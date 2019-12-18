Sandra Del Prado - First Car
It was a nice, calm environment. I felt comfortable, and the process was easy. Would recommend!
Sold me a car with a patched sidewall
I have to say I'm furious I purchased a 2017 rav 4 a couple weeks ago and had a low tire, went to fill it and noticed the side wall of the tire is patched. This is extremely dangerous. It went through an "inspection" prior to selling and that should have been seen and fixed. I dont believe it was ever even glanced at by a mechanic. Now I'm stuck buying 2 tires for a new car. Its illegal to patch a side wall. SHAME ON YOU AVERY GREENE HONDA!!!
Awesome service!
Last Wednesday, I visited this location for a scheduled appointment with Ashley. She was amazing! I’ve come in before for an oil change back in March, and it felt as though I was there for hours on end (no appointment scheduled). This time around I was anticipating that an oil change, tire rotation, and filter replacements would take forever. However, it was extremely fast- only 40 minutes! I would also like to extend my appreciation to Ashley for answering all of the questions I had, and for being very polite and professional. I definitely do not mind returning in the future (especially if I have a scheduled appointment).
I’m grateful :)
Mr. Don and I spoke on the phone prior to my arrival at the dealership. My car was towed there and I needed a new key and fob made. His team got it done fairly quickly even though I was told the wait would be 1-1.5 hours. It honestly felt like 35-45 minutes. Mr. Carlos was super sweet and helpful. I don’t know about cheap and all. I was desperate and Lock Smith’s were more expensive than the dealership for what I needed done. Thank you Avery Green Honda Team for the speedy service and most importantly, a respectful, honest, and smooth one. Happy Holidays to you all! :)<3 Shruti Patel
Fantastic Salesperson
After going to 3 other dealerships in the Bay Area where I felt pressured and generally overwhelmed, I came to Avery Green where I had the good fortune of working with Manny. He was professional, patient with all my questions and never pressured me. I did return two more times (more questions), and I still felt his support. I would definitely recommend him! Alice G.
Appointment means nothing
Showed up on time for our 7:15am oil change . Was Greeted with a man barking orders to people waiting in their cars. I dont and wont bring my cars to any service department that doesnt off good customer service. Besides the rude guy who needs to be more polished before working with customers. The drive had 6 plus cars waiting. Scheduling issue. When I asked how long the wait is for a oil change, was told 1.5 hours from this point. There were 6 other cars ahead of us so the 1.5 hours would of been much longer. Poor customer service. With all the options to have our car serviced with reasonable wait times, why go here to be treated like this?
Avery Greene
Sales was very knowledgeable about the cars features and colors. They got us what we were looking for within 24 hours.
2018 CR-V purchase
The sales person was very nice, polite and knowledgeable and worked with me as much as he could. The facility is very clean and inviting, all the people that work there are very nice as well. Honda vehicles are the best! I loved the 2015 CR-V I bought from you 3 years ago and I love love my 2018 CR-V I bought last week!
Great car buying experience at Avery Greene Honda in Vallejo
Salesperson JM Logan helped us buy the perfect car for our family (2018 Honda Pilot). The entire car buying experience was very smooth because of JM's professionalism and knowledge. He really took time to help us figure out our needs. I have already begun recommending Avery Greene to friends and family, and have told them to look specifically for JM. Thanks so much!
Albert is the BEST!
Albert is the BEST. Easy, fast, professional transaction! Everything he told me on the phone was true and it was the best auto purchase I have ever made.
Cry review
No pressure to buy. Accommodating and knowledgeable staff. Clean and comfortable waiting areas. Staff worked with us on getting exactly what we wanted
Greene Dealership is the Real Deal
Everyone involved was knowledgeable, professional, and personable. The dealership had what I was looking for in stock, and it was a smooth trip from test drive to taking delivery of the car...which they made happen in a refreshingly short amount of time.
mom
Very friendly, got all my questions answered. Love the experience, the car is everything I was looking for and I am very happy.
Survey
Salesman were wonderful and made sure that we were satisfied with my purchase! They also made sure we got a good deal and purchase!
2018 CRV- EXL AWD
Alberto Guzman was very professional and knowledgeable when it came to this car sale. My family has been buying cars with your dealership for the last 21 years and it was a great buying experience for me. The test drive was great and Mr. Guzman answered all of my questions and was able to show me all of the "bells and whistles" on my current CRV that I ended up purchasing. During the "closing" and signing of the new vehicle, Steve was very helpful, polite, knowledgeable and professional. Even though discussing financing (anything) Steve made the closing very painless and even enjoyable. This is the third time he has closed a vehicle for me and each transaction seems to be more smooth and less stressful every time.
2018 Honda Accord 2.0T Sport
Don Tolentino our sales man was very knowledgeable about the car we purchased from Avery Greene. Very happy with the purchase and sales process will recommend family and friends to Don Tolentino. Thanks again Don.
My 1st Honda
Wayne was very helpful and not pushy. Very informative, patient,and helpful even after the sale was made. Would highly recommend him.
Avery Greene Honda Review
Manny DeAlba was terrific. Made my experience very pleasant. He is an asset to your dealership. The finance manager was also very good at his job.
Great purchase experience at Avery Greene Honda
Prompt and courtesy service. All our needs were met without any sales pressure. An excellent experience overall. I will definitely recommend this dealership to my family and friends.
Car maintenance
They listened to my needs and were very nice and was taken care of wonderfuly. The service can not be beat .
Brand new car
Handled the transaction very easily. We were there from 2 pm to 7:30 pm. We knew what we wanted and go it. The transaction went smooth.
