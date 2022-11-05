Customer Reviews of Smith Chevrolet
Sales
by 05/11/2022on
Great salesman treated us with respect and did everything good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 05/03/2022on
Great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Easiest car buying experience!
by 04/22/2022on
In a time when car prices are at a historic high, Smith Chevrolet was still able to provide a fair price for my dream truck! What I'm most impressed with is the consistent and quick communication from the time the truck arrived to coordinating financing to the completion of the sale. When we arrived, all paperwork was ready and the truck was detailed & ready to go! I can't say enough about Larry, Fatima and the team on the ease of the process and making us feel valued as customers! We will definitely be back for another purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service Done Right
by 04/08/2022on
Need a couple of items checked out along with my regular service. Everything was completed and the vehicle was ready on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 03/29/2022on
Excellent service. I had my driver's side mirror replaced and the window controller replaced. Parts department was extremely helpful and courteous. Service department was the same!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 02/13/2022on
Great service, On time, attentive and Service Writer Mike was polite and extremely helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 01/31/2022on
We love our new Traverse! Fatima was incredibly helpful and helped to make the entire purchasing process a wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Trucks
by 01/20/2022on
My 2005 Silverado was ready to be passed on to the next generation. So it was time to go Truck buying. Tom did a great job getting me into my next Silverado. He did not try to help me over spend but helped me find the Truck I needed and wanted Thank you for a great Truck
Owner
by 12/27/2021on
Great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service!!!
by 10/04/2021on
Best car buying Experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A great Experience
by 06/02/2021on
This is the 5th Cadillac we've bought from Smith Chevrolet/Cadillac. Fatima made the purchase very seamless, and her abilities were tested with me. Technology isn't my strong suit. She was exceptionally knowledgeable and patient to boot!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A dealership you can trust wholeheartedly.
by 06/01/2021on
We have been taking our vehicle to Smith Chevrolet since we bought her brand new in 2008. We could not receive this superior service anywhere else. We have complete trust in our mechanic , Cary and in our service advisor, Darrell Stockman. Our car is always taken care of and serviced promptly. All the staff at Smith Chev. makes you feel very welcomed and are all so helpful and courteous. There are many dealerships available to us but none better than Smith Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service on my camaro
by 02/19/2021on
Great service friendly staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Experience
by 02/11/2021on
Staff was very outgoing and helpful. Easy and enjoyable buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Professional and thorough
by 12/20/2020on
Our purchase was handled quickly and professionally. We were a little surprised though that as many vehicles as we’ve purchased from Smith’s that our information wasn’t pre-populated just requiring updates
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase of silverado
by 11/30/2020on
Our salesperson was very polite, respectful and seemed to know the product, he answered all of our questions and was very patient Cesar , give him a atta boy and some $$$$$
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Consistently Superior Service
by 11/23/2020on
I had my 2011 CTS (Lily) regular check up. Commendably, as always and from start to finish Jacob and all other personnel were friendly and professional. I appreciated COVID 19 guidelines were followed. Midway I was asked if I wanted additional services along with the costs and estimated timeframe. Those services were completed accurately and timely. I drove away with my car riding/driving like new! Two days later I received a coupon for some of the same services I just had! I called Svc Mgr Mike. He was gracious and agreed to send a check refunding me the 20% coupon amount. A few days later I received the check. Although I didn't purchase my CTS at Smith's I've always had it serviced there. Their service has been consistently excellent since 2011! Sign me, a happy Cadi customer!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 11/13/2020on
Had dealer check car after running over object. Service advisor Darrell went out of his way to have car thoroughly examined and eased my mind that no damage resulted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love my new car!
by 11/10/2020on
Had a quick, outstanding, no BS experience!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesomeness
by 10/14/2020on
Carlos was the best ever sales rep when we were buying our Malibu. He went the extra mile every time for us. We are extremely thankful for his help in the buying process. He made us feel like family.
Great buying experience!!!
by 10/10/2020on
Bought a 2020 Silverado Trailboss, I found a truck with all the options I was looking for but not the right color. Truck with the right color was quickly located and was brought in to the dealership within one day. Purchase process went smoothly thanks to Ramiro, Gerardo and Fatima. Would certainly recommend Smith Chevrolet Cadillac for a new or pre-owned vehicle purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments