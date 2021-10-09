5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have never purchased a new car on my own, and I am 62 yrs old. I always had my Dad or husband to deal with car sales people but this day I was on my own. I was dreading this process. After visiting 2 other dealerships (Not Kia) shopping for a SUV, I visited Kirby of Ventura. Was greeted by Jonathan Garcia has he was ready to settle down for lunch. He delayed lunch time to show me vehicles. Jonathan showed me a couple of different SUV's. He actually knew about each one explaining each detail. We looked at a Sportage on the back lot, which I ended up purchasing. Steve, the boss even honored my discount offered thru Perkspot with my employer. To my surprise, the staff at Kirby did not pressure me and made this a pleasant experience. I recommend Kirby and especially Jonathan if you are in need of a car. Read more