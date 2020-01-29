Skip to main content
Team Chevrolet

Team Chevrolet
301-A Auto Mall Pkwy, Vallejo, CA 94591
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Team Chevrolet

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Team Chevy thank you

by Jessejames46 on 01/29/2020

Great experience. Helpful, knowledgeable, and made what I thought was the impossible happen. Bent over backwards for me, the whole team. All around amazing! Thank you Mike, Samir, and all the team at Team Chevy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

DON'T LEASE A CAR FROM THIS DEALERSHIP

by DO NOT LEASE A CAR FROM THIS D on 11/24/2019

DO NOT LEASE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP! I turned my leased Cadillac in almost 6 months ago and was told they would handle everything with the DMV. After receiving my second notice from the DMV for payment and now, late fees for registration fees on a vehicle I no longer have , I called the dealership to find out the release of liability had not been filed with DMV. After leaving several messages that went unreturned, I finally received a voicemail from the finance department telling me to ignore the notices and not to worry about them as they would file the paperwork when the vehicle was resold. I have now just received a FINAL NOTICE from the DMV threatening action by the Franchise Tax Board, garnishing my wages, attaching my bank account or real property I own. DON'T TRUST this dealership to follow through and do their job to properly handle the paperwork! I did my part by returning the vehicle as contracted at the end of the lease but they put me at risk by NOT DOING THEIR JOB!!! Wish I could give ZERO stars!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
115 cars in stock
64 new51 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
14 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
12 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
10 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
videos
about our dealership

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area’s largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 14 brands and 12 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG’s is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines
Customer Lounge Area

