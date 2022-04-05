Customer Reviews of Valencia BMW
"Amazing Mazen"
by 05/04/2022on
I have purchased many cars/SUV's/pickup trucks in my life. Last week I bought a 2021 SUV for my wife. Doing an internet search, I discovered the ideal vehicle at a fair price at Valencia BMW in Valencia, CA. (I live in Tucson, AZ.) I contacted them and had the great, good fortune to be connected to Client Advisor Mazen Gharzeddine. He answered every question completely and honestly. He sent me narrated walk-around videos of the exterior and interior. He expedited all of the necessary paperwork utilizing a Tucson-based Notary. The SUV was shipped to our front door. The interstate nature of the transaction requires special attention to myriad details, Mazen did it all professionally. (I have nicknamed him "Amazing Mazen".) He is an issue resolver. My wife loves her new-to-her SUV. We got a very nice vehicle at an acceptable price, and had a totally positive experience with Valencia BMW; especially Amazing Mazen.
Easy and Reasonable
by 04/28/2022on
Leased another BMW and it was by far easiest and cheapest I've found. Thank you.
Self
by 04/25/2022on
very pleasant
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Ultimate service center
by 04/14/2022on
My service experience was fantastic!! My service advisor listened to my concerns and adressed my vehicle service that was needed. She quickly scheduled my appointment. I was checked in fast. Provided a courtesy vehicle for the day. My vehicle was repaired, and returned to me clean. This is truly exceptional service and I highly recommend BMW of Valencia
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent!
by 04/13/2022on
Very professional and helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Horrible service
by 03/01/2022on
Technicians weren’t able to resolve my issue and there answer was “we don’t know” what kind of business is bmw running
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service!
by 10/20/2021on
Was calling around town for the car that I wanted and Valencia’s salesperson was the only one to call me back and find what I was looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service at BMW Valencia - Excellent - thank you Robert Perez!
by 07/01/2021on
My recent appointment for service at Valencia BMW was as easy as can be. Robert Perez helped me and made sure that I was able to get my car serviced and back to me in time for a very important meeting. The whole process was completely stress free and I felt taken care of from the moment I stepped into the dealership. Very thankful that this is our local dealership because they definitely know how to make BMW owners happy. Thank you Robert!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
REVIEW
by 06/23/2021on
Experience witn Advisor was awesome. However, the experience with appointment process was horrific. I was scheduled not once, but twice with advisors who were on leave. I asked for loaner vehicle. My appointment was 9:30am so normally that's not a problem. However, I drove 45 miles to get the car serviced and told no loaners or rentals were available. I credit my advisor for making sure my car was ready for pickup by 2pm same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
530e
by 06/14/2021on
salesman was great. Did NOT like the finance people trying to pressure me to add maintenance to the car at the last minute, I think this is unethical and should be illegal, was very close to walking out and not getting a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 06/13/2021on
Our car kept throwing an engine code, Vanessa and Henry Took amazing care of us! Made the whole process so simple and easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wheel alignment and oil exchange
by 06/04/2021on
Received good service from Robert Perez. However, when I got home, I received a 25% discount coupon online for a wheel alignment and what would have been a free battery (installation not included). The 23 point inspection mentioned I might need a battery on my next visit. I did get. 15% discount on the wheel alignment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil consumption service
by 05/19/2021on
BMW decline to take care of services to my 2012 BMW 650i (F12 N63 Engine) on witch they have had a settlement wit Class Action to offer customers wit the defective engines wit Oil Consumption on the N63 Engines, to offer the “Customer Care Package” on witch was declined to me wit no reason given.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer
by 05/18/2021on
Everything was done exceptional and on time, with courteous service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Z4
by 04/17/2021on
Very smooth transaction. Excellent customer service. Highly recommended,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW X5 service
by 04/15/2021on
Our service advisor, Cole is wonderful and is great at follow ups. Service took a bit longer than expected due to warranty repairs but loaner was made available and all went well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
100% Worth It!
by 04/13/2021on
I was searching for a new car and I came across this dealership because they had such an amazing selection. I knew what I wanted but I couldn’t seem to find the vehicle that called my name. The sales person began to search as well and literally found my dream car. They made some phone calls and by that evening they had the car at their location. I came in and met with the staff on a holiday weekend due to my schedule conflicts and everyone was so helpful. The process was effortless. These guys held nothing back and gave me such great service. I made the trip all the way from San Jose (4 hours) because of the level of service that I received and them going the extra mile to make sure I got exactly what I wanted. Everyone was amazing! Maryo started the process for me and Kaitlin went above and beyond on the day of pickup! I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a their next car. These guys will make it happen and do what it takes to make sure you leave satisfied and in the car that you want!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One of my best car buying experiences
by 03/31/2021on
All negotiation was done over the phone. The dealership was very forthcoming with the latest deals and sold me the car less than what I expected to pay. Very honest and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
M3 purchase
by 03/27/2021on
Sergik was great in helping me purchase my 2021 M3. He frequently updated me when my vehicle would be arriving and was always available to answer questions. I would highly recommend him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service from Jane
by 03/19/2021on
Jane was fantastic and made my experience seamless
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2017 BMW 330i
by 02/28/2021on
Very pleasant experience. The salesman had unlimited knowledge of the vehicle and vehicles in their stock.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
