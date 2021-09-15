1 out of 5 stars service Rating

1) My wife brought her new 2012 Lexus LS460 in for the "complimentary" 5K Service. The "FREE" car wash was included. The car front grills had dirty water streaks, the chrome wheels were not even cleaned properly. This kind of "free" car wash amplified what we knew : "you got exactly what you paid for" 2) Few days later I towed my 1997 Lexus LS400 in for services after the local independent shop could not fix because there was problem with the car alarm system or the engine ECU and only Lexus dealer could address using the manufacturer tools. I relayed the diagnostics from the other repair shop to the Service Adviser (SA): Fuel pump was OK, Sparks was presented, suspected Alarm or Engine ECU issue. 3 days later the SA called and said that the fuel pump was the problem and need to be replaced. I agreed with his recommendation. A day later, the SA called and said the crankshaft wiring broke due to improper routing from my previous repair. I came down to the shop and looked at the wiring before giving the go-ahead. I asked and get the confirmation from both the SA and the repair tech that replacing these 2 items - fuel pump and crankshaft sensor would fix the car starting problem. Later in the afternoon, the SA called again and said that they need to keep the car for another day because the car did not run properly. One day turned into a week with no call from the SA. I called the SA and he told me that the car needs a new Engine ECU. He stated that his shop foreman took 3 days before found out that the engine ECU malfunctioned and short-circuited the fuel pump. I did not believe my ears on what I heard and asked him to repeat the "short-circuited" the fuel pump again. Then I asked him please to put what he just told me in writing so I could understand it better. I came down the shop next day to meet the foreman and the SA in their office. I asked the foreman please print out the car ECU control diagram and the fuel pump circuits so he and I could trace the circuits and see how the short-circuit on the fuel pump could happen. I told the foreman and the SA that I knew a little bit about the wiring diagram and how the electrical circuits operated. Well, the foreman could not explain how the ECU could shorted out the fuel pump on what he printed out, so he called the repair tech to his office to "explain" the problem to me since he was the ones worked on my car. I asked the repair tech please tell me what's his definition and understanding the term of short-circuit. He babbling around then told me that he saw this short circuit problem many times and there always a high resistant values associated with this condition. I told him that high resistant value indicated an "OPEN" circuit condition not "short-circuit" The shop foreman now back-tracked and stated that the SA misunderstood what he told him and relayed his message to me in a wrong term. I then asked the tech what's happened after he installed the new fuel pump and crankshaft sensor. He stated that the car started then shutdown right away. I told all 3 of them that was the exact symptom of my car when I towed it to their shop. After more haggling, they told me that if I could purchase a used or rebuilt the ECU then they would install it to my car free of charged. And they could not warranty on the rebuilt ECU. I brought my car ECU to a local repair shop to have it rebuilt for $250.00. When I picked the ECU up next day, the repair technician told me that this ECU worked fine. The only issue he found was a loose component that control the car transmission. And he think that the car main relay was the real problem and definitely NOT the ECU. I bought the ECU back to the dealer and relayed the ECU rebuilt shop the verdict. I also gave the foreman the business card of the ECU repair shop in case he needed to talk about the ECU. I got the car back 2 days later and the foreman told me that the ECU was the problem. You may believe what he said but for me nah.. Read more