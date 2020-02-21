5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If excellent customer service had a name and Face it would be Steve Bohannon of Nissan of Tustin, I’ve been to other dealerships and always felt pressured and as if I was in a hurry to buy a car, but at Nissan of Tustin it was Different Steve Bohannon took his time helping me out he explained every facet and detail of the vehicles until I came to the conclusion of getting a Brand New 2019 Nissan Altima SR. He made me feel welcomed and comfortable, next time I’m in the market for buying a car I will definitely come back to Nissan of Tustin. Thank you Steve Bohannon Read more