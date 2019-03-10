Amazing customer service
10/03/2019
Over all amazing experience preeti was my sales person and couldn’t have thanked her enough she made everything so easy and understandable great customer service and great dealer ship will definitely recommend !!!!
Extremely Courteous and Professional
by 02/27/2018on
We purchased a new 2017 Sienna from Frontier in January 2018. Sergio Chavez was the sales representative who greeted us when we first visited and later contacted us for a follow-up visit. We also met with members of the management team in negotiating a purchase price. Mr. Chavez and the entire team were extremely courteous and professional throughout the entire process. We visited many Toyota dealerships during late 2017 and early 2018, and the Frontier staff were far more pleasant than the individuals we encountered at other dealerships. We are extremely pleased with the treatment we received from Mr. Chavez and his colleagues. The next time we are in the market for a car, our first visit will be to Frontier Toyota.
Will drop you like a hot potato
by 02/19/2018on
I went through Edmunds with Frontier because I take my car 10 year old Sienna their for service. I planned on buying a Highlander from them with the internet deals, but if you don't make a decision quickly, they won't return phone calls or emails. All they want is a quick sale. You are just a number to them and not a person.
by 07/26/2017on
I came in less then a year ago and ended a lease with my Toyota Prius. I bought into a new corolla. It was in written agreement that if I payed extra on the new deal, my wear and tear amount 1000 would be covered by the dealership. Caesar and David signed this along with the finance manager, because I added the extra money on the new deal. A month later I see charges of 900 dollars on wear and tare? I call David he says it's been done and taken care of. I wait another month call and he tells me to call Toyota financial and beg to take off the fee? On top of that I am being charged for a missing key, when I TURNED IN 2? I am very dissatisfied with this snake like service.
Excellent Customer Service
by 07/06/2017on
Excellent Customer Service; Recently during a regularly scheduled maintenance to our 2008 Highlander, our Asst. Service Mgr., Valerie Reynoso informed us of a condition with the water pump. She explained that there were signs of leakage and that it needed to be replaced. Always a bit skeletal, I declined but wanted to examine this for myself. They were more than willing to allow me to inspect the suggested problem. And after I saw the signs as described, I agreed to have the water pump replace by the trained Toyota service garage. After a few hours, the car was ready to be picked. My wife drove it back home without incident. However, the next day she ran an earring and it was then she heard a horrific load noise coming from the engine compartment. Luckily she wasn’t far away and able to get herself and the car back home. I immediately looked at the car and discovered that the serpentine belt had started to come off the pulleys and already began to rip. After contacting our Service Mgr. Valerie, explained what had happened. She quickly took charge if the situation and arranged to have our car towed back, provided us with a rental car while repairs were made. All this took an incredibly short amount of time to correct, which was during a holiday weekend. I picked up the car and it is running nicely. And if I have trouble with my Highlander, I know Frontier Toyota will be take great care of both our car and us with their extremely great customer service. Something that seems to be fading in this corporate business world we live in. So, special thanks go out to Valerie Reynoso, Asst. Service Mgr. and Nick, Service Manager.
Best Deal Ever
by 02/20/2016on
Best Deal Ever! I highly recommend Frontier Toyota and Shah Khan got me the best deal. Friendly staff that bends over backwards to make you a very satisfied customer!!! Thank you for your excellent service!
Terrible service department
by 12/24/2015on
If I could give there service department negative 10 stars I would. I bought a brand new 2015 Camry. Started noticing the engine was knocking (pinging). Brought the vehicle in for an inspection to Frontier service, was told the car was fine? Complained to Richard Newman the service director about the issue. He said to switch gas to a higher octane, which led to no result. He then stated that an engineer would inspect the vehicle on my next appointment which never happened. When I asked to see the inspection report, Richard could not provide a clear cut answer and denied access to the report. He then stated that a "second" engineer appointment would be scheduled as a courtesy. Again, I requested the inspection report for the first inspection and the second inspection and was denied. Now they say the engine has no problem but can't explain why it's knocking everyday repeatedly?? Bottom line, these people will lie to you until your blue in the face. They're happy to take your money all day, but when you need help and honest service, they will lie and tell you whatever they want, and kick you out the door as quickly as possible. I have lost all faith in Frontier Toyota, and the Toyota brand as a direct result of how the upper management treats the consumer at this establishment. Run from this place if your smart.
