Tustin Lexus
Customer Reviews of Tustin Lexus
Bait and Switch
by 09/15/2021on
Called on car listed that day on Edmunds website. Went that day to buy it.. As I was filling out the paperwork they raised price 8000.00 .and they changed it on website while I was there...I showed them I had copy of the ad showing the cheaper price the next day. The prior day they stated never listed the cheaper price .But when showed them the ad they then stated Edmunds website put the wrong price.., Called Edmunds and talked to representative and he stated NO WAY did we put wrong price.. The dealership inputs all the info and Edmunds just provides the platform.. Got them to sell me vehicle little cheaper but was 2800.00 over the original advertised price...
Sold car out from under us in the middle of a deal
by 07/10/2020on
Car was sold out from under us as we were doing the deal!!!! Went today with husband see about a pre owned. We went by yesterday and walked around and looked at the car but after ten minutes nobody came to help us so we left. I made an appt today. Worked with a new guy, Mark Anthony. He was nice. When we sat down to do business of buy the car, another rep rushed in to grab the keys because another couple were interested. We proceeded with getting our numbers from the sales rep and liking out the credit appt. The sales manager came in to check on the status and our intentions "since there's was another couple". We filled out the credit application and while our rep step out he came back by and said "they've sold the car". This is such a shady way of doing business with people. We were there 1st. We're a serious buyer and ready to buy. This other couple came after us and it's such poor business to not have given us the option first. We were treated to badly it's despicable. Should be first come first serve. At least present the option to give a firm yes or no otherwise this other customer is a full go. We were given nothing. Rug pulled out from us. Even our sales rep was embarrassed by what had happen. You were total [non-permissible content removed].
Sale went smoothly
by 07/02/2018on
Knew that I wanted the Lexus 500, but the color I wanted wasn't available within a 500 mile radius. The sales associate, Trevor Castle, suggested a few other colors and took me to the lot to show me the color "Caviar" and that was a great choice. Mr. Castle didn't try and oversell me on anything and was very patient with me when showing me the many electronic functions of the car. He suggested I call him and come in when I needed assistance and I'm sure that I will do so. Very pleasant experience.
Honest pricing and Excellent Experience
by 03/02/2016on
I had a wonderful experience with Jason and Whittey at Tustin Lexus. My family has come here for years, and for good reasons. I was interested in purchasing a CPO Lexus IS, and was able to learn about the different options available on the model, test drive the car, as well as learn about the unbeatable benefits that come with purchasing a Lexus' L/Certified vehicle. Nothing about my experience felt shady or scam-like. My desired car was priced fairly, and the transaction process itself was very easy. I am confident in my purchase, and would recommend this dealership to anyone in the market for a new or used Lexus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/17/2014on
Rick M. did an excellent job with the service work on my Lexus this week. Destinee and Genoveva were good to work with at cashier office as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Lexus dealership in Orange County
by 07/24/2014on
We purchased a Lexus ES 300h at this dealership (7/20/2014) after visiting 2 other dealerships in the area. Unlike the other dealerships, TUSTIN Lexus (with Peter C.), gives you not just great price but more importantly, gives you the RESPECT that you don't find at any other place and also doesn't try to con you or trick you, even on little things. Please ask for Peter C., he is one of the very BEST, very kind, very patient, not pushy at all, and gives you RESPECT and more. Peter will work with you to make sure you are satisfied with your new car. Cost wise? We got more options on the 300h with the out of the door price much less than at the 2 other places that we visited. If anyone is interested in buying a new LEXUS, I would highly recommend that you visit at least one other dealership in the area first before you visit Peter@TUSTIN LEXUS. You will definitely experience the different--no doubt you will be HAPPY with Peter's professionalism, patience and prices. I would give a 0/10 and 6/10 to the other dealerships we had visited before coming to TUSTIN, I would give a 10/10 to Tustin Lexus. Thank you Peter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 01/14/2014on
They were very efficient, immediately greeting me as I drove up and knowing what needed to be done. They had me in and out with a loaner car under half an hour. I needed my car sooner than they said it would be ready, so they accommodated my needs and had it ready when I needed it. When I went to pick it up, they were very fast and efficient again. I was very impressed with my service person, Paul K. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase of a 2014 IS 350
by 09/16/2013on
We just bought a new Lexus IS 350 from Tustin Lexus and it was a great experience. The price was far better than other dealers which gave us offers. The negotiation process did not takes too long before we were able to agreed on a reasonable price. The facility is nice and clean and there is a fairly large amount of inventory of various models/colors. LEO S. from the internet sales department worked with us from beginning to end and was very detailed in making sure we were happy with our purchase and explained everything about the car very thoroughly before we drove off the lot. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking to buy a Lexus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Experience!!!
