Customer Reviews of Price Ford of Turlock
Perfect
by 07/05/2019on
They even helped my bringing the truck to my house
Truckowner
by 01/11/2019on
Had a problem on day 6 after buying a Certified vehicle. When talking to the Sales Mgr I mentioned I was still within my 10 day 'grace period' and could return the vehicle. His immediate reply was "Well then bring it back" . I was appalled and damn near did return it.
2018 f150
by 11/08/2018on
great sales staff, got exactly what I was looking for, great price, options, overall great experience
2018 Mustang purchase
by 11/29/2017on
It took a few days to do. While the people at Price Ford were nice to work with, there was some confusion in answering questions about the car I bought, and the options that I was looking for. The trade in value was in line with Kelly Blue Book, and I think I got a fair deal on the car. It isn't exactly what I wanted, but close.
DIRTY BRAND NEW CAR
by 06/10/2017on
I bought a brand new Mustang and the car on delivery was very dirty inside and out to the point that I took it to a detail place before presenting it to the family. No sales man call 24 or 48 hours after purchase to inquire how happy I am with purchase
PRICE FORD OF TURLOCK SALES STAFF
by 11/17/2016on
It was a pleasure working with Price Fords Sales Staff "Mitchell". They are willing to work with the customers and listen and meet the needs of the customer to fit them in the right vehicle.
Turlock Price Ford
by 10/19/2016on
Amazing,great service.I walked in and didn't even stay there for an hour walked out in thirty minutes with a new car.They even detailed,cleaned the car and gave me a full tank.Steve was a great salesman
It was fun!
by 08/31/2016on
I asked for a price at 9:00 AM and got a quote back and drove away in my new Mustang that evening. This in spite of my trade-in breaking down on the way in. Dylan, the guy I worked with, went the extra mile and was a pleasure to deal with. Im very pleased with my purchase and the service i received at Price Ford of Turlock
Price ford
by 08/27/2016on
Everybody was so helpful. Joe, homer and Dylan were awesome.
Great buying experience
by 07/15/2016on
Sales staff from top to bottom were extremely knowledgeable and ready to make a great deal. I have purchased many vehicles over the years but this was hands down my best experience
Great selection helpful sales and finance personal
by 05/02/2016on
Joe helped us pick the right vehicle getting us out of a Chevy Cruze into a Ford F-150 he was help answer all question asked very knowledgeable they also help getting us a payment we could afford thanks again price ford
first Ford purchase
by 04/24/2016on
We had an awesome experience purchasing our focus hatchback. Josh (finance dept) took excellent care of us. The only disappointment was that we were not made aware of the fact that the vehicle we bought came with only one key. When I asked about it the car salesman said the other key was in the back. After all paperwork was completed and our down payment was made the salesman went to the back to get extra key. He returned stating there was only one. He stated that the dealership didn't have to supply 2 keys because our vehicle was used. To replace the key it will cost us $310! We really feel that they should of told us up front it only came with one or provided us 2. Who sales a car with only one key? So beware. If buying used make sure it comes with 2 keys. Would of given them 5 stars if not for the key issue.
Mustang GT #3
by 04/04/2016on
Love Price Ford! This is the third car I have purchased from them. The team always finds exactly what I want and take such good care of me during the entire process, like family. Not only do I always return to Price Ford, I always recommend to my family and friends.
Very happy
by 02/02/2016on
We were looking for a F150 4x4 and found one online at Price Ford. When we arrived to look at it on a very raining evening, their impressive representative was a young man named Joseph and he helped us out a lot. I can spot clever sales techniques a mile away and they're a big turn off. Joseph, however, was the real deal. No high pressure, and just answered all our questions. We ended up buying the truck. We couldn't be happier with how we were treated. Thank you.
It's a new dealership
by 02/02/2016on
2016 mustang gt, very friendly, got the price down as I asked ,I was satisfied with the service
Professional Sales and Delveri Service
by 01/18/2016on
Sales staff paid attention to detail, minimized the delivery time and went over the details of our new vehicle.
Ford Escape 2015
by 10/14/2015on
I had two very negative experiences at Patchett's in 2009 and Price just a few months ago so I was hesitant to come back, however, I came back and was extremely PLEASED with the service that we got from Ernie and Josh. Just a few months ago a salesman was somewhat rude to me and not very helpful, he didn't seem to be interested in helping and did not answer questions that I had. This time was COMPLETELY different. Ernie was extremely polite and knowledgable. He didn't push me into anything but rather helped me find the right car and the right deal. We came back the next day and worked with Josh in the internet sales department. Josh was extremely polite and helpful as well. He helped us complete the deal and worked with us to keep the payment where we needed it to be. The representative in the finance office (I'm unfortunately blanking on his name) was awesome as well (he has a British accent). All three Price Ford employees that we worked with were amazing! Thank you for your help.
Good Service
by 09/11/2015on
Purchased a Ford Escape. It wasn't a high pressure or pushy sales person. It was a very easy and nice process. Takes the stress out of purchasing a car.
"Top Notch Customer Service"
by 09/09/2015on
What a truley amazing experince, James Figurell and Joe Duretta are "Top Notch" when it comes to making a customer feel right at home, they went out of there way to make sure our terms were met and beyond, i can't say enough about how good the service is, other than that, I know where to purchase my next vehicle. Keep up the good work!! "Price Ford #1 in my book and this comes from a Chevy Man for over 40 years.....
Great service, pleasant and Professional Staff.
by 09/08/2015on
The agent that assisted us, Dylan was very pleasant, helpful and knowledgeable. it was a smooth transaction. Thank you very much!
Great sales and service team at Price Ford
by 07/11/2015on
We purchased a 2006 Ford 350 Diesel from Ernie as our sales person. At that time we knew if we were ever to purchase another truck in the future it would be from Patchett's and Ernie as we were very pleased with their customer service as they made our purchase a very comfortable one and we did not feel pushed to purchase. Since we have owned our truck Patchett's sale department has always given us the best service and they always knew us by name and always made us feel welcome. When we found out that the dealership was purchased by Price Ford we were hoping the same service we have known for years would follow. We were getting ready for a trip to Oregon to a horse show and decided the day prior to purchase a new truck for long trip to haul our 39 foot living quarters horse trailer. We were very pleased to be able to work with Ernie again. The purchase was a rush (on our part) as we were leaving town the next day. We can't applaud the dealership enough in helping us out with our last minute decision. Price Ford's customer service was by far the BEST we have ever seen. We just LOVE our new Ford XLT Diesel 350 4x4 too. It pulls our trailer with ease. Going up and down the steep elevation going to Oregon it handled our trailer with ease towing our precious horse cargo. Thank you Price Ford and the whole team for everything you did for us. Your great service did not go unoticed.
