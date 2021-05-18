Ford of Upland
Customer Reviews of Ford of Upland
Great experience
by 05/18/2021on
the lease was up on two F150 trucks, I went by to check out my options and ended up buying 2 Ford explorers for my business. The staff was very friendly and very patient. they accommodated all my needs and gave me a great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 11/28/2020on
It was very nice using the new facility. The staff were very helpful, and I was pleased with the outcome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Regular Maintenance
by 04/26/2018on
I have always taken my car to Ford of Upland for regular maintenance. It is very comforting when I go to see familiar faces when it comes to the service advisors. I feel like I am treated as a friend rather than a customer. They treat me with the utmost respect and I don't feel like they take advantage of me. I would highly recommend them for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service at Ford of Upland, CA
by 06/16/2017on
Service with Ford of Upland is a pleasant experience for me, and has been consistently well done for several years, now. The Service Representative knows my auto well, and communicates the recommnedations well and follows up with the Mechanic Technicians. I have recommended Ford of Upland to friends consistently. GSALincoln
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 06/15/2017on
Awesome work on Identifying the problem with my tires and getting them replaced at a fast and proficient speed. Thank you for everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Ford Focus
by 02/24/2017on
My vehicle has been to Ford of Upland three (3) times in the last 4 mouths regarding the transmission. Ford of Upland has replaced several parts in the transmission on the first two visits. The car still shutters when you shift into dive and when the transmission shifts into second gear. I was told to drive the vehicle for 1000 miles and everything should be fine. I had to take the vehicle back last week and now they are telling me that the transmission is within spec.and the transmission will always shutter.. I have made a appointment with Colby Ford in Glendora to see if they can fix the transmission correctly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Check Engine Light
by 01/09/2017on
The Check Engine light came on my vehicle after 5800 miles. I called Ford of Upland and they asked me to bring the vehicle in that day. They did not have the part needed, so I left the car at the dealership over night. The repair was done in the morning when the part arrived. I had my repaired vehicle the next day before noon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Body work at Ford of Upland
by 01/05/2017on
My wife was rear ended on the Hollywood Freeway in her Edge Sport and required body work as a result. The Edge, not my wife! We have previously used the body shop at Ford of Upland with absolute satisfaction and this time was no different. Tim in the shop was fantastic and his people did a through and magnificent repair job. It was on time and the result was perfect. We can not say enough about what a great experience we had with Ford of Upland and Tim.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased!
by 09/30/2014on
Had a great buying experience at Ford of Upland. Jamie gave me the price I wanted without any haggling or upselling, and Kevin in the Finance Department found me a lot of extra savings that I wasn't expecting! Overall, a smooth, easy, and stress-free experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 2014 Mustang GT Coupe
by 09/27/2014on
I had a great car buying experience at Ford Of Upland. Everybody I had contact with at Ford Of Upland where more than helpful and found the car I was looking for. From Jamie, Lance, Jamison, Bob, Bruce, Billy, John, and Kevin they never gave up. I would recommend this dealership to anybody looking for a new car or used car. These people are awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Customer Service
by 09/22/2014on
I went to this dealership to replace my Mustang that was totaled due to a flood. I can say without a doubt that the people here are among the friendliest and most helpful that one can meet a car dealership. Kyle G., our salesperson, was amazing. We agreed to purchase a 2014 Mustang and he was going to pick up the car at another dealership. However, this other dealership sold the car and was unable to hold it. The car I wanted was hard to find. So when Kyle called me and said that the exact same car I wanted just rolled into their showroom, I was relieved. The only difference was that it was a convertible. He was able to get it to me for the same price as the coupe for all the trouble. The monthly payment didn't go above our budget either. Kyle did everything he possibly could to meet our expectations. Needless to say, everyone here was professional and extremely great at making us feel at home. The person in charge of finance and preparing our contracts, Billy was really friendly as well. If you need a car and want exceptional customer service Ford of Upland is the place to go. They are really understanding and are willing to go the extra mile. Thanks again Kyle for the service and I'll definitely be back when I need a new car.
Solid Sales Experience
by 07/22/2012on
We went and test drove a few cars we were interested in on the weekend. Our sales consultant, Ray Holdrige, had us take out 3 cars at different trim levels with no pressure and just asked us to make sure we were happy with the vehicle. We left without buying and they were profession and just asked if we wanted to run some numbers. When we refused we were thanked for our time and asked to call with any questions. I got a business card went online and comparison shopped, when I called Ray back a week later he matched our best price and saved us a 30 minute drive to another dealer. We discussed add-ons with no pressure, we didn't purchase anything and no one pressed beyond asking once. We were given a decent interest rate and purchased our vehicle and drove it off the lot that day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Upland Ford service is my friend
by 03/20/2012on
I brought my new car in for service and am very happy. everything done quickly and right. Love these guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SO Glad I came in... unbelievable
by 03/20/2012on
The other poster hear must be the customer from hell!!!! my experience with Upland Ford was the best. Mike Sheridan treated all of us with kindness and respect. I really did my homework and Mike exceeded all my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Verbally abused and embarssed by sales staff
by 03/02/2010on
The sales staff was pushy and rude to my wife and I. After trying to refuse a deal one of the salesman insulted my wife. I confronted the salesman and we exchanged words. As I was walking away they threatened to call the police and that I should get the F off there lot. One salesman shouted across the lot as I was leaving that it was a good thing I wasn't buying a car from them since he couldn't qualify because of my credit. I am warning you do not buy a car from Ford of Upland. I have purchsed many cars in my life and have ran into some pretty pushy salesman, but never have I had such a horrible experience dealing with a dealership.
Great dealership
by 04/11/2009on
My Dad has bought cars there since the 1960's (1970's?) when it used to be called Arena Ford. Service department is top-notch. I mainly go their to have them diagnose problems with my F-150 pickup using their factory OBDII analyzer. I have found that it is cheaper in the long run to spend $80 or so to have them pinpoint a problem than it is for me to guess and throw parts at it.