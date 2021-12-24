Avery Greene Honda
Customer Reviews of Avery Greene Honda
excellent sales rep
by 12/24/2021on
Michael Trujillo was very professional and very knowledgeable.
Avery Greene Service Dept
by 02/25/2022on
I have owned my Honda Pilot since 2014. I have had the pleasure of working with several members of the Service Team and everyone is just fantastic to work with. I want to give a special “thank you” to Ton who has worked with me since my daughter inherited the Pilot. Ton has been amazing. He’s knowledgeable, professional and just great to work with. He’s an outstanding team member.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent sales rep
by 12/24/2021on
Michael Trujillo was very professional and very knowledgeable.
Non Honda Service
by 12/15/2021on
A radiator hose failed on my ‘07 Hyundai Azera on 12/14/21 and after contacting my local Hyundai dealer I was told they could not work on my car until early Jan. I needed my car because my daughter was coming into town from out of state. Don Mccue has been my service advisor for my wife’s CRV for many years. I called Don and asked if it would be possible to order the part and get my car repaired. He said bring it in, the part was ordered and car returned to me on 12/15/21. Over the years I’ve had 4 Hondas serviced at Avery Greene. They go above and beyond and a particular shout out to Don!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unplanned new car purchase
by 11/14/2021on
I brought my 2014 CRV in for service and happen to ask the service advisor about the new hybrids. He referred me to one of the salespersons Michael Trujillo. We discussed pros and cons of a hybrid. He mentioned that it is a great time to purchase a new car due to the high trade in value on a used car. I looked at a couple of new CRVs which luckily were on the lot. The numbers were discussed and I ended up purchasing a 2022 CRV EX AWD. Michael did not pressure or push. He has been beyond helpful with all my questions. I have gone back to the dealership twice for him to help me. It was a very positive experience!!!
Excellent Service!!!
by 10/15/2020on
I would like to commend and thank Service Advisor Ton for his excellent customer service that he provided me. I had to replace one of the axle boots on my Honda Odyssey, and he was very thorough and transparent on what needed to be done. He also went above and beyond by inquiring with Portfolio (Purchased warranty) to see if the work being done was covered. I initially called Portfolio and they told me that it wasn't (so I would've had to pay over $500+ on the work), but Ton did a courtesy call and talked with upper management at Portfolio, and was able to get the work covered by the warranty. He saved me over $500!!! Ton is a prime example of excellent customer service, going above and beyond to help out his customers, and I would highly recommend anyone having issues with their Honda to work with him. Thanks again Ton!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sold me a car with a patched sidewall
by 07/21/2020on
I have to say I'm furious I purchased a 2017 rav 4 a couple weeks ago and had a low tire, went to fill it and noticed the side wall of the tire is patched. This is extremely dangerous. It went through an "inspection" prior to selling and that should have been seen and fixed. I dont believe it was ever even glanced at by a mechanic. Now I'm stuck buying 2 tires for a new car. Its illegal to patch a side wall. SHAME ON YOU AVERY GREENE HONDA!!!
Sandra Del Prado - First Car
by 12/18/2019on
It was a nice, calm environment. I felt comfortable, and the process was easy. Would recommend!
Awesome service!
