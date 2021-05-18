5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to this dealership to replace my Mustang that was totaled due to a flood. I can say without a doubt that the people here are among the friendliest and most helpful that one can meet a car dealership. Kyle G., our salesperson, was amazing. We agreed to purchase a 2014 Mustang and he was going to pick up the car at another dealership. However, this other dealership sold the car and was unable to hold it. The car I wanted was hard to find. So when Kyle called me and said that the exact same car I wanted just rolled into their showroom, I was relieved. The only difference was that it was a convertible. He was able to get it to me for the same price as the coupe for all the trouble. The monthly payment didn't go above our budget either. Kyle did everything he possibly could to meet our expectations. Needless to say, everyone here was professional and extremely great at making us feel at home. The person in charge of finance and preparing our contracts, Billy was really friendly as well. If you need a car and want exceptional customer service Ford of Upland is the place to go. They are really understanding and are willing to go the extra mile. Thanks again Kyle for the service and I'll definitely be back when I need a new car. Read more