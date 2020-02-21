Skip to main content
Nissan of Tustin

30 Auto Center Dr, Tustin, CA 92782
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Nissan of Tustin

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan of tustin

by mijo on 02/21/2020

Great new ownership ! They took care of me the whole team . I ended up getting a nice sub compact suv called the kicks. Love it . I did my homework before and the sales guy will weaver was great not pushy just all around nice guy . Its never easy to buy a car and i think tustin of nissan did a great job !

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Erin on 12/29/2019

I would highly recommend the team at Nissan of Tustin. They are genuine, very easy to communicate with and they make you feel like you are a valued customer.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time lease from dealership

by Chris on 12/17/2019

I was assisted by Ms. Rojas who was very professional and did an excellent job managing the leasing process.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service and Cars

by Yasser Sicari on 09/25/2019

If excellent customer service had a name and Face it would be Steve Bohannon of Nissan of Tustin, I’ve been to other dealerships and always felt pressured and as if I was in a hurry to buy a car, but at Nissan of Tustin it was Different Steve Bohannon took his time helping me out he explained every facet and detail of the vehicles until I came to the conclusion of getting a Brand New 2019 Nissan Altima SR. He made me feel welcomed and comfortable, next time I’m in the market for buying a car I will definitely come back to Nissan of Tustin. Thank you Steve Bohannon

