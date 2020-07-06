Best Car buying experience for a first time Buyer!
by 06/07/2020on
I never thought I’d be able to buy myself a new car at the age of 19. But James sure made that happen! I had been communicating with him through email and gave me a great outlook on what my options were without even coming in! Once I came in and he had me hooked on my dream car, he made the whole process so easy and simple. He really made this my best car dealership experience. I would 100% recommend Tracy Ford to anyone who asks my opinion. I will only be going there for car services from here on out!
Best Car buying experience for a first time Buyer!
by 06/07/2020on
I never thought I’d be able to buy myself a new car at the age of 19. But James sure made that happen! I had been communicating with him through email and gave me a great outlook on what my options were without even coming in! Once I came in and he had me hooked on my dream car, he made the whole process so easy and simple. He really made this my best car dealership experience. I would 100% recommend Tracy Ford to anyone who asks my opinion. I will only be going there for car services from here on out!
fast and easy
by 04/23/2019on
pretty easy and seamless car buying experience, James Denegri was great, got me a good price, and got me the car i wanted. i was in and out in less than an hour keys in hand and smile on my face. The whole team was easy to work with and low pressure. i will definitely recommend my friends here and be back for my next car . THANKS AGAIN!
Marco Tello
by 03/19/2019on
Came in for a tire and ended up trading my car in and recieved a lower car payment! Not to mention the environment. Everybody is so nice and corteous. Marco Tello Is amazing. He breaks every little thing down and fullfilled all my wants in a car. Amazing!
Shady Dealership
by 03/14/2019on
I WILL NEVER DO BUSINESS HERE AGAIN! These people do anything to sell a car, like tamota with your pay stubs and sell you a car they don't hold title to, and then do nothing to obtain it. They are a lawsuit waiting to happen.
Mustang 2019
by 01/30/2019on
Loved Brandon and I love my mustang. He did a great job and knows what he is talking about
Wayne Maciel = HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 11/08/2018on
The last service I had from here it took 3 visits and on the third visit it took another 45 minutes to replace a tire. It was under warranty which I bought from here. They could not find the invoice. Now on 11/07/2018 I took my vehicle to another Ford dealership for service and I was told that the bolts on air filter were stripped and I had to go back to Tracy Ford to be compensated. I called Wayne and told him the situation and I wanted to be compensated with a tank of gas for the damage his techs did to vehicle. He told me I was crazy instead of trying to show consideration for my dilemma. His tone and attitude was unprofessional and he hung up on me. Do not buy or get your vehicle serviced here. When you buy a vehicle here they do not take care of you. I have bought two vehicles from here. But not anymore.
Henry Polack
by 09/12/2018on
A very special thank you goes to Henry Polack at Tracy Ford. The next time you are in the market for a new vehicle, you HAVE to go see Henry!! He is THE MOST down to earth, sincere, and truly honest salesman you will ever meet in your life. I don’t say this lightly because every experience I’ve had with car salesmen in the past, has left me feeling like I need a sage cleanse (🤪lol) and a shower. Henry, however, goes above and beyond for all his customers whom he makes feel like family. It says a lot when my husband, (who is not just a salesman, but rather a damn good and honest man who just happens to sell things for a living) says that we will no doubt take ALL our business back to Henry no matter where he goes. We HIGHLY recommend him and hope you choose to trust him with not only your business, but with your family as well. We did! 👨👩👦👦
Poor response by service dept.
by 06/04/2018on
I have a 2009 Ford Ranger that is subject to a safety recall. I've waited almost 2 years for Ford to supply parts for this recall service. In April 2018 I received a letter from Ford to advise me that parts are now available for this recall. I've attempted to contact the service dept several times now. I left messages to the service dept about this recall that were never answered. The recall involved defective air bag & that continued use of this vehicle put me at "risk of injury or death". I've been driving this vehicle for 9 years now. The remedy has been to long in coming so the delay in response from Tracy Ford has been unacceptable.
Car Purchase
by 10/16/2017on
Stevie G and his crew made me feel so welcomed and unashamed of my credit history. The process form start to end was seamless and easy! I would buy a million cars from them! Great service! Thank you so much!! -Crystal
1 Comments
Love my focus
by 08/18/2017on
Thank you Fabio for my new car.. also thanks for helping my parents out when i was not there to choose my car...... love it 2017 Ford Focus...... love ford
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 05/22/2017on
I reached out to the internet department at a few different dealerships and it seems like the more question I asked the less interested they were. I knew I needed a hybrid but I didn't know much about them. Leonard is the only one who stuck it out with me and my many questions. Thank you Leonard.
1 Comments
Love my new Truck
by 05/19/2017on
Had an edmonds price, Tracy Ford had the truck, I called in and Matt gave me a price withing the first 2 mins of the call. Straight to the point, I love it!! He explained all the rebates and discounts and when I got there, He had the Truck parked out front. Needless to, I took the Truck home that day, super easy process. If you go in or call the dealership, make sure to ask for Matt.
