recommend going to them if in search of a great car at a great price!
Tony the Tiger!
by 07/11/2021on
We were looking for a new 2022 Outback and I reached out to multiple Subaru dealers in the area. Tony Lee was the only one that didn’t have the exact exterior/interior/package that we wanted but he did everything he could to accommodate us and we eventually gave it a chance. Turns out we liked the combo he showed us much better and he stuck to the deal he gave us online with no BS! Thanks Tony!
Excelente experiencia
by 07/01/2021on
The attention received at Kia Kirby of Ventura has been excellent. Fill out the application at night and first thing in the morning I was receiving the email from John Gonzales presenting himself as a sales representative to whom I sent my number and he called me immediately, that same day we completed the purchase, they had the car I needed. They explained the advantages, they gave me excellent offers, as well as careful attention from John, his Manager, and the person in charge of the documentation. I am totally satisfied with the attention they gave me.
Wonderful Experience!
by 06/22/2021on
Both George Estrada and Dave in finance we both professional and extremely helpful! i would recommend this dealer especially in this time of shortages etc. I got exactly what I wanted.
Kirby sets a high bar!
by 06/19/2021on
Overall great experience. Everyone in the dealership seems to love their job. Our purchase with the help of Robert "The Italian Guy" was a first rate experience. He knew the product well and was happy to show us what we asked for, as well as ordering the model we wanted in the color we desired with confidence and speed. We never felt like we were being "sold" an expensive new car, instead we were shown what we wanted and greeted with a fair market price. Now we are happy to be a part of the Kirby family for service years to come. Other dealers could learn a thing or two from this establishment,
easy purchase
by 05/17/2021on
Bob Thacker at Kirby stayed late on a Friday night to get me into my new STI. I feel confident that my questions will be answered whenever I call and I liked that Bob shared online resources for subaru tutorials.
Best Car Sales Experience!
by 05/15/2021on
I have gone with Kirby Kia for my last 3 leases. Each time I feel taken care of, but this time was exceptional. George Estrada assisted me and was very informative, never pushy, and was kind and easy going. I felt right at ease. I think it was the best car sale experience I have had. Thank you George! I'm very happy with my new Sorento.
knowledgeable, courteous, patient, professional, articulate,alwaysmiled
by 05/15/2021on
Treavor's willingness to go the "extra mile," with his knowledgeable articulate problem solving skills was impressive. Concise, clear demonstration of product and functions. Presented a warm receptive demeanor with a genuine interst in providing ultimate customer care. always smiled! that is important to me! guillermo rodriguez presented personalized interest in conveying the benefits of specific plans that would ensure my safety. Patient and courteous. steve's extensive knowledge and expertise earned my respect. Intelligent and straightforward in responses. my complements to the gentleman that prepared my contract. It is my pleasure to recommend kirby's talented team of qualified members.
very profesional
by 04/25/2021on
George Estrada was courteous and patient with my Sportage purchase. Easy to work with . Also finance office. Recommend to anyone ready to purchase.They will work with you to get best deal
Good followup and patience from George Estrada. He did a great job.
by 04/23/2021on
Very professional and not high pressure. I appreciate that.
Amazing experience with George Estrada!
by 04/13/2021on
We had an amazing experience with Kirby Kia Ventura, but also with George Estrada, our sales rep! He was so kind, patient, his follow up was great, and he got us the price/deal we wanted! He's one of the best car sales people I've worked with (and I've bought a lot of cars)! I have already recommended him to 2 people that want to buy Kias, and will continue to do so! Thank you George for being so great!
Yes! Got the car I wanted!!
by 04/10/2021on
Very nice they are willing to help you and get a better price to suit you.
excellent service
by 04/01/2021on
Starting with sales Associates Miguel Hurtado and Deanna Luis made this a quick and easy experience getting exactly what I wanted and the price I was willing to pay.
My New Ride
by 03/22/2021on
Very smooth and quick deal.
New Car!
by 03/21/2021on
I have never purchased a new car on my own, and I am 62 yrs old. I always had my Dad or husband to deal with car sales people but this day I was on my own. I was dreading this process. After visiting 2 other dealerships (Not Kia) shopping for a SUV, I visited Kirby of Ventura. Was greeted by Jonathan Garcia has he was ready to settle down for lunch. He delayed lunch time to show me vehicles. Jonathan showed me a couple of different SUV's. He actually knew about each one explaining each detail. We looked at a Sportage on the back lot, which I ended up purchasing. Steve, the boss even honored my discount offered thru Perkspot with my employer. To my surprise, the staff at Kirby did not pressure me and made this a pleasant experience. I recommend Kirby and especially Jonathan if you are in need of a car.
Pip did a great job, highly recommend.
by 03/14/2021on
Great job, no games, no hidden fees.
great experience with kirby subaru
by 03/10/2021on
My wife and I had a truly joyful experience from sales department employees, Erick, Joey and Adam all were extremely professional and patient with us and ultimately provided a beautiful Subaru Outback. we will recommend this team to anyone. outstanding work!!!
Great deal, great customer service
by 03/08/2021on
I’m so glad I took the decision to travel from Bakersfield to Ventura (which realistically is not that far and is a nice drive) My experience leasing a car from KIA of Ventura (KIRBY) was excellent! I worked with John Gonzales, he was fast to answer all my questions he definitely knows the car business and he went above and beyond to make everything go smoothly, working with John Gonzales (Internet sales manager) Jose Valdivia (Sales Manager) and David Kim (Finance director) was an absolute pleasure. This is the easiest dealership I have work with, if you are considering buying or leasing a KIA , I highly recommend KIA of Ventura they are honest and helpful people Kia of Ventura definitely have an impeccable customer service
Stress free car purchase
by 03/08/2021on
Deanna was very helpful, efficient, and easy to work with. I “reserved” the car I was interested in, online, and she called asking if I was still interested in viewing it. I told her I would be there in 20 min and by the time I got there it was pulled to the front of the dealership ready to go for a test drive. The process of purchasing the car was very easy and stress free. Overall great experience at the Kirby Kia dealership!