Team Chevrolet

Team Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
301-A Auto Mall Pkwy, Vallejo, CA 94591
(844) 255-7260
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 AM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Team Chevrolet

3.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Team Chevy thank you

by Jessejames46 on 01/29/2020

Great experience. Helpful, knowledgeable, and made what I thought was the impossible happen. Bent over backwards for me, the whole team. All around amazing! Thank you Mike, Samir, and all the team at Team Chevy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Team Chevy thank you

by Jessejames46 on 01/29/2020

Great experience. Helpful, knowledgeable, and made what I thought was the impossible happen. Bent over backwards for me, the whole team. All around amazing! Thank you Mike, Samir, and all the team at Team Chevy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

DON'T LEASE A CAR FROM THIS DEALERSHIP

by DO NOT LEASE A CAR FROM THIS D on 11/24/2019

DO NOT LEASE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP! I turned my leased Cadillac in almost 6 months ago and was told they would handle everything with the DMV. After receiving my second notice from the DMV for payment and now, late fees for registration fees on a vehicle I no longer have , I called the dealership to find out the release of liability had not been filed with DMV. After leaving several messages that went unreturned, I finally received a voicemail from the finance department telling me to ignore the notices and not to worry about them as they would file the paperwork when the vehicle was resold. I have now just received a FINAL NOTICE from the DMV threatening action by the Franchise Tax Board, garnishing my wages, attaching my bank account or real property I own. DON'T TRUST this dealership to follow through and do their job to properly handle the paperwork! I did my part by returning the vehicle as contracted at the end of the lease but they put me at risk by NOT DOING THEIR JOB!!! Wish I could give ZERO stars!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
124 cars in stock
83 new41 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Chevrolet Bolt EV
21 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
20 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
7 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area’s largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 17 brands in the Bay Area including: Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Genesis, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Nissan Sunnyvale, Oak Tree Mazda, Stevens Creek Infiniti, Team Chevrolet, Team Cadillac, Team Mazda and Team Hyundai. DGDG’s team of 1,200 employees is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Complimentary WiFi

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes