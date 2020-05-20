Tracy Honda

sales Rating

Run Away from this guys

by Rishi on 05/20/2020

Save money this guys are [non-permissible content removed] ,can’t give a proper quote when you shop around,. Selling bogus items on car to add up 7k for item which don’t exist. You will get better service and price else where,

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Bad experience in tracy honda

by milo_wu on 09/09/2018

Be carefully! They are not honestly on business! I want to buy 2018 civic hatchback EX with honda sensing, they quote lower price to attract you,and finally add 2,000 with any reasons on the final price,it's almost same with MSRP, it's very ridiculous. If you want to buy a car from Tracy Honda, be carefully!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great Buying Experience!

by SFBayBuyer on 01/04/2017

We recently shopped around for a 2017 Honda XL-E with Navigation and Sensing. We contacted 7 Honda Dealerships including the SF Bay Area and found Tracy Honda to have the best price by far. Frank, the Fleet Manager, clearly wanted our business more than the other dealerships. He proposed a no-nonsense, out the door price in a matter of a few minutes. Joe in Sales was a true professional when leading us through the buying process. Joe also proved to be quite experienced when demonstrating the Accord's many features and he did so in a patient and respectful manner. Overall a great experience at a family-owned dealership. We would definitely buy from Tracy Honda again and will recommend them to family and friends as well! Thanks Guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Charlie__S on 05/06/2015

It was time to retire my 2001 Honda Accord, that I bought new from Tracy Honda. Looked online for private party, checked out new prices, decided to go with a Certified Pre-Owned just due to the peace of mind of having the dealer do such a thorough inspection and warrantying the car. Tracy had the biggest selection of Accords within 100 miles. We checked with a couple other dealers, but only Tracy had a large enough inventory to be worth the drive. Went a couple times, test drove several cars. Sales people were good to work with. Once we narrowed our choice down to a couple cars, went inside and told them our first choice. It always takes more time than you would think it should, but overall Tracy treated us right. Gave us a good price on the car we wanted, gave us better financing than we had arranged at our credit union, and we drove home that day in the car we picked.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

HORRIBLE! DO NOT GO HERE!!!

by ladyg4 on 07/23/2014

If I could them 0 stars I would. The Manager "Sonny" is very unprofessional and basically said "they will rip people off as long as they get their sales" his customer service skills are very poor and he does not know how to talk to customers. Everyone reading this considering to buy a car from this dealership go ELSE WERE!!! They do not care about what you want all they care about is their commision/ sales. I am working on a very big complaint to corporate on how Sonny treated me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great price on a 2014 Honda Accord

by stockdox on 06/17/2014

My salesman was Steve. I highly recommend him if you are dealing with Tracy Honda. He was very knowledgeable about the cars and was very patient and explained the whole process to us very well. We didn't feel pressured by him at all. I negotiated a very good price on the Accord based on my research about what the true market price of the car is. I was happy that I got the car I wanted at the price I was willing to pay. I had to knock them down 1 star due to the high pressure tactics that the finance guy employed to try to sell us an overpriced extended warranty. I am not even sure that the warranty was a true "Honda Care" warranty. They seem to try and make a lot of money on the warranty side. My advise is to go ahead and buy the car from them but take a pass on all the warranty stuff. I bought my warranty later from another Honda Dealer much cheaper. You can get a Honda Care warranty at any dealer. Honda still considers the car new at below 6,000 miles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

KEPT THEIR PROMISE

by byebye4 on 10/25/2013

Steve H. was our salesperson and he promised to get an additional key fob for us and he came through. That kind of credibility and customer service is very important. We were very pleased with all aspects of our purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

One Salesperson

by byebye4 on 10/23/2013

Steve H. was our one and only salesman. We did not have to go through the high pressure sales like at some other dealers. We would have left if that had happened. Steve was easy to talk to and did his best to get us our Honda Pilot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Definitely no pressure sales

by klipy1 on 08/25/2013

Bought a new Honda Pilot. Russell, the sales rep was fantastic, as was all of the sales process. No pressure and answered all questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Honesty In Sales

by eberleb on 07/20/2011

These guys were VERY fair, even with the state of the Japanese car industry because of the earthquake. I got a great car at a fair price that was hard to find. The salesperson, Steve, was very knowledgeable with the very car I was looking to purchase, because he has one! They care about getting you what you want and will work with you to get the best price possible. Would definitely recommend this dealer to anyone wishing to buy a Honda in the Delta. Even worth the trip from the Bay Area or Fresno. My roommate also bought a used Accord Coupe from the same dealership and was very pleased with his purchase experience. I hope their service department is as good as their sales team. I felt like the most important person in the building when I bought the car. Hopefully that approach is the same when I need an oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Located in San Joaquin County and family owned and operated for over 15 years, Tracy Honda is the Central Valley’s one-stop Honda shop. We offer a range of automotive services, from new and used models, to top-notch service and expert customization options.

Whether you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle, looking for exceptional service, or ready to customize, at Tracy Honda you’re guaranteed the selection, service, and support you need.

Conveniently located at 3450 Auto Plaza Way in Tracy, CA and a short drive from Stockton, Modesto, and Manteca we’re here to help you drive away the Honda of your dreams.

