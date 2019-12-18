sales Rating

Alberto Guzman was very professional and knowledgeable when it came to this car sale. My family has been buying cars with your dealership for the last 21 years and it was a great buying experience for me. The test drive was great and Mr. Guzman answered all of my questions and was able to show me all of the "bells and whistles" on my current CRV that I ended up purchasing. During the "closing" and signing of the new vehicle, Steve was very helpful, polite, knowledgeable and professional. Even though discussing financing (anything) Steve made the closing very painless and even enjoyable. This is the third time he has closed a vehicle for me and each transaction seems to be more smooth and less stressful every time. Read more