Customer Reviews of Smith Chevrolet
Professional and thorough
by 12/20/2020on
Our purchase was handled quickly and professionally. We were a little surprised though that as many vehicles as we’ve purchased from Smith’s that our information wasn’t pre-populated just requiring updates
Service on my camaro
by 02/19/2021on
Great service friendly staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Experience
by 02/11/2021on
Staff was very outgoing and helpful. Easy and enjoyable buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase of silverado
by 11/30/2020on
Our salesperson was very polite, respectful and seemed to know the product, he answered all of our questions and was very patient Cesar , give him a atta boy and some $$$$$
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Consistently Superior Service
by 11/23/2020on
I had my 2011 CTS (Lily) regular check up. Commendably, as always and from start to finish Jacob and all other personnel were friendly and professional. I appreciated COVID 19 guidelines were followed. Midway I was asked if I wanted additional services along with the costs and estimated timeframe. Those services were completed accurately and timely. I drove away with my car riding/driving like new! Two days later I received a coupon for some of the same services I just had! I called Svc Mgr Mike. He was gracious and agreed to send a check refunding me the 20% coupon amount. A few days later I received the check. Although I didn't purchase my CTS at Smith's I've always had it serviced there. Their service has been consistently excellent since 2011! Sign me, a happy Cadi customer!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 11/13/2020on
Had dealer check car after running over object. Service advisor Darrell went out of his way to have car thoroughly examined and eased my mind that no damage resulted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love my new car!
by 11/10/2020on
Had a quick, outstanding, no BS experience!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesomeness
by 10/14/2020on
Carlos was the best ever sales rep when we were buying our Malibu. He went the extra mile every time for us. We are extremely thankful for his help in the buying process. He made us feel like family.
Great buying experience!!!
by 10/10/2020on
Bought a 2020 Silverado Trailboss, I found a truck with all the options I was looking for but not the right color. Truck with the right color was quickly located and was brought in to the dealership within one day. Purchase process went smoothly thanks to Ramiro, Gerardo and Fatima. Would certainly recommend Smith Chevrolet Cadillac for a new or pre-owned vehicle purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First Service
by 10/04/2020on
There were no issues with service. Would like to see some sort of express service area for oil changes, wiper installation and other quick jobs. Being my first service, having to make an appointment gives an impression of a lengthy timeline and thusly, I took a half day off for a service that was finished in less than an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Freon work
by 09/04/2020on
I wasn’t getting any cool air out of my vent ,the Dealer check it out and told me what it could be? And gave me how much it could be ?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/03/2020on
Great service, fast oil change, these guys are great. Mike Montez is awesome to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Purchase
by 04/14/2020on
The purchase of our new Silverado, was efficient and pleasant, just as we expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding
by 03/30/2020on
The entire team was helpful and provided exceptional customer service. I enjoyed the complimentary coffee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Customer Service
by 12/25/2019on
Ceaser at Smith Chevrolet is an outstanding car sales associate! He was amazing with the kids and with us! We had been to several dealerships and Ceaser was able to seal the deal! Im a tough cookie to crack lol. He took care of us and got us everything we were asking for! We will defiantly be and we will refer our friends and family to him! Thank you Ceaser!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Silverado
by 11/28/2019on
Fatima at Smith Chevrolet was very knowledgeable and helpful. I used the Costco buyers program plus Black Friday sales incentives for a very good deal. Smith Chevrolet also provides a lifetime warranty on power train for as long as I own the truck which sealed the deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevrolet survwy
by 11/23/2019on
Smith chevrolet is very nice and not pushy
Recall Service
by 10/29/2019on
Brought my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado for a recall repair. It took less than an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales
by 09/07/2019on
My experience was great, Fatima helped me very much and she was a great and kind person, I felt I am having a conversation with a family friend
I had an emergency of sorts
by 08/07/2019on
I couldn't turn the key to start my truck on a Friday and I needed to bring it in for some body work on Monday. I called Smith's and they told me the best they could do, if I delivered it Friday was to look at it Monday and they would deliver it to the body shop. They called me that evening and told me they would get someone on it Saturday morning and it was done by 9:00 am.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Pretty easy.
by 05/28/2019on
I liked how simple and easy it was.
1 Comments