I would like to commend and thank Service Advisor Ton for his excellent customer service that he provided me. I had to replace one of the axle boots on my Honda Odyssey, and he was very thorough and transparent on what needed to be done. He also went above and beyond by inquiring with Portfolio (Purchased warranty) to see if the work being done was covered. I initially called Portfolio and they told me that it wasn't (so I would've had to pay over $500+ on the work), but Ton did a courtesy call and talked with upper management at Portfolio, and was able to get the work covered by the warranty. He saved me over $500!!! Ton is a prime example of excellent customer service, going above and beyond to help out his customers, and I would highly recommend anyone having issues with their Honda to work with him. Thanks again Ton! Read more