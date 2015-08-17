Skip to main content
Nissan of Vacaville

671 Orange Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Nissan of Vacaville

8 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by LynGM on 08/17/2015

Edgar Garcia was my sales rep. I found him to be professional, knowledgeable, and extremely a pleasure to work with. He was very hospitable as well. Because yesterday was a hot Sunday and I had to endure a 2-hour commute from San Francisco, he offered me snacks and water right away upon arrival. Edgar has a very calming nature about him and it certainly helped when he was walking me through some of the state of the art features my new Juke SV had to offer. He was very patient with me when I was getting confused with setting up the SiriusXM radio stations and the navigation features. I look forward to working with Edgar again in three years when my lease is up. I will definitely recommend my friends and family to see him for their next car purchase or lease. Edgar is a true asset to Nissan Vacaville.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

erikascar

by gustavoh on 08/02/2015

this is my third car i have bought their because they have a great staff they want their customers to have a great satisfacion experience from their dealer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

EXCELLENT SERVICE

by gailgalura on 11/13/2014

Our experience was great. Our saleperson, Edgar Garcia, was fantastic and very helpful. He didnt rush us and gave us detailed info on each of the cars we looked at. Once we completed our deal Edgar showed us how to use the features in our car before letting us leave. He also helped set up cellphone and Pandora app, etc.... Overall everything was great. I would recommend Edgar and Nissan of Vacaville to all my relatives and friends. Thanks! Gail & Mary Ann

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experiance at Vacaville Nissan!

by love15 on 10/30/2014

My 2001 Mazda finally pooped out on me, I went to Nissan of Vacaville a couple weeks ago and worked with Jonathan Garrido, we werent able to come to terms on a sale during that visit. But I came back in today and ended up working with the one and only Joe Kaler, the awesome sales team here bent over backwards for me, with the help of Rudy in finance, & Sales Managers Karan & Christain Im able to drive home tonight in my BRAND NEW Nissan at payments I can work with! 5*****s to a great company that cares about their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by graceak on 10/05/2014

Joe was great in helping me pick out just the car for me. He was very knowledgeable about the product and I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very knowledgeable

by rmackert2007 on 08/20/2014

Joe was a great salesman who knows a lot about cars. He was very attentive, and got us the best deal. I would definitely go to him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great People

by bebert1379 on 03/21/2010

After spending weeks of searching online, I took all of my "quotes" and went to see the three lowest. I live in Vacaville, but they were not one of the three. After going to the dealers all of them found interesting ways of raising the prices they quoted me (by over $2300 at one) or tried to "switch" me to different cars because they didn't have the one I wanted. I came home Saturday night angry tierd and no new car! Sunday morning I got a call from Brandy, I may not have been the nicest person after the day before, but she did let me know that she did not have my exact car (which she had told me in her first e-mail) but that she would work hard to get the closest she could. So I drove over expecting more of the run around, but I pull up and there is my car! It is the right color, it just had a few extra things I didn't think I wanted. Brandy showed me how to use this beautiful Navigation system and now I do not know how I could not have wanted it before! She even went the extra mile and gave me more $ off for the difference in extra options. Having such a nice woman made me feel at ease, and then doing all the paper work seemed so was fast because Rick was very friendly! Although it started out as a higher "quote" this was the only dealership I found that kept ther word, and went lower. I feel like I received a GREAT deal on my new Altima, and had the best experiance I have ever had buying a car. These are wonderful people!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2.8 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought the car won't be back

by mschattilly on 09/25/2009

I went to this dealership being preapproved with my credit union.The salesman was great.We told him and confirmed twice that we wanted to finace thru the credit union.I drove my Versa home happily.A week later I get information from another bank about my loan.I called and was told the dealer would have to straighten it out.When we talked to ur salesman he was apolgetic and went to talk with the General manager.We could hear him raising his voice at the salesman so we wnet in to see what was happening.We tried to explain that there had been a mistake and we wanted to get it fixed.The general manager started to yell about how he was about to go bankrupt due to cash for clunkers.then he threatened to never do buisness with my credit union again.He started screaming at my husband and me so we left.I got everything worked out through my credit union.In the process the dealership tried to claim my Vers was an SUV or a cross over to keep my rate higher.The CU manager had to call another dealer to get a true explination of what type of car it was listed as the manager at the dealership was being rude and unhelpfull.I will never go back there.Love my car but can't believe Niko is a manager still.He has no clue what customer service is.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
