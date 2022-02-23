Keyes Lexus
Customer Reviews of Keyes Lexus
Purchase of a new car
by 02/23/2022on
Danny did an excellent job !! This is the second time he help me with purchase a car He made the progress easier. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank
by 04/27/2022on
It was a pleasant visit to the dealership. The service was on time as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/13/2022on
Muy buena experiencia
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 03/12/2022on
From beginning to end this is one of the best experiences I’ve had at a Lexus dealership, Mind you I’ve been going to a couple of different dealerships for over the last 10 years. The level of customer service I experienced with Andy Benson and his team was amazing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service par excellence
by 03/04/2022on
We love the service. We love the facility. We love our service advisor Anthony P!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SEJ88's review
by 03/03/2022on
excellent service. Danecia was excellent, competent and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Steve Jacobsen
by 03/02/2022on
I have been using Keyes Lexus for over 20 years! Do I need to say more? My service advisor, Danecia is excellent, polite, and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service adviser andre
by 02/28/2022on
he was very caring and nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Anthony at Keyes Lexus is my go to guy!!!
by 02/28/2022on
I've been coming to Keyes Lexus for 20 years. Even after moving to Valencia, i still make sure to drive the distance any only take my cars to Anthony. i trust him, he tells me what i need and he's never been wrong. if he ever leaves I'm in trouble lol! Great dealership, great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service advisor
by 02/26/2022on
Very good and onset man
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bil Horvat is the best
by 02/25/2022on
Always takes care of me and never stops working
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car
by 02/02/2022on
Easy and frendly pleaple took me a lil bet but I got what I wanted when others dealer would tell me NO or ask me for a part of my body $$$$ lol .. give them a visit Keyes lexus in van nuys ca ..make it easy and possible
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Glad I got there in time
by 01/21/2022on
Break system was near big problem
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service but…
by 01/18/2022on
The customer service was great and the salesman were nice. But I think that the cars on the lot should be cleaned and sanitized better than what they were. A couple of them smelled of cigarette smoke.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!
by 01/18/2022on
Awesome sales team and customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car service
by 01/17/2022on
Very good service Andy service adviser is very very good
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MAINTENANCE
by 01/17/2022on
We arrived late because of traffic, and they still took care of us. Ken, the coordinator, I believe, explained everything to us and reminded us of future, necessary maintenance. We were extremely stressed because of traffic and arriving late, yet our tardiness was never mentioned. Good show!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An absolute delight!
by 01/11/2022on
Sammie and Jeff were very helpful in expediting the sales procedures for my new car purchase while also taking the time I needed to make the experience comfortable and fun.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 12/19/2021on
I had a good experience purchasing a new NX 350 from the team at Keyes Lexus. A huge thank you to Tim, Mark and Nick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lexus es300h
by 12/18/2021on
After 5 other Lexus dealerships who blatantly lied and tried to pull tricks I have chosen Keyes of Lexus. Everything was direct and honest. Oh yeah I will return! I wont waste my time with other dealerships again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bill Horvath - Van Nuys Keyes
by 12/17/2021on
Bill, as always, was friendly, efficient, knowledgeable, and provides excellent customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes