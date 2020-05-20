sales Rating

My salesman was Steve. I highly recommend him if you are dealing with Tracy Honda. He was very knowledgeable about the cars and was very patient and explained the whole process to us very well. We didn't feel pressured by him at all. I negotiated a very good price on the Accord based on my research about what the true market price of the car is. I was happy that I got the car I wanted at the price I was willing to pay. I had to knock them down 1 star due to the high pressure tactics that the finance guy employed to try to sell us an overpriced extended warranty. I am not even sure that the warranty was a true "Honda Care" warranty. They seem to try and make a lot of money on the warranty side. My advise is to go ahead and buy the car from them but take a pass on all the warranty stuff. I bought my warranty later from another Honda Dealer much cheaper. You can get a Honda Care warranty at any dealer. Honda still considers the car new at below 6,000 miles.