by 09/09/2013on
The experience was fantastic. Specifically, we were very happy with our Internet Sales Manger, Rex U. He was very knowledgeable about every aspect of the vehicle from Tech, to drive train to the available options of the car. He personally explained all features of the car, had the car washed and detailed and the entire process was extremely forward and fast. The price was unbeatable and fantastic as compared to all So. Cal. dealers that we had received quotes from. We had gotten another Lexus from South County Lexus a couple of months ago for my wife and in retrospect, we wish we would have gotten it from Tustin Lexus. Lesson learned. We believe that Rex U. is an extremely valuable employee to the Tustin Lexus and its family of dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great communication
by 08/27/2013on
I purchased my Lexus from across the country by speaking on the phone and emailing with the sales agent at Tustin Lexus. The dealer was able to accommodate my requests to purchase the car prior to moving to the state. The communication was great and thorough as we held most of our conversations on the phone and through email. I'm pleased with my Lexus and look forward to working with this dealer in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Tustin Lexus will make it happen
by 05/30/2013on
My wife and I have leased 3 new Lexus's through Tustin Lexus and each time received a fantastic deal. They have a very professional staff that is well trained and they treat customers with the utmost of respect and courtesy. Steve D., Internet Sales Manager, with each of our deals, went out of his way to keep us informed and did whatever he could to get us a deal that would make us happy. Tony, the General Sales Manager, and Brad in Finance also played key roles in our latest lease deal. We are extremely pleased. Please, please don't buy or lease a new Lexus until you have talked to the folks at Tustin first - I'm telling you - they will make it happen! Bill & Joan G
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love Tustin Lexus
by 03/20/2013on
I'm on my third car from Tustin Lexus. I live in a town with a Lexus dealer, but I drive 15 miles, though I have a busy schedule, because simply put, it's worth it. The sales staff is first class. My salesman, Steve Day, was able to read my personality so we made a good team. Being in sales myself, it's a very important quality. He knew what I wanted in a car, and went out of his way to see that it was done. Very patient and professional. That was the experience with the previous two cars, as well. I do, and have recommended Tustin Lexus. That goes for everyone else I came in contact with, the service department, the cashiers, everyone. They want you to be happy and satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
purchase pre-owned Lexus
by 02/25/2013on
I recently purchased a used RX 350 at Tustin Lexus. It was a very good experience. I got the car for the price I had anticipated without going through a lengthy negotiation. The Internet department has handled the deal with professionalism. Thank you Chris G and Youseff M.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Purchase of 2013 GS 350
by 02/16/2013on
We recently bought a new Lexus from Tustin Lexus. The price was excellent and working with Leo and Youseff in the internet sales group was a delightful experience. Leo spent 1 1/2 hours making sure we understood and could operate all of the car's bells and whistles. A top notch dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Great Sales Experience
by 01/18/2013on
The salesman, Rex, was awesome! He worked with us to get a great deal, even though my auto credit score was nearly 40+points lower than my regular score (go figure that one out - it almost seems like a ploy to screw with consumers since nobody can explain how this stupid score works). The service, however, left a lot to be desired.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Wrong Diagnose and Lousy Service
by 01/18/2013on
