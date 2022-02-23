Skip to main content
Keyes Lexus

5905 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91401
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Keyes Lexus

4.7
Overall Rating
4.7 out of 5 stars(60)
Recommend: Yes (56) No (4)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of a new car

by Ileana R on 02/23/2022

Danny did an excellent job !! This is the second time he help me with purchase a car He made the progress easier. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
60 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank

by Aries23 on 04/27/2022

It was a pleasant visit to the dealership. The service was on time as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Celia_L on 03/13/2022

Muy buena experiencia

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by Lexus client on 03/12/2022

From beginning to end this is one of the best experiences I’ve had at a Lexus dealership, Mind you I’ve been going to a couple of different dealerships for over the last 10 years. The level of customer service I experienced with Andy Benson and his team was amazing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service par excellence

by badonggit on 03/04/2022

We love the service. We love the facility. We love our service advisor Anthony P!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SEJ88's review

by Steve88 on 03/03/2022

excellent service. Danecia was excellent, competent and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Steve Jacobsen

by Steve88 on 03/02/2022

I have been using Keyes Lexus for over 20 years! Do I need to say more? My service advisor, Danecia is excellent, polite, and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service adviser andre

by Andre Aguire on 02/28/2022

he was very caring and nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Anthony at Keyes Lexus is my go to guy!!!

by MichaelT on 02/28/2022

I've been coming to Keyes Lexus for 20 years. Even after moving to Valencia, i still make sure to drive the distance any only take my cars to Anthony. i trust him, he tells me what i need and he's never been wrong. if he ever leaves I'm in trouble lol! Great dealership, great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service advisor

by Andrea Aqui on 02/26/2022

Very good and onset man

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bil Horvat is the best

by All star on 02/25/2022

Always takes care of me and never stops working

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car

by Angel I on 02/02/2022

Easy and frendly pleaple took me a lil bet but I got what I wanted when others dealer would tell me NO or ask me for a part of my body $$$$ lol .. give them a visit Keyes lexus in van nuys ca ..make it easy and possible

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Glad I got there in time

by Autoamateur on 01/21/2022

Break system was near big problem

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service but…

by Ksharris on 01/18/2022

The customer service was great and the salesman were nice. But I think that the cars on the lot should be cleaned and sanitized better than what they were. A couple of them smelled of cigarette smoke.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service!

by Hayk A H on 01/18/2022

Awesome sales team and customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car service

by Jun600766 on 01/17/2022

Very good service Andy service adviser is very very good

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MAINTENANCE

by gotaLexus? on 01/17/2022

We arrived late because of traffic, and they still took care of us. Ken, the coordinator, I believe, explained everything to us and reminded us of future, necessary maintenance. We were extremely stressed because of traffic and arriving late, yet our tardiness was never mentioned. Good show!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

An absolute delight!

by Dmarshall on 01/11/2022

Sammie and Jeff were very helpful in expediting the sales procedures for my new car purchase while also taking the time I needed to make the experience comfortable and fun.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Nia Pearson on 12/19/2021

I had a good experience purchasing a new NX 350 from the team at Keyes Lexus. A huge thank you to Tim, Mark and Nick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lexus es300h

by Will Mel on 12/18/2021

After 5 other Lexus dealerships who blatantly lied and tried to pull tricks I have chosen Keyes of Lexus. Everything was direct and honest. Oh yeah I will return! I wont waste my time with other dealerships again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bill Horvath - Van Nuys Keyes

by CarolF. on 12/17/2021

Bill, as always, was friendly, efficient, knowledgeable, and provides excellent customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
409 cars in stock
238 new123 used48 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for