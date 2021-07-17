Tracy Honda
Customer Reviews of Tracy Honda
Go Elsewhere, Rip Off!
by 07/17/2021on
Salesman will try to find extra accessories on the car to charge you 7-10 k more on top of asking and taxes, ridiculous! Walk out !!
Seniors are being taken advantage of at Tracy Honda!
by 05/31/2021on
My parents are 94 & 96. They took their 2004 Honda into the service department for a squeak. They were going to charge $2400 for parts! (four shocks and two knuckle plates) So I had my parents put a stop payment on the check they wrote out to Tracy Honda and took the car to Tracy Garage. They just lubed the bushings and the squeak is gone... No contact has been made nor any apologies by Tracy Honda after three months of emails and phone calls to Tracy Honda. They just simply don't care.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Car, Great Experience!
by 10/22/2020on
My step-dad and I went to a total of six car dealerships before finding "The ONE". This was found at Tracy Honda with the gracious assistance of Connor Pettipiece and Frank Esparza. We found Connor to be by far the most knowledgeable of all of the representatives that we had spoken with, not to mention being exceptionally patient and very pleasant to deal with. He was not pushy at all and answered every question each of us had as well as taking the time to make sure that I fully understood all of the features of this car once the purchase was complete and teaching me how to set everything up exactly how I wanted it. Everyone we encountered was very polite and helpful and we never felt pushed or that anyone was trying to talk us into anything. I would absolutely recommend the team at Tracy Honda and this was by far my best car purchasing experience! Thank you Connor, Frank and Tracy Honda!!!
Run Away from this guys
by 05/20/2020on
Save money this guys are [non-permissible content removed] ,can’t give a proper quote when you shop around,. Selling bogus items on car to add up 7k for item which don’t exist. You will get better service and price else where,
Bad experience in tracy honda
by 09/09/2018on
Be carefully! They are not honestly on business! I want to buy 2018 civic hatchback EX with honda sensing, they quote lower price to attract you,and finally add 2,000 with any reasons on the final price,it's almost same with MSRP, it's very ridiculous. If you want to buy a car from Tracy Honda, be carefully!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Buying Experience!
by 01/04/2017on
We recently shopped around for a 2017 Honda XL-E with Navigation and Sensing. We contacted 7 Honda Dealerships including the SF Bay Area and found Tracy Honda to have the best price by far. Frank, the Fleet Manager, clearly wanted our business more than the other dealerships. He proposed a no-nonsense, out the door price in a matter of a few minutes. Joe in Sales was a true professional when leading us through the buying process. Joe also proved to be quite experienced when demonstrating the Accord's many features and he did so in a patient and respectful manner. Overall a great experience at a family-owned dealership. We would definitely buy from Tracy Honda again and will recommend them to family and friends as well! Thanks Guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/06/2015on
It was time to retire my 2001 Honda Accord, that I bought new from Tracy Honda. Looked online for private party, checked out new prices, decided to go with a Certified Pre-Owned just due to the peace of mind of having the dealer do such a thorough inspection and warrantying the car. Tracy had the biggest selection of Accords within 100 miles. We checked with a couple other dealers, but only Tracy had a large enough inventory to be worth the drive. Went a couple times, test drove several cars. Sales people were good to work with. Once we narrowed our choice down to a couple cars, went inside and told them our first choice. It always takes more time than you would think it should, but overall Tracy treated us right. Gave us a good price on the car we wanted, gave us better financing than we had arranged at our credit union, and we drove home that day in the car we picked.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HORRIBLE! DO NOT GO HERE!!!
by 07/23/2014on
If I could them 0 stars I would. The Manager "Sonny" is very unprofessional and basically said "they will rip people off as long as they get their sales" his customer service skills are very poor and he does not know how to talk to customers. Everyone reading this considering to buy a car from this dealership go ELSE WERE!!! They do not care about what you want all they care about is their commision/ sales. I am working on a very big complaint to corporate on how Sonny treated me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great price on a 2014 Honda Accord
by 06/17/2014on
My salesman was Steve. I highly recommend him if you are dealing with Tracy Honda. He was very knowledgeable about the cars and was very patient and explained the whole process to us very well. We didn't feel pressured by him at all. I negotiated a very good price on the Accord based on my research about what the true market price of the car is. I was happy that I got the car I wanted at the price I was willing to pay. I had to knock them down 1 star due to the high pressure tactics that the finance guy employed to try to sell us an overpriced extended warranty. I am not even sure that the warranty was a true "Honda Care" warranty. They seem to try and make a lot of money on the warranty side. My advise is to go ahead and buy the car from them but take a pass on all the warranty stuff. I bought my warranty later from another Honda Dealer much cheaper. You can get a Honda Care warranty at any dealer. Honda still considers the car new at below 6,000 miles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
KEPT THEIR PROMISE
by 10/25/2013on
Steve H. was our salesperson and he promised to get an additional key fob for us and he came through. That kind of credibility and customer service is very important. We were very pleased with all aspects of our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
One Salesperson
by 10/23/2013on
Steve H. was our one and only salesman. We did not have to go through the high pressure sales like at some other dealers. We would have left if that had happened. Steve was easy to talk to and did his best to get us our Honda Pilot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Definitely no pressure sales
by 08/25/2013on
Bought a new Honda Pilot. Russell, the sales rep was fantastic, as was all of the sales process. No pressure and answered all questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honesty In Sales
by 07/20/2011on
These guys were VERY fair, even with the state of the Japanese car industry because of the earthquake. I got a great car at a fair price that was hard to find. The salesperson, Steve, was very knowledgeable with the very car I was looking to purchase, because he has one! They care about getting you what you want and will work with you to get the best price possible. Would definitely recommend this dealer to anyone wishing to buy a Honda in the Delta. Even worth the trip from the Bay Area or Fresno. My roommate also bought a used Accord Coupe from the same dealership and was very pleased with his purchase experience. I hope their service department is as good as their sales team. I felt like the most important person in the building when I bought the car. Hopefully that approach is the same when I need an oil change.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