Dissapointed
by 09/07/2015on
My husband bought a car here about 2 years ago and had an amazing experience. We were in the market for a Sequoia and thought it was a no brainier to go back. Bad idea. We worked with Phillip and Jasmine the online sales team because we were looking for something specific. We arrived on a Saturday afternoon and Phillip passed us off to Jasmine because he was with another customer. Totally understandable. Jasmine showed us the Sequoias they had on the lot, which were not what we were looking for, but in hopes of purchasing the one we wanted, we took one for a test drive. Pretty good experience so far though Jasmine was very new on the job and was not entirely knowledgeable on the car. Once were were inside, we sat down with Alma from finance, then she passed us on to Jeff. Poor Jasmine must have taken our information for Jeff about 3 different times- apologizing because she was new. Keep in mind we had an amazing experience the last time we were here so we were willing to put up with this craziness.We finally worked numbers for the Sequoia and Jeff assured us they could locate the color and model we wanted. After triple checking we were getting the exact car we were looking for and putting down a down payment, Jeff from finance assured us that the car would be to us within a week with updates from the team during that time. We walked away VERY excited!! During the week, Phillip contacted us to let us know our car had be located and it was on its way! Two days later no call. My husband called to follow up and he was told it was close by and it should be to them very soon. Two days later, no call. Again we called and followed up- spoke with Jasmine and she said she would get a status and call back. No phone call returned. Again we called to check in- Phillip told us that Jeff was suppose to call us the night prior. Jeff had not called. Phillip was left to tell us that the Sequoia they located 'for us' was actually ordered for another customer and we in fact did not have a car on the way BUT we could come in and purchase what they had on the lot. Not happening!! We were LIVID and disappointed! We were totally mislead by this team of Toyota sales associates. Sadly, no one was even apologetic. We cannot trust this dealer any longer. We will not be returning to Frontier Toyota. In fact, we went to North Hollywood Toyota the very evening we were let down by Frontier and they had our dream truck delivered from Orange County the same night! So we know Frontier was not going above and beyond for our business.
CALL TO ATTENTION ON YOUR NEXT BIG SCAM
by 08/28/2015on
Recently, it was drawn to my attention that I was in desperate need of a car. My car had died (R.I.P) January of 2014 and since then I’d been relying on busses, loans, and rides to get to where I needed to be. After a while that kind of lifestyle really starts to get to you: I grew tired of waiting for the bus for hours on end during the week. It became a strain on my finances to be putting gas into other people’s cars. At ten dollars an hour it was pretty difficult for me to save and fill up a V8 Toyota Sequoia. And I grew tired of only going out when someone could pick me up and take me home. Yes, I needed a car! But where do I start? Like most people, once I decided that I was going to get a car I knew that I wanted one right away and I knew which one I wanted. Thinking geographically, I took a trip during my lunch break from work to Sierra Toyota just to see what my options were. You see, I don’t have the greatest credit. My senior year of college my whole life imploded and I ended up getting my credit card sent to collections, dropping out, and getting involved in many activities better left detailed in my unpublished memoirs. I’ve since then paid back that debt but the damage is still done. I also don’t have a lot of credit history. That was my first credit card and I’ve only recently been working full-time and trying to build my credit back again. I knew I was looking at a large car payment a month… What I didn’t know was that I was, quite literally, about to get screwed. You see, Sierra Toyota didn’t care that I was on my lunch break. They didn’t care that at ten dollars an hour I can’t afford to be delayed there for two and a half hours (which I was). They didn’t care that because I had just walked in for information I wasn’t prepared to sign a deal for a car (which I wasn’t and which they capitalized on). They also didn’t care that a severe financial burden such as a five year lease wasn’t something I was prepared to accept. What they did care about was that they knew that I wanted the car and they knew that my lack of knowledge was going to benefit them in many ways. Do you know what a five year lease is? A five year lease is a contract in which you are obligated to pay a certain amount of money a month just to rent a car. What they told me was that this five year lease was going to benefit my credit; I was finally going to have the car I’ve been wanting! I was finally going to get to drive anywhere I wanted whenever I wanted! What they didn’t tell me was that there are many stipulations to getting involved in a lease. There are a certain amount of miles you can put on the car at the end of the term (an