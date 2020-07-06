sales Rating

***FYI: even though they have the BBB logo on their site, they are NOT an accredited business. Go check out all the complaints there too before you buy from them.*** I bought my car in 2009 when it was Stan Morri Ford, and I had the best experience. HOWEVER, a few years ago, the dealership changed ownership and has gone downhill FAST. I have been taking my car there for service for years, and the experience there has been mostly fine. My issue is with sales. Looking about a month ago, we checked out the Fusion. After asking if the dealership was part of the Costco program, the sales associate said no. Then this large man - a manager named ED- came over - he pretty much insinuated the poor sales guy was lying. Ed looked us right in the eyes, said they were in the Costco auto program. I didn't like the way he treated his employee or talked to us; as we were just looking at the time, we left. Come to find out - Ed lied - according to Costco, they are NOT part of the program. And according to another dealership, Costco refused to work with them any more because of their shady business dealings. Fast forward to this past Labor Day weekend. We go there again seriously thinking about getting the Fusion, as well as extremely interested in the Escape - that's right: 2 cars. They do have a good selection of cars on their lot. We start talking numbers when big ED comes over AGAIN and spends five minutes talking numbers on a competitor's car. What the heck??? I thought we were here to talk about the Fusion. He spent the next ten minutes being VERY condescending, talking to us like we were children. When we were told there were no deals or incentives for the 2014 model, we said,"Well, why are we here?" Ed, then replied, in an extremely rude tone, "I don't know - why are you." I have NEVER been talked to in such a rude, condescending way. I will now drive OUT of my way to go to a different dealership who will treat us with the respect we deserve, ESPECIALLY when spending tens of thousands of my hard-earned dollars. PS. We went next door to Toyota and were treated well - got ourselves a great Camry. Now debating about the Ford Escape - I certainly hope this treatment is not indicative of the direction Ford is going with their sales. Read more