1) My wife brought her new 2012 Lexus LS460 in for the "complimentary" 5K Service. The "FREE" car wash was included. The car front grills had dirty water streaks, the chrome wheels were not even cleaned properly. This kind of "free" car wash amplified what we knew : "you got exactly what you paid for" 2) Few days later I towed my 1997 Lexus LS400 in for services after the local independent shop could not fix because there was problem with the car alarm system or the engine ECU and only Lexus dealer could address using the manufacturer tools. I relayed the diagnostics from the other repair shop to the Service Adviser (SA): Fuel pump was OK, Sparks was presented, suspected Alarm or Engine ECU issue. 3 days later the SA called and said that the fuel pump was the problem and need to be replaced. I agreed with his recommendation. A day later, the SA called and said the crankshaft wiring broke due to improper routing from my previous repair. I came down to the shop and looked at the wiring before giving the go-ahead. I asked and get the confirmation from both the SA and the repair tech that replacing these 2 items - fuel pump and crankshaft sensor would fix the car starting problem. Later in the afternoon, the SA called again and said that they need to keep the car for another day because the car did not run properly. One day turned into a week with no call from the SA. I called the SA and he told me that the car needs a new Engine ECU. He stated that his shop foreman took 3 days before found out that the engine ECU malfunctioned and short-circuited the fuel pump. I did not believe my ears on what I heard and asked him to repeat the "short-circuited" the fuel pump again. Then I asked him please to put what he just told me in writing so I could understand it better. I came down the shop next day to meet the foreman and the SA in their office. I asked the foreman please print out the car ECU control diagram and the fuel pump circuits so he and I could trace the circuits and see how the short-circuit on the fuel pump could happen. I told the foreman and the SA that I knew a little bit about the wiring diagram and how the electrical circuits operated. Well, the foreman could not explain how the ECU could shorted out the fuel pump on what he printed out, so he called the repair tech to his office to "explain" the problem to me since he was the ones worked on my car. I asked the repair tech please tell me what's his definition and understanding the term of short-circuit. He babbling around then told me that he saw this short circuit problem many times and there always a high resistant values associated with this condition. I told him that high resistant value indicated an "OPEN" circuit condition not "short-circuit" The shop foreman now back-tracked and stated that the SA misunderstood what he told him and relayed his message to me in a wrong term. I then asked the tech what's happened after he installed the new fuel pump and crankshaft sensor. He stated that the car started then shutdown right away. I told all 3 of them that was the exact symptom of my car when I towed it to their shop. After more haggling, they told me that if I could purchase a used or rebuilt the ECU then they would install it to my car free of charged. And they could not warranty on the rebuilt ECU. I brought my car ECU to a local repair shop to have it rebuilt for $250.00. When I picked the ECU up next day, the repair technician told me that this ECU worked fine. The only issue he found was a loose component that control the car transmission. And he think that the car main relay was the real problem and definitely NOT the ECU. I bought the ECU back to the dealer and relayed the ECU rebuilt shop the verdict. I also gave the foreman the business card of the ECU repair shop in case he needed to talk about the ECU. I got the car back 2 days later and the foreman told me that the ECU was the problem. You may believe what he said but for me nah..
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
New CT200h
by 03/21/2011on
On the plus side, Tustin was willing to negotiate to some degree on the brand-new CT200h. On the other hand, I get the impression that they are used to selling cars to older folks who don't ask for much. For example: I cannot, for the life of me, get my salesperson to reply to any email I have sent him. He's either unwilling or unable. Instead, I've been dealing directly with the service dept. regarding minor issues. So much for the "Lexus Experience". Anyhow, if you can get a good deal, I'd buy there. Anything's gotta be better than Newport Lexus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deception practice at Tustin Lexus
by 12/23/2009on
I purcahsed a 2008 GS from them. The finance guy talked me into buying the Tire for Live package for $1,500. The deal was I must do an alignment once a year and service the vehicle with them. I recently need a new set of tires, I was told my first alignment was 14 days after the anniversary date so I do not qualify for the new tires. To services the vehicle there for a 30,000 mile check up costs $890. The same 30,000 mile check up at [two other dealerships] are both at $435. With double the cost for service, I could bring my vehicle elsewhere and buy my own tires. Don't go there.
