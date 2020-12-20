  1. Home
Smith Chevrolet
1601 Auto Mall Dr, Turlock, CA 95380
1601 Auto Mall Dr, Turlock, CA 95380
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Smith Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(22)
Recommend: Yes (22) No (0)
sales Rating

Professional and thorough

by Jill Hunt on 12/20/2020

Our purchase was handled quickly and professionally. We were a little surprised though that as many vehicles as we’ve purchased from Smith’s that our information wasn’t pre-populated just requiring updates

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service on my camaro

by JGomez on 02/19/2021

Great service friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Experience

by Erik on 02/11/2021

Staff was very outgoing and helpful. Easy and enjoyable buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase of silverado

by Mel Eurich on 11/30/2020

Our salesperson was very polite, respectful and seemed to know the product, he answered all of our questions and was very patient Cesar , give him a atta boy and some $$$$$

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Consistently Superior Service

by Jeri S on 11/23/2020

I had my 2011 CTS (Lily) regular check up. Commendably, as always and from start to finish Jacob and all other personnel were friendly and professional. I appreciated COVID 19 guidelines were followed. Midway I was asked if I wanted additional services along with the costs and estimated timeframe. Those services were completed accurately and timely. I drove away with my car riding/driving like new! Two days later I received a coupon for some of the same services I just had! I called Svc Mgr Mike. He was gracious and agreed to send a check refunding me the 20% coupon amount. A few days later I received the check. Although I didn't purchase my CTS at Smith's I've always had it serviced there. Their service has been consistently excellent since 2011! Sign me, a happy Cadi customer!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service!

by Don Rinker on 11/13/2020

Had dealer check car after running over object. Service advisor Darrell went out of his way to have car thoroughly examined and eased my mind that no damage resulted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Love my new car!

by Great service great car on 11/10/2020

Had a quick, outstanding, no BS experience!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesomeness

by Sarah on 10/14/2020

Carlos was the best ever sales rep when we were buying our Malibu. He went the extra mile every time for us. We are extremely thankful for his help in the buying process. He made us feel like family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience!!!

by JC on 10/10/2020

Bought a 2020 Silverado Trailboss, I found a truck with all the options I was looking for but not the right color. Truck with the right color was quickly located and was brought in to the dealership within one day. Purchase process went smoothly thanks to Ramiro, Gerardo and Fatima. Would certainly recommend Smith Chevrolet Cadillac for a new or pre-owned vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

First Service

by First time customer on 10/04/2020

There were no issues with service. Would like to see some sort of express service area for oil changes, wiper installation and other quick jobs. Being my first service, having to make an appointment gives an impression of a lengthy timeline and thusly, I took a half day off for a service that was finished in less than an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Freon work

by Daniel Perez on 09/04/2020

I wasn’t getting any cool air out of my vent ,the Dealer check it out and told me what it could be? And gave me how much it could be ?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Vette service on 08/03/2020

Great service, fast oil change, these guys are great. Mike Montez is awesome to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Purchase

by ThadP on 04/14/2020

The purchase of our new Silverado, was efficient and pleasant, just as we expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding

by . on 03/30/2020

The entire team was helpful and provided exceptional customer service. I enjoyed the complimentary coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Amazing Customer Service

by Ggutierrez43 on 12/25/2019

Ceaser at Smith Chevrolet is an outstanding car sales associate! He was amazing with the kids and with us! We had been to several dealerships and Ceaser was able to seal the deal! Im a tough cookie to crack lol. He took care of us and got us everything we were asking for! We will defiantly be and we will refer our friends and family to him! Thank you Ceaser!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Silverado

by Bob on 11/28/2019

Fatima at Smith Chevrolet was very knowledgeable and helpful. I used the Costco buyers program plus Black Friday sales incentives for a very good deal. Smith Chevrolet also provides a lifetime warranty on power train for as long as I own the truck which sealed the deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Chevrolet survwy

by Becky on 11/23/2019

Smith chevrolet is very nice and not pushy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Recall Service

by 2017ChevroletSilverado on 10/29/2019

Brought my 2017 Chevrolet Silverado for a recall repair. It took less than an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Sales

by Dyadegarian on 09/07/2019

My experience was great, Fatima helped me very much and she was a great and kind person, I felt I am having a conversation with a family friend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

I had an emergency of sorts

by MrBiology on 08/07/2019

I couldn't turn the key to start my truck on a Friday and I needed to bring it in for some body work on Monday. I called Smith's and they told me the best they could do, if I delivered it Friday was to look at it Monday and they would deliver it to the body shop. They called me that evening and told me they would get someone on it Saturday morning and it was done by 9:00 am.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Pretty easy.

by Dave on 05/28/2019

I liked how simple and easy it was.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac - Trusted New and Used car dealership in Turlock, family owned since 1926! Where service comes first!

We are one of the oldest dealerships in California due to our Honesty and integrity. It is what drives us and the main reason that we’ve been open for almost 100 years. We are here for the customer before, during, and after the sale. Please take a minute to click on the link below and see a short video of our history. Thank you for visiting.

