I was searching for a new car and I came across this dealership because they had such an amazing selection. I knew what I wanted but I couldn’t seem to find the vehicle that called my name. The sales person began to search as well and literally found my dream car. They made some phone calls and by that evening they had the car at their location. I came in and met with the staff on a holiday weekend due to my schedule conflicts and everyone was so helpful. The process was effortless. These guys held nothing back and gave me such great service. I made the trip all the way from San Jose (4 hours) because of the level of service that I received and them going the extra mile to make sure I got exactly what I wanted. Everyone was amazing! Maryo started the process for me and Kaitlin went above and beyond on the day of pickup! I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a their next car. These guys will make it happen and do what it takes to make sure you leave satisfied and in the car that you want! Read more