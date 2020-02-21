service Rating

Nissan of Tustin is definitely somewhere that I trust to take my care of my vehicle. Nissan Sentra 2013 to be specific. I've had a positive experience with my car being taken care of. I continue to be a client of Nissan of Tustin because of the amazing customer service I receive. Particularly from Jared G. In the service department. Jared G. has always explained to me thoroughly any issues going on with the car. He clearly explains what may happen if I don't take care of the problem soon. Ive never felt pressured or judged but I feel Jared is always sincere about his answers. I know he is looking for my car and well me as well. I always call to verify if Jared is in before taking my car in because I trust him with my vehicle and I know I'll be given the proper information. Not that the rest of the team wouldn't (I hope) but I just built trust in him and truly value the professionalism from him.