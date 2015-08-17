5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After spending weeks of searching online, I took all of my "quotes" and went to see the three lowest. I live in Vacaville, but they were not one of the three. After going to the dealers all of them found interesting ways of raising the prices they quoted me (by over $2300 at one) or tried to "switch" me to different cars because they didn't have the one I wanted. I came home Saturday night angry tierd and no new car! Sunday morning I got a call from Brandy, I may not have been the nicest person after the day before, but she did let me know that she did not have my exact car (which she had told me in her first e-mail) but that she would work hard to get the closest she could. So I drove over expecting more of the run around, but I pull up and there is my car! It is the right color, it just had a few extra things I didn't think I wanted. Brandy showed me how to use this beautiful Navigation system and now I do not know how I could not have wanted it before! She even went the extra mile and gave me more $ off for the difference in extra options. Having such a nice woman made me feel at ease, and then doing all the paper work seemed so was fast because Rick was very friendly! Although it started out as a higher "quote" this was the only dealership I found that kept ther word, and went lower. I feel like I received a GREAT deal on my new Altima, and had the best experiance I have ever had buying a car. These are wonderful people! Read more