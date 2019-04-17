Volkswagen of Van Nuys

6115 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91401
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Van Nuys

4.8
Overall Rating
(11)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (0)
sales Rating

Dealership Staff

by AGMancha on 04/17/2019

Staff at VW of Van Nuys were very professional, knowledgeable and friendly (George/Jorge and Fausto). Additionally, they were very transparent about their purchase versus lease process/policies and very patient explaining the differences. My Husband and I would definitely go back to this dealership again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Dealership Staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
service Rating

Mr.

by Milind on 03/24/2019

Shira was a great person to talk to all my service needs and it is people like her that makes the difference......

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Vlada and our new Tiguan

by BarryFamily on 01/29/2019

We are so happy with our new VW Tiguan. Vlada, our salesperson, was incredibly personable and knowledgeable, which helped us find just the car we needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love VW Van Nuys

by fredarlogoss on 01/26/2019

My Salesperson, Monsy Ventura was terrific. Really chill and easy going. She fit into the environment at VW Van Nuys, which is decidedly un-car dealershipish -- No hard sell. Smiling faces. It was a great car buying experience. I got the exact GTI I wanted and for a fair price. No complaints at all. Even the coffee was good. 10 out of 10.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very Very Pleased

by TDoll32 on 01/07/2019

The Service Dept at Van Nuys was a really good experience for me. Every single person I encountered there was so polite and ready to help me. I wasn't expecting the great service I got, but I left happy, with a big smile :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Jetta rline

by Jessicakassab59 on 01/05/2019

Such amazing customer service! Tommy was amazing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service consultant

by Kevin on 01/04/2019

Kevin was very helpful and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Happy With VW Service

by Anne on 11/07/2018

Shira is always knowledgable and helpful when I bring my car in for service or problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent!

by Vlad on 11/02/2018

Great buying experience, the sales reps really did a great job. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fast and Accurate

by Sara on 10/24/2018

My VW service experience is always so effortless. “Shira” Marroquin is 1,000% in customer service. I got a Lfyt ride to my brother’s work three miles away with 30’ of my checkin. I love VW of Van Niuys!♥️♥️

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good but not perfect

by Leasee on 09/15/2018

They got my oil & filter change done in less time than they predicted and at a little less cost, which was great. But they did try to talk me into transmission fluid/ service that would have brought my bill up to almost $500! I nixed that because my car has only 4400 miles on it and is only 2 years old. They also n longer wash cars after service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by MED on 08/26/2018

I was able to make a Saturday appt. with only a couple days notice. Service was completed in the estimated timeframe. Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good experience

by 12 on 07/15/2018

I have nothing negative to say. My son was given a Lift ride home and my car was ready in about 3 hours

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Clear communication, great staff, quick transaction

by HersheyK on 06/05/2018

I've been with VW for 4 different leases but this most recent deal with Van Nuys was by far the easiest and fastest. Artem Dasov is an upfront, funny and kind salesperson. He was there and available when he said he would be and we wrapped up the whole deal within 2.5 hours. That is amazing! Also, Iryna Gilbert in finance was a pleasure. We had lovely conversation while going through the mostly monotonous paperwork which kept things moving along. A++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tail light replacement

by Samurdank on 06/05/2018

Drove in with a broken tail light assembly, made an appointment for the next day. Brought in car, 45min later Im driving out with a new tail light assembly. Need I say more?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

OWNER

by armen1964 on 04/19/2018

very pleased sales man abi his very polite vary nice person my brother recommend to him i do the same overall his five star

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Double talking sales person

by Scammers on 12/17/2017

Worst experience. I have owned 9 new cars and went in with intention of buying. This sales person Dela Cruz was such a [non-permissible content removed] double talker that just had to leave. Lied 3 times each time I proved him wrong. He would continue to apologize and move on to next lie. From color to VW offers to advertised incentives. Went to Glendale VW and in 20 minutes I had my car number 10 that I got for my Mom. Stay away

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Love my new car.

by Mannsdi on 10/01/2017

I knew exactly what I wanted and my salesperson was able to locate the car and All my requirements. It was a terrific expience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

They lied and deceived to get me to come in

by carsaregreat1 on 09/14/2017

They lost my business because they were not straightforward. They lied to me on the phone to get me to come into the dealership and then changed the terms on me. Stephan Kubicki is horrible and the true definition of a salesman, and Truman De La Cruz agreed on terms on the phone and then changed them when we arrived at the dealership. We were very clear about the complete drive-off price, monthly payments, and mileage/year, and we reiterated it multiple times over the phone. They agreed on the drive off price and they gave me a range of the monthly payment. I come into the dealership and they increased the drive off price on me by $650. Then they told me the deal they told me was for less miles/year and I would have to pay more if I want the mileage we agreed upon. Lastly, they told me in order to get the price close to where we agreed, they would need me to purchase a lease-return warranty for $50/month. We have the conversation recorded and they straight up lied. They tried to trick us and failed. Guess what? We just went to VW Santa Monica and they gave us the right deal. Dont go here, its worth the drive to go somewhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Best experience I have had, bought 2 Cars.

by Loganraphael1 on 08/28/2017

Best experience I have had, at a dealership. Yury Angolenko internet sales specialist and his Sales manager Sven, are amazing people and smart business men, when it comes to closing a deal. They took good care of me and got me what I wanted, without the hassle or complications. I BOUGHT 2 CARS from them today. Yury and Sven are a great team and work together as one. You guys are a blessing and asset to your company. They (VW) are lucky to have you guys. I will from now on, only buy from them. I will also recommend all my friends and co workers, to go to them when they need cars. Thank you very very much on the professionalism that is rare today, the customers service excellent and the warmth of being genuine people and once again smart smart business men. Not like other people at other dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good work!

by luckycat7 on 08/16/2017

The girls in the service department are exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