amount which equated to 32 miles a day), there are a certain amount of scratches, dents, and if you for some reason get in an accident, you can kiss your credit score goodbye. You see you’re paying this payment for 5 years, and at the end of it you still owe upwards of eight thousand dollars. After three years you’ve paid them the whole cost of the car. For the extra two years who is getting that money? Who is getting that one final payment before you can call the car yours? They are. Thanks to a few wonderful people in my life, I ended up stopping the contract process two signatures away from finalizing the deal. Imagine that! I walked in during my lunch to get information and then two and a half hours later I’d been pressured into missing work, getting a hard inquiry on my credit report, AND almost signing a bogus deal. They must truly be great salesmen if not seriously, seriously, morally corrupt. Do yourself a favor and take the forty minute drive to Frontier Toyota. Not only to do they run TrueCar for you (without you even needing to ask), but they genuinely care about how getting a car will affect your finances and will do whatever they can to get it to you to make a positive difference in your life. Even with my horrible credit and low monthly income, they gave me the car I wanted the day I walked in, got me a finance, and removed all of the 12% interest rate I was supposed to have just so I could afford an upgraded security alarm and the extended warranty. All for just thirty more dollars a month than the lease. And I’m actually paying in to something! Not only that, but they gave me a referral to someone with an insurance agency who also got me a great deal. Never in my life have I ever felt like anyone cared more about my situation than when I walked in through their doors. Now I have the car of my dreams at the price of my dreams and I know I can rely on them for any questions or concerns I have over the next five years. Thank you Phillip, Reggie, and Frontier Toyota for giving me one of the best car buying experiences I could have ever imagined. And thank you Sierra Toyota! Without your scam, I never would have gone over there in the first place! Sincerely, Felicia R. Scott
Excellent experience
by 07/09/2015on
Very nice people thank you very much for everything they help me a lot to get my car the 2013 toyota sienna.
service
by 10/25/2014on
All the smiles and the concerns are till you put the money down and buy their car. The second time you go in, if you are not buying anything no one even looks at you. I came for service 2 times had to wait ov r 3 hrs after having an appoitment. 1st Time I Asked About The Shuttle That they So Raved About during the sale, said of course we drop & pick you from anywhere in the Santa Clarita valley. Came on a Saurday they said there's no shuttle after 4pm. Came with family to drop the car and visit a friend, all ruined spent 3hrs looking at the non smiling staff a the dealership. 2nd time scheduled app at 9:45 am drove in on time, took the vehicle in. When asked at 12:45 pm after 3 hrs for status, the guy says your's is going in next. Not in the least concern. Would I come again, I think no explanations needed. Should I buy another Toyota after 6 consecutive toyotas, doubtful. Never will be because of the people who work here. There's people constantly wondering around the floor, there's the guy who signed you in, seeing you at least 20 times an hr waiting for the car to come out. Not one bothers to ask or check till you go and ask. They are here to spend the shift and do the least for it. I work in the service industry, amazed by the poor standard, specially the company being of Japanese origin. Where can you turn to, when the maker of your car's service depth is worse than a local mechanic shop. Horrible service, grossly under standard for the brand, shamed to know that I cant proudly talk about my after sales experience like most other friends of mine do with their Brands.
Very Poor Service
by 10/08/2014on
I received an email from Toyota informing me that they were interested in buying back my vehicle for their certified inventory. I made an appointment and brought my car (Rav4) into the dealership. My appointment was with Rachel, but a few minutes after arriving, I was handed off to a Sales Manager David. For the next two hours, I was heavily steered toward purchasing a new vehicle. I was assured by Rachel that purchasing a new vehicle was not required for the buy back program, but it became very clear that this was not the case. After I finally left, I followed up with the dealership regarding whether they were going to buy back my vehicle. I was sent two very unprofessional texts from another manager Martin. My husband and I have purchased 6 Toyota vehicles in the past 15 years. Five of those were purchased at Frontier Toyota. While I understand that they were frustrated that they were not able to make a deal for a purchase of a new vehicle, I certainly didn't expect to be treated that way since I was very upfront with my intentions from the beginning. My husband and I will never purchase another vehicle from Frontier Toyota and caution anyone else about working with this dealership. Very unprofessional service from a high level manager!!!
