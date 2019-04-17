sales Rating

They lost my business because they were not straightforward. They lied to me on the phone to get me to come into the dealership and then changed the terms on me. Stephan Kubicki is horrible and the true definition of a salesman, and Truman De La Cruz agreed on terms on the phone and then changed them when we arrived at the dealership. We were very clear about the complete drive-off price, monthly payments, and mileage/year, and we reiterated it multiple times over the phone. They agreed on the drive off price and they gave me a range of the monthly payment. I come into the dealership and they increased the drive off price on me by $650. Then they told me the deal they told me was for less miles/year and I would have to pay more if I want the mileage we agreed upon. Lastly, they told me in order to get the price close to where we agreed, they would need me to purchase a lease-return warranty for $50/month. We have the conversation recorded and they straight up lied. They tried to trick us and failed. Guess what? We just went to VW Santa Monica and they gave us the right deal. Dont go here, its worth the drive to go somewhere else. Read more