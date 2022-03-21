Tracy Nissan
Great Service
by 03/21/2022on
They were great. Kept me informed of everything.
Great service
by 11/11/2021on
I have been coming here since I relocated to Tracy. Always great service, very patient professionals and my car services are always completed in a timely matter.
Worth the drive
by 10/22/2021on
Did not like the service I received at the Antioch Nissan which is closer to home. I called and made an appointment at Nissan Tracy over the phone with Neal. He was very helpful and professional. The day of my appointment I was acknowledged and said they would be right with me. When it was my turn Angelita was very helpful and professional. I really appreciate the good service I received. She kept me up to date with my vehicle status since I told her I did not live close by and we were going to hang out in Tracy until I hear back from her. Therefore, no time was wasted. Although, I did not have any interactions with the mechanic himself, thank you for your service. I am glad I drove all the way to Tracy. It was well worth it! I will be coming here for now on!
I cast enough about Tracy Nissan
by 05/25/2021on
I love everything about Tracy Nissan, from the time I bought my New 2019 Nissan Kicks. Till now they have always come through for me. The service department are a great group of people, and very knowledgeable about my car. Thank Tracy Nissan
Go buy your car at Tracy Nissan
by 06/18/2018on
This was by far the best experience I have ever had purchasing a vehicle. Everyone from the sales person Alex, to Francisco the final paperwork guy, to the Floor Manager Tex, was pleasant and professional. I loved the family feel the employees had! The mere fact that I remember their names speaks volumes! Thank you very much Tracy Nissan!
2014 nissan murano purchase
by 09/09/2014on
After the purchase was finished I can say that I was satisfied with the price and the trade in allowance. Prior to the sale there was some delays as to when i could pick up the car as they had to get it from another dealer
Super
by 03/28/2013on
Sam and Jerome are the best car salesman I have ever dealt with. They know their cars and within minutes know just what your looking for. And will do everything to help you get into it. Very pleased with what I drove home.
Total Customer Satisfaction
by 03/10/2012on
Among my 35 years+ of car purchase experiences, the recent purchase made at Tracy Nissan is by far the most satisfying one. In prior transactions, I dealt with Benz, BMW, Infiniti and Mini Cooper sales professionals. The Nissan sales team was by far the best of breeds. I dealt with two elite professionals, Robert and Tom, who treated me with respect, integrity and honesty throughout the entire GT-R purchase transactions. Robert, the sales manager, honored the quoted pricing over the phone before I made the trip. I felt so comfortable with both Robert and Tom that I made a deposit on the car right away before coming back the next day to complete the transaction. They were very prompt in returning phone calls and they treated all my requests with a sense of urgency. I am totally convinced that they value customers as if they were kings and queens. They applied no pressure through the whole process. They were firm in their pricing, yet they delighted me with a gift of $100 towards the purchase of the GT-R car cover. All in all, I am very delighted with this purchase experience. I had my Nissan Altima serviced there too. Nissan Tracy is undoubtedly a role model for other Nissan dealerships. Robert and Tom are clearly leaders of the band in embracing customers with the treatment they are entitled to. Tom always makes a sincere effort in helping me. He did an excellent job in going through all the features and functionalities of the GT-R. Despite the distance, Ill take my new GT-R and Nissan Altima there for future services. It is so delightful to meet down-to-earth folks from the small town of Tracy. Way to go! Keep up with the good work, Robert and Tom! I really appreciate your stellar service.
Above and Beyond Sales at Tracy Nissan
by 03/01/2009on
I thought that I would buy an S Versa Hatch from [another dealership] for which I had quotes from many different dealers. Changed my mind and considered upgrading to the SL which had been out of the question. Without any TMV values, I haggled them down to their lowest possible price and then walked out. I called Glen at Tracy Nissan whom I had already had a very infomative and pleasant conversation with to ask if he would match or lower [the other dealership]'s quote, and he agreed. Upon arriving, Tracy did not have the exact vehicle I wanted in stock, only a fully loaded SL way out of my price range and one without a key feature. It turns out there had been a misunderstanding, he had thought he could match [the other dealership]'s quote after rebate, but before the rebate their quote was actually the absolute lowest they could go without losing money. Because I had already driven all the way there and we had miscommunicated, the manager of the dealership met me personally on the floor and he and Glen decided to sell me the fully loaded SL at a huge discount, even at a cost to them! I saved about $600 off of the TMV of the car and about $1,400 off of their sticker price. All the while, they were both incredibly friendly and personable. At the end of the day, I felt a little guilty, like I had cheated the dealership and not the other way around. If you are in the area, I fully recommend Tracy Nissan over any other dealership. I ended up with my dream car after a stellar buying experience, and will return there in the future.