by 07/30/2019on
Last Wednesday, I visited this location for a scheduled appointment with Ashley. She was amazing! I’ve come in before for an oil change back in March, and it felt as though I was there for hours on end (no appointment scheduled). This time around I was anticipating that an oil change, tire rotation, and filter replacements would take forever. However, it was extremely fast- only 40 minutes! I would also like to extend my appreciation to Ashley for answering all of the questions I had, and for being very polite and professional. I definitely do not mind returning in the future (especially if I have a scheduled appointment).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I’m grateful :)
by 12/04/2018on
Mr. Don and I spoke on the phone prior to my arrival at the dealership. My car was towed there and I needed a new key and fob made. His team got it done fairly quickly even though I was told the wait would be 1-1.5 hours. It honestly felt like 35-45 minutes. Mr. Carlos was super sweet and helpful. I don’t know about cheap and all. I was desperate and Lock Smith’s were more expensive than the dealership for what I needed done. Thank you Avery Green Honda Team for the speedy service and most importantly, a respectful, honest, and smooth one. Happy Holidays to you all! :)<3 Shruti Patel
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Salesperson
by 09/20/2018on
After going to 3 other dealerships in the Bay Area where I felt pressured and generally overwhelmed, I came to Avery Green where I had the good fortune of working with Manny. He was professional, patient with all my questions and never pressured me. I did return two more times (more questions), and I still felt his support. I would definitely recommend him! Alice G.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Appointment means nothing
by 08/18/2018on
Showed up on time for our 7:15am oil change . Was Greeted with a man barking orders to people waiting in their cars. I dont and wont bring my cars to any service department that doesnt off good customer service. Besides the rude guy who needs to be more polished before working with customers. The drive had 6 plus cars waiting. Scheduling issue. When I asked how long the wait is for a oil change, was told 1.5 hours from this point. There were 6 other cars ahead of us so the 1.5 hours would of been much longer. Poor customer service. With all the options to have our car serviced with reasonable wait times, why go here to be treated like this?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Avery Greene
by 06/14/2018on
Sales was very knowledgeable about the cars features and colors. They got us what we were looking for within 24 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 CR-V purchase
by 06/01/2018on
The sales person was very nice, polite and knowledgeable and worked with me as much as he could. The facility is very clean and inviting, all the people that work there are very nice as well. Honda vehicles are the best! I loved the 2015 CR-V I bought from you 3 years ago and I love love my 2018 CR-V I bought last week!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience at Avery Greene Honda in Vallejo
by 06/01/2018on
Salesperson JM Logan helped us buy the perfect car for our family (2018 Honda Pilot). The entire car buying experience was very smooth because of JM's professionalism and knowledge. He really took time to help us figure out our needs. I have already begun recommending Avery Greene to friends and family, and have told them to look specifically for JM. Thanks so much!
Albert is the BEST!
by 05/24/2018on
Albert is the BEST. Easy, fast, professional transaction! Everything he told me on the phone was true and it was the best auto purchase I have ever made.
Cry review
by 05/23/2018on
No pressure to buy. Accommodating and knowledgeable staff. Clean and comfortable waiting areas. Staff worked with us on getting exactly what we wanted
Greene Dealership is the Real Deal
by 05/23/2018on
Everyone involved was knowledgeable, professional, and personable. The dealership had what I was looking for in stock, and it was a smooth trip from test drive to taking delivery of the car...which they made happen in a refreshingly short amount of time.
mom
by 05/16/2018on
Very friendly, got all my questions answered. Love the experience, the car is everything I was looking for and I am very happy.
Survey
by 05/03/2018on
Salesman were wonderful and made sure that we were satisfied with my purchase! They also made sure we got a good deal and purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2018 CRV- EXL AWD
by 05/03/2018on
Alberto Guzman was very professional and knowledgeable when it came to this car sale. My family has been buying cars with your dealership for the last 21 years and it was a great buying experience for me. The test drive was great and Mr. Guzman answered all of my questions and was able to show me all of the "bells and whistles" on my current CRV that I ended up purchasing. During the "closing" and signing of the new vehicle, Steve was very helpful, polite, knowledgeable and professional. Even though discussing financing (anything) Steve made the closing very painless and even enjoyable. This is the third time he has closed a vehicle for me and each transaction seems to be more smooth and less stressful every time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Honda Accord 2.0T Sport
by 05/01/2018on
Don Tolentino our sales man was very knowledgeable about the car we purchased from Avery Greene. Very happy with the purchase and sales process will recommend family and friends to Don Tolentino. Thanks again Don.
1 Comments