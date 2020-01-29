1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DO NOT LEASE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP! I turned my leased Cadillac in almost 6 months ago and was told they would handle everything with the DMV. After receiving my second notice from the DMV for payment and now, late fees for registration fees on a vehicle I no longer have , I called the dealership to find out the release of liability had not been filed with DMV. After leaving several messages that went unreturned, I finally received a voicemail from the finance department telling me to ignore the notices and not to worry about them as they would file the paperwork when the vehicle was resold. I have now just received a FINAL NOTICE from the DMV threatening action by the Franchise Tax Board, garnishing my wages, attaching my bank account or real property I own. DON'T TRUST this dealership to follow through and do their job to properly handle the paperwork! I did my part by returning the vehicle as contracted at the end of the lease but they put me at risk by NOT DOING THEIR JOB!!! Wish I could give ZERO stars! Read more