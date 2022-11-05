5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had my 2011 CTS (Lily) regular check up. Commendably, as always and from start to finish Jacob and all other personnel were friendly and professional. I appreciated COVID 19 guidelines were followed. Midway I was asked if I wanted additional services along with the costs and estimated timeframe. Those services were completed accurately and timely. I drove away with my car riding/driving like new! Two days later I received a coupon for some of the same services I just had! I called Svc Mgr Mike. He was gracious and agreed to send a check refunding me the 20% coupon amount. A few days later I received the check. Although I didn't purchase my CTS at Smith's I've always had it serviced there. Their service has been consistently excellent since 2011! Sign me, a happy Cadi customer!!! Read more