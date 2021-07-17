5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My step-dad and I went to a total of six car dealerships before finding "The ONE". This was found at Tracy Honda with the gracious assistance of Connor Pettipiece and Frank Esparza. We found Connor to be by far the most knowledgeable of all of the representatives that we had spoken with, not to mention being exceptionally patient and very pleasant to deal with. He was not pushy at all and answered every question each of us had as well as taking the time to make sure that I fully understood all of the features of this car once the purchase was complete and teaching me how to set everything up exactly how I wanted it. Everyone we encountered was very polite and helpful and we never felt pushed or that anyone was trying to talk us into anything. I would absolutely recommend the team at Tracy Honda and this was by far my best car purchasing experience! Thank you Connor, Frank and Tracy Honda!!! Read more