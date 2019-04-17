Dealership Staff
by 04/17/2019on
Staff at VW of Van Nuys were very professional, knowledgeable and friendly (George/Jorge and Fausto). Additionally, they were very transparent about their purchase versus lease process/policies and very patient explaining the differences. My Husband and I would definitely go back to this dealership again.
Mr.
by 03/24/2019on
Shira was a great person to talk to all my service needs and it is people like her that makes the difference......
Vlada and our new Tiguan
by 01/29/2019on
We are so happy with our new VW Tiguan. Vlada, our salesperson, was incredibly personable and knowledgeable, which helped us find just the car we needed.
Love VW Van Nuys
by 01/26/2019on
My Salesperson, Monsy Ventura was terrific. Really chill and easy going. She fit into the environment at VW Van Nuys, which is decidedly un-car dealershipish -- No hard sell. Smiling faces. It was a great car buying experience. I got the exact GTI I wanted and for a fair price. No complaints at all. Even the coffee was good. 10 out of 10.
Very Very Pleased
by 01/07/2019on
The Service Dept at Van Nuys was a really good experience for me. Every single person I encountered there was so polite and ready to help me. I wasn't expecting the great service I got, but I left happy, with a big smile :)
Jetta rline
by 01/05/2019on
Such amazing customer service! Tommy was amazing
Service consultant
by 01/04/2019on
Kevin was very helpful and professional.
Happy With VW Service
by 11/07/2018on
Shira is always knowledgable and helpful when I bring my car in for service or problems.
Excellent!
by 11/02/2018on
Great buying experience, the sales reps really did a great job. Thank you!
Fast and Accurate
by 10/24/2018on
My VW service experience is always so effortless. “Shira” Marroquin is 1,000% in customer service. I got a Lfyt ride to my brother’s work three miles away with 30’ of my checkin. I love VW of Van Niuys!♥️♥️
Good but not perfect
by 09/15/2018on
They got my oil & filter change done in less time than they predicted and at a little less cost, which was great. But they did try to talk me into transmission fluid/ service that would have brought my bill up to almost $500! I nixed that because my car has only 4400 miles on it and is only 2 years old. They also n longer wash cars after service.
Great Service
by 08/26/2018on
I was able to make a Saturday appt. with only a couple days notice. Service was completed in the estimated timeframe. Great service.
Good experience
by 07/15/2018on
I have nothing negative to say. My son was given a Lift ride home and my car was ready in about 3 hours
Clear communication, great staff, quick transaction
by 06/05/2018on
I've been with VW for 4 different leases but this most recent deal with Van Nuys was by far the easiest and fastest. Artem Dasov is an upfront, funny and kind salesperson. He was there and available when he said he would be and we wrapped up the whole deal within 2.5 hours. That is amazing! Also, Iryna Gilbert in finance was a pleasure. We had lovely conversation while going through the mostly monotonous paperwork which kept things moving along. A++
Tail light replacement
by 06/05/2018on
Drove in with a broken tail light assembly, made an appointment for the next day. Brought in car, 45min later Im driving out with a new tail light assembly. Need I say more?
OWNER
by 04/19/2018on
very pleased sales man abi his very polite vary nice person my brother recommend to him i do the same overall his five star
Double talking sales person
by 12/17/2017on
Worst experience. I have owned 9 new cars and went in with intention of buying. This sales person Dela Cruz was such a [non-permissible content removed] double talker that just had to leave. Lied 3 times each time I proved him wrong. He would continue to apologize and move on to next lie. From color to VW offers to advertised incentives. Went to Glendale VW and in 20 minutes I had my car number 10 that I got for my Mom. Stay away
Love my new car.
by 10/01/2017on
I knew exactly what I wanted and my salesperson was able to locate the car and All my requirements. It was a terrific expience
They lied and deceived to get me to come in
by 09/14/2017on
They lost my business because they were not straightforward. They lied to me on the phone to get me to come into the dealership and then changed the terms on me. Stephan Kubicki is horrible and the true definition of a salesman, and Truman De La Cruz agreed on terms on the phone and then changed them when we arrived at the dealership. We were very clear about the complete drive-off price, monthly payments, and mileage/year, and we reiterated it multiple times over the phone. They agreed on the drive off price and they gave me a range of the monthly payment. I come into the dealership and they increased the drive off price on me by $650. Then they told me the deal they told me was for less miles/year and I would have to pay more if I want the mileage we agreed upon. Lastly, they told me in order to get the price close to where we agreed, they would need me to purchase a lease-return warranty for $50/month. We have the conversation recorded and they straight up lied. They tried to trick us and failed. Guess what? We just went to VW Santa Monica and they gave us the right deal. Dont go here, its worth the drive to go somewhere else.
Best experience I have had, bought 2 Cars.
by 08/28/2017on
Best experience I have had, at a dealership. Yury Angolenko internet sales specialist and his Sales manager Sven, are amazing people and smart business men, when it comes to closing a deal. They took good care of me and got me what I wanted, without the hassle or complications. I BOUGHT 2 CARS from them today. Yury and Sven are a great team and work together as one. You guys are a blessing and asset to your company. They (VW) are lucky to have you guys. I will from now on, only buy from them. I will also recommend all my friends and co workers, to go to them when they need cars. Thank you very very much on the professionalism that is rare today, the customers service excellent and the warmth of being genuine people and once again smart smart business men. Not like other people at other dealerships.
Good work!
by 08/16/2017on
The girls in the service department are exceptional.