5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a 2006 Ford 350 Diesel from Ernie as our sales person. At that time we knew if we were ever to purchase another truck in the future it would be from Patchett's and Ernie as we were very pleased with their customer service as they made our purchase a very comfortable one and we did not feel pushed to purchase. Since we have owned our truck Patchett's sale department has always given us the best service and they always knew us by name and always made us feel welcome. When we found out that the dealership was purchased by Price Ford we were hoping the same service we have known for years would follow. We were getting ready for a trip to Oregon to a horse show and decided the day prior to purchase a new truck for long trip to haul our 39 foot living quarters horse trailer. We were very pleased to be able to work with Ernie again. The purchase was a rush (on our part) as we were leaving town the next day. We can't applaud the dealership enough in helping us out with our last minute decision. Price Ford's customer service was by far the BEST we have ever seen. We just LOVE our new Ford XLT Diesel 350 4x4 too. It pulls our trailer with ease. Going up and down the steep elevation going to Oregon it handled our trailer with ease towing our precious horse cargo. Thank you Price Ford and the whole team for everything you did for us. Your great service did not go unoticed. Read more