Extremely Rude Service Dept and Finance Manager!
by 12/28/2008on
What a terrible experience this turned out to be; far different from my other dealings with the service dept. I have never been treated so rudely in my life. This is not the treatment I have come to expect from this dealership. I brought my car in to have the Xzilon "protection" redone as I have previously done. The service people were extremely confrontational and advised me that this could only be done once a year ( they have never told me that before!) and that if I was unhappy I should talk to the Finance dept and ask for a prorated refund. Attitude was take it or leave it - When I asked to talk to the finance mgmr who had sold us this ( high pressure) and specifically stated that if we were not happy with it we could bring it back and have it retreated (no limit) he was very beligerent and condescending and demanded to know what the problem is. I explained to him that my car was not smooth to the touch and was not repelling water spots like he claimed it would. He said that it was not supposed to. When I told him that he said we could bring it back if we were not happy with it and have it redone, he told me he never said that and I was putting words in his mouth. I then told him service said we should ask for a prorated refund since we were not happy and he said there was no way he would do this. Well at this point, my husband had had enough and proceeded to tell the finance manager what he thought of his attitude and service and the finance manager told us to leave and NEVER COME BACK and that if we didn't leave he was going to call the police! What happened to the professional staff that used to work here? After purchasing 2 brand new cars here plus my parents purchasing a brand new LS and also a sports coupe convertible plus all the friends I have referred to this dealership, needless to say i will not be returning. I am also seriously considering purchasing a BMW or Mercedes for my next car. Please do no purchase the Xzilon program as you will be wasting your money and I now question if this is the dealership you would want to deal with.
Poor communication and manager rude
by 07/05/2008on
We had our car in for service and repair with a bill around $3000. The service advisor never call to inform us the work delay, and when my wife called at the end of the day, we were told would take the end of next day for the car to be ready. End of day two, still no phone call, when my wife called, this time it would take 2 more days because of parts. To make the long story short, it took the dealer 8 days to finish the car, because they ordered the wrong part. When we went to pick up the car, I spoke to the manager regarding all the errors and lack of communications, he seemed annoyed but indifferent. When the car arrived to be picked up, I noticed one of the center cap on the wheel was missing. I pointed it out to the manager, and he became rude and condescending and walked away without an apology. He went to the shop foreman to inform him of the situation. The manager never return and just hid in his office. A week later, another center cap fell off and went missing. We had to return to the dealership to get it.
A really weird experience
by 08/22/2007on
A couple of years ago, I took my IS300 to Tustin Lexus for the 35,000 mile service. I had a Mobil Speed Pass on my key ring. The Service Writer took the ignition key off of my key ring and laid the rest of the keys on the console between the seats. He said that was the way they always did it. An hour and a half later, when I returned home there was a telephone call waiting for me from the Mobil fraud squad. It seems someone had charged over $150 worth of gasoline at five Mobil stations in southern Orange County. I said that was impossible because I had the Speed Pass right in my hand. When I read her the registration number, it turned out that the Speed Pass in my hand had been invalidated six months earlier. So while I was getting the 35,000 mile service, someone removed my Speed Pass and replaced it with a dud and, presumably, while the car was in the Service Department. Then my Speed Pass was used in five different Mobil stations. I telephoned the Manager of the Dealership to tell him what had happened. He had left for the day, but I explained everything to the Assistant Manager who said the Manager would call me the next day and explain everything. I am still waiting for his call. So if you are foolish enough to use this dealership, keep your Speed Pass in your pocket. Make that one star.
THE TUSTIN LEXUS DIFFERENCE
At Tustin Lexus, we take as much pride in our customer service as we do in our vehicles. When you arrive, we'll go the extra mile to make sure your experience at our dealership is beyond compare.
Tustin Lexus offers a car-buying experience like no other. We have a huge selection of cars, SUVs and crossovers, and we provide elite customer service and world-class amenities. That's the Tustin Lexus difference.
Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery. Our friendly, knowledgeable sales professionals will provide you with the information you need to make an educated buying decision. Our goal is for you to feel that the vehicle you drive away in is the perfect one for you.
1 Comments