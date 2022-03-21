5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I thought that I would buy an S Versa Hatch from [another dealership] for which I had quotes from many different dealers. Changed my mind and considered upgrading to the SL which had been out of the question. Without any TMV values, I haggled them down to their lowest possible price and then walked out. I called Glen at Tracy Nissan whom I had already had a very infomative and pleasant conversation with to ask if he would match or lower [the other dealership]'s quote, and he agreed. Upon arriving, Tracy did not have the exact vehicle I wanted in stock, only a fully loaded SL way out of my price range and one without a key feature. It turns out there had been a misunderstanding, he had thought he could match [the other dealership]'s quote after rebate, but before the rebate their quote was actually the absolute lowest they could go without losing money. Because I had already driven all the way there and we had miscommunicated, the manager of the dealership met me personally on the floor and he and Glen decided to sell me the fully loaded SL at a huge discount, even at a cost to them! I saved about $600 off of the TMV of the car and about $1,400 off of their sticker price. All the while, they were both incredibly friendly and personable. At the end of the day, I felt a little guilty, like I had cheated the dealership and not the other way around. If you are in the area, I fully recommend Tracy Nissan over any other dealership. I ended up with my dream car after a stellar buying experience, and will return there in the future. Read more