Red Carpet
by 10/08/2014on
I want to make certain to take as long as needed to express a great deal of interminable gratitude when it comes to the Frontier Toyota/Scion team. I have been to a fair share of dealerships for auto purchasing in the past, 36 to be exact. I must say this dealership was grandiose in it's welcome, and grateful with every penstroke. Frontier was replete with inviting and honest staff (owners, mngt, finance, sales, used cars, and service) willing to go an extra 2 or 3 miles to ensure satisfaction is met on the purchasers end. With that said I would like to extemporize the small bits and pieces that helped us walk out with a formidable and wonderful value. Shiraz met us and catered to our needs, while Sanjay fine tuned the deal on our 2014 Sequoia. It is easy to see the staff exudes a high level of integrity with customers and a loyalty to the Toyota/Scion brand. Sanjay went above and beyond to ensure the best possible outcome for our needs. Sanjay kept us well informed of the progress during our deal, after the deal and even days after with personal calls wishing us the VERY best. Finally Sanjay bolstered his relationship to own this deal with words like please do not hesitate to call me directly, for any concerns. This made us feel like family. It just so happens that we did have a small issue with the Sequoia that we noticed only after taking the car home two days later (which was not within the control of the dealership). I was washing the vehicle and noticed a good sized dent on the fender, although it was not a huge deal, I called Sanjay and he made it of great concern on his end and without hesitation stated that he wished to take care of it no matter what. His correspondence was impeccable, explaining with great detail who and what would take place. Sanjay arranged for us to meet with Customer Relations Mngr Mike Cesario and Dane in the service dept. Between the three of them they expidited a time that was best for my schedual arranged for a great rental car, and said they were sorry I had to come back for this delimma. All the while Sanjay making sure all my questions were answered and action being taken. I want to leave all the consumers and competition a little advice on this amiable crew. Take note, other dealers new and used...if you want customer retention for decades to come, you would do good to model ANY customer service like that of Frontier Toyota. They don't throw around words like we care and we can help..they show it from start to finish, in the fashion in which they walk, the empathy in their voices, and sincerity of their hearts. I truly wish to thank everyone at Frontier I feel confident that if I send family and freinds they too will be treated like part of the family.
2014 Prius Four
by 09/14/2014on
I was very satisfied with my experience at Frontier Toyota. Once I decided on the car I was planning on financing, I emailed dozens of dealerships in the Southern California area. Aaron C. from Frontier replied to my email quickly, and I scheduled an appointment. I traded in my previous vehicle at a very fair price, and was able to purchase my new Prius at a very fair, very competitive price. Freddy in the Financing department was also very courteous, friendly and straight forward with all the final pen swipes. All-in-all I highly recommend taking your business to Frontier Toyota. You will get a great deal.
Frontier Toyota gave me everything that I asked for.
by 09/07/2014on
I told them the price I wanted to pay. I told them the amount of money that I wanted for my trade-in. Aaron C. of the Frontier Internet Sales Department worked some magic and I bought my vehicle at the price that I wanted before tax, license and extended warranty. The finance guy Zoli R. was very friendly and helpful also. My wife and I finished signing paperwork and were in and out of the finance office in no time. Frontier Toyota is large, modern, well-equipped, well-staffed, free water, free coffee, a kids play room with kids television, free wi-fi, a huge selection of Toyota models, and great showroom and service days and hours of operation. My only suggestion is maybe a video monitor in the finance office so you can keep an eye on your kids while you are signing paperwork and thinking about whether or not to buy the Vehicle Service Agreement. I've always been a Toyota Man. The reliability and reputation is outstanding. I'm glad to have another Toyota in the family.
