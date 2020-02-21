Nissan of tustin
by 02/21/2020on
Great new ownership ! They took care of me the whole team . I ended up getting a nice sub compact suv called the kicks. Love it . I did my homework before and the sales guy will weaver was great not pushy just all around nice guy . Its never easy to buy a car and i think tustin of nissan did a great job !
Excellent service
by 12/29/2019on
I would highly recommend the team at Nissan of Tustin. They are genuine, very easy to communicate with and they make you feel like you are a valued customer.
First time lease from dealership
by 12/17/2019on
I was assisted by Ms. Rojas who was very professional and did an excellent job managing the leasing process.
Excellent Service and Cars
by 09/25/2019on
If excellent customer service had a name and Face it would be Steve Bohannon of Nissan of Tustin, I’ve been to other dealerships and always felt pressured and as if I was in a hurry to buy a car, but at Nissan of Tustin it was Different Steve Bohannon took his time helping me out he explained every facet and detail of the vehicles until I came to the conclusion of getting a Brand New 2019 Nissan Altima SR. He made me feel welcomed and comfortable, next time I’m in the market for buying a car I will definitely come back to Nissan of Tustin. Thank you Steve Bohannon
Tustin Nissan is the BEST!
by 08/27/2019on
I love Tustin Nissan and I am grateful that my check engine light came on in my Altima 2 years ago. That’s when I went to Tustin Nissan and bought my Sentra. It was through that check engine light that I met Jared Garcia when I had to discuss the issues with the Altima. I am so glad that happened. Jared is the best. He is a good, honest guy who really puts his customers needs first. It is refreshing to have someone you can trust and count on. I will never leave Tustin Nissan.
Great Service
by 07/19/2019on
Jared was awesome and provided world class service.
Great job by Jeff Coward
by 05/22/2019on
As usual Jeff always comes thru, great service and communicates with customer promptly
Professionalism and Customer service out of this world.
by 04/03/2019on
Nissan of Tustin is definitely somewhere that I trust to take my care of my vehicle. Nissan Sentra 2013 to be specific. I’ve had a positive experience with my car being taken care of. I continue to be a client of Nissan of Tustin because of the amazing customer service I receive. Particularly from Jared G. In the service department. Jared G. has always explained to me thoroughly any issues going on with the car. He clearly explains what may happen if I don’t take care of the problem soon. Ive never felt pressured or judged but I feel Jared is always sincere about his answers. I know he is looking for my car and well me as well. I always call to verify if Jared is in before taking my car in because I trust him with my vehicle and I know I’ll be given the proper information. Not that the rest of the team wouldn’t (I hope) but I just built trust in him and truly value the professionalism from him.
Great dealership
by 03/19/2019on
I usually get helped by Jared on the service team and he is always extremely helpful. The entire staff is great. In and out.
Amazing Customer Service Everytime!
by 02/12/2019on
I love coming to Tustin Nissan, everytime I'm here I am greeted right away, the staff is very professional and very knowledgeable. Jared is always very helpful, he's my go to person when I take my car to get service. He always makes sure that my car is getting all the recommended services and helps me choose the right service I need for my car! I look forward to working with him at my next service visit! Great job Jared!
Service on My Nissan Rogue from Nissan of Tustin
by 06/03/2018on
I have been receiving service from Tustin's Nissan Dealership for about 25 years!! I have always been pleased with the honesty and friendly service offered by Carl. He is so delightful to work with and is so polite, always cheerful! He is a true professional and cares for his customers!! When I owned my Nissan Quest and was presented with several issues needing repair, Carl would be honest and tell me the most important ones that may affect my families safety in my van that I owned for 20 years!! He always greets me by name and looks at my service records to make sure of what services I need! I love that feeling of being cared for and regarded as important enough to take time with, even when it is evident that life is busy around him! I definitely came back and talked to Carl re my new Rogue, before I went out on lot to buy one! He is the Best in my book! Thank you Nissan of Tustin!!
Always good service although I had to go back for billing overcharge
by 05/28/2018on
Always good service (I have been a customer for years with my Nissan Rogue). People are great and quality as well. However, I had to get my wiper blade replaced as the previous one was coming apart, although it had been installed by Nissan 3 months before. Doing that when looking at the new bill, it said "recommended change of AFTER MARKET wiper blade". It should never have been "AFTER MARKET" but new. Also, there was a line item of $140 for "Trim Exterior inspection" just to tell me about that wiper blade which I knew about because I reported it. So I talked to the service advisor and he agreed to take it out and also to replace my original wiper blade. Probably an oversight because I never had that type of issue in the past 4 years that I've been using that dealership. Again, people are great,, professional, knowledgeable and helpful!