They deserve 20 stars
by 08/30/2014on
I just want to start by saying, this is my very first review. I was so impressed by the service I received at Frontier Toyota I had to write a review so that the world knows about the AMAZING STAFF at Frontier. Specifically, Drew K. and Adam L. They were an absolute pleasure to work with. I never felt pressured into making a quick decision by either of them. I have shopped around at other dealers before and have always left the lots because I felt like I was being stalked by vultures all so some shady salesmen could get some commission. This was definitely not the case at Frontier. Drew and Adam took their time showing me vehicle after vehicle. I was astounded at the amount of knowledge that both had about each car my husband and I checked out. They answered every question we had without hesitation. I'm very picky, and both of them were extremely patient with me. I could tell that they truly wanted to find the perfect car for me, that met my wants and needs. Both of them sat down with my husband and I, discussed all of our purchasing options, different features of the vehicles, pros and cons, etc. They were so knowledgeable and helpful every step of the way. (By the way this is my first brand new car!!) We decided to purchase the 2014 Highlander XLE (Which I'm obsessed with, it's amazing!) The day my husband and I decided to come in and officially make the purchase, Adam had gone home for the day. When I called his cell to tell him we were headed over, he CAME BACK to work just to help us out with the final details (we told him we could come another day, but he wouldn't take no for an answer!) I was so impressed by this kind act. He definitely knows how to give excellent customer service. Drew was equally available to help. One of the times we came to browse vehicles, Drew was about to go home for the day and he stayed an extra hour to show us cars, both of them could have easily passed us off to their co-workers but they decided to stick around for us (note: there were lots of other customers on the lot, so its not like they were desperate for customers, they are just two wonderful, customer oriented men). Frontier sure knows how to hire spectacular employees!!! Drew and Adam went above and beyond for us, and we are so grateful that we found them. I do want to give a shout-out to Ajay in the finance department as well. He was also a pleasure to work with. Explaining every detail of the paperwork (so much paperwork for buying a car, who knew?) He spent time going over everything line by line. With such a big purchase it was important for us to work with someone who knows what there doing. Ajay is more than perfect for this. Very knowledgeable and patient. I am so completely happy with the service and car that I received on this purchase. From start to finish, they exceeded every expectation. I can now call myself a lifelong customer of Frontier Toyota thanks to the fantastic customer service I received. You would be doing yourself a disservice not to buy a car from frontier. Make sure to ask for Drew K. or Adam L. when you go. They will not disappoint you. Thank you Drew, Adam, and Ajay.
Great experience
by 07/26/2014on
I went online and researched the Camry hybrid and figured out what the out-the-door price should be. I contacted several dealerships and gave them a number. I really didn't have to haggle much and I had a good deal within just a couple of emails with Aaron. A bonus was that when I told Aaron I would need a vehicle because the one I was buying had not come in Frontier arranged for me to have a rental. I would totally buy from Frontier again and may in the next few months.
Frontier Toyota of Valencia is the best
by 05/25/2014on
The staff is wonderful! Bien T. is an amazing sales man! This is my second car through this dealership! Both were sold to me by Bien! He knows what I'm looking for and what best suits me and my family! He is helpful and professional! The sales manager Ron P. was understanding and helpful! I couldn't have asked for a quicker, easier, and friendlier experience! I love Frontier Toyota of Valencia and Bien T.!!!! Oh yea, and my new Camry!!!
Excellent Experience
by 05/19/2014on
I exchanged emails with Aaron and Drew ahead of time, and we settled on a specific car and a price. I went into the dealership the next weekend, and there were absolutely no surprises! The car was the exact model I wanted, and the price was what we had spoken about. No Hassles, no negotiations, no add-ons. It could not have been any easier! We decided to test-drive the car first, and that took the most time because of some street closures and a ton of traffic. Completing the deal and signing the paperwork was done in less than an hour. I would not hesitate to recommenr Frontier Toyota to anyone, and I will certainly try them again when it is time to purchase my next car.
STAY AWAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
by 04/21/2014on
have purchased 10 cars in my life and this had to be the worst experience of my life. I have an email with an exact quote from this dealer for an out the door price and of course I get there, they attempted to add fees on and they refused to honor their own quote then the general manager comes out and says "I'm the manager I give the final price and I don't want to sell you this car". He said it in a rude loud voice. I drove 1 1/2 hours to get there and get yelled out and kicked out , ridiculous customer service and fraud. STAY AWAY!!!!! Let me mention, this also happened on easter Sunday with my 10 year old niece standing right next to me, she was traumatized
Things are improving BIG time
by 03/28/2014on
Having had a less than stellar experience and posting about it led to their director of sales reaching out to me to apologize profusely. He was very sincere and wanted to be sure I would consider Frontier in the future. Well, after we had purchased from DCH in Simi (because of the less than stellar experience) my parents visited and loved our new Prius so much that they wanted to see about getting one. Since the director of sales had reached out to apologize I figured, "Why not?" give Frontier another chance. It was a great decision for my parents. Their internet manager Jeff was very knowledgable about the 2014 Prius and very helpful. He wanted to make sure that my parents had a great experience. The director of sales made sure that we all had a great experience and left smiling. My parents got a new Prius for a fair price and we were all treated with the utmost respect. After working with Sanjay and Jeff I'll be encouraging everyone I know who's interested in a new/used vehicle to give them a chance to earn their business like they've earned it from our family.