1 Comments
Great experience
by 05/14/2017on
The salesman was very patient with me and was not at all pushy like I expected. My wife and I are very happy with our purchase from this dealership. Our salesman, I think his name was Leonard, was extremely knowledgeable about the vehicles, and answered all of our questions throughout the entire buying process.
1 Comments
Great Sales Staff
by 05/13/2017on
Came here on thursday to buy a focus RS, I worked with the internet department and the entire staff was extremely friendly. I had already worked out the numbers at home and all I did was basically come in and take the car home. Those guys stuck to their words and there were no games or gimmicks. they took me right to the car, I drove it and it was better than I expected. after that I was in finance in no time and the whole process took about an hour (which is really good considering i've stayed at dealerships for hours before. I've bought alot of cars before and this is one of the best experiences I've ever had. Great job Tracy Ford, keep up the great work!!
1 Comments
The Good at Tracy Ford
by 05/12/2017on
Shopping for car/trucks is not an easy task. When you do it, go through an internet department and if it's a Ford make sure you go see Matt at Tracy Ford. Straight forward and hassle free. Good job guys.
1 Comments
Great sale staff. Ask for Baker
by 05/12/2017on
I worked with Baker to purchase a used Ford Explorer. He wasn't pushy and knew the truck inside and out.
1 Comments
They are hurting the ford logo
by 01/02/2017on
This company put a clutch in my 2012 fiesta and when I got it back I noticed a vibration when the car is idleing which made my car shake and after getting three diagnostic test it was pretty clear it was in the transmission and they told me if I think they were going to fix it that was not going to happen ford customer relations said call the manager which I did and they will not return my call what can I do?
1 Comments
Excellent buying experience
by 12/19/2016on
Very responsive, worked with us, got a good price and excellent service. Very Very pleased. we worked with Leonard and he was very to the point, answered our questions and made arrangements for the purchase to be as hassle free as possible,
1 Comments
Worst customer service ever.
by 05/07/2016on
I am currently at this place to return a leased Ford Edge and no one will take the vehicle. I spoke with the sales department and the finance department yet no one, not even the on duty manager will take it back. I then called Ford Finance and after waiting for her to make some calls, I was told I could keave the vehicle there and Ford Finance would send me the documents that I needed to sign. Still nothing, they wouldn't take it. I know (and even asked to confirm) that if I wanted to lease a vehicle today there would be no problem. But to return one, only during the week. Two other dealerships said they would take the return but the manager wouldn't be there by the time I could drive to their location. Avoid Tracy Ford if customer service is something you think is even slightly important.
1 Comments
good selection; horrible customer service
by 09/16/2013on
***FYI: even though they have the BBB logo on their site, they are NOT an accredited business. Go check out all the complaints there too before you buy from them.*** I bought my car in 2009 when it was Stan Morri Ford, and I had the best experience. HOWEVER, a few years ago, the dealership changed ownership and has gone downhill FAST. I have been taking my car there for service for years, and the experience there has been mostly fine. My issue is with sales. Looking about a month ago, we checked out the Fusion. After asking if the dealership was part of the Costco program, the sales associate said no. Then this large man - a manager named ED- came over - he pretty much insinuated the poor sales guy was lying. Ed looked us right in the eyes, said they were in the Costco auto program. I didn't like the way he treated his employee or talked to us; as we were just looking at the time, we left. Come to find out - Ed lied - according to Costco, they are NOT part of the program. And according to another dealership, Costco refused to work with them any more because of their shady business dealings. Fast forward to this past Labor Day weekend. We go there again seriously thinking about getting the Fusion, as well as extremely interested in the Escape - that's right: 2 cars. They do have a good selection of cars on their lot. We start talking numbers when big ED comes over AGAIN and spends five minutes talking numbers on a competitor's car. What the heck??? I thought we were here to talk about the Fusion. He spent the next ten minutes being VERY condescending, talking to us like we were children. When we were told there were no deals or incentives for the 2014 model, we said,"Well, why are we here?" Ed, then replied, in an extremely rude tone, "I don't know - why are you." I have NEVER been talked to in such a rude, condescending way. I will now drive OUT of my way to go to a different dealership who will treat us with the respect we deserve, ESPECIALLY when spending tens of thousands of my hard-earned dollars. PS. We went next door to Toyota and were treated well - got ourselves a great Camry. Now debating about the Ford Escape - I certainly hope this treatment is not indicative of the direction Ford is going with their sales.
Tracy Ford- AVOID at all cost
by 08/10/2012on
I wish I could give this place 0 stars. On July 17, we dropped off our 150 due to a service engine light. Later that day we were told the catalytic converter needed to be replaced and was under warranty. He said it was ordered and the truck would be ready on the 20th. On the 20th we were told it would be ready on the 23rd. On the 23rd, we were told it SHOULD be ready on the 27. We were eventually told the part had NOT been ordered because the supplier was out?! Why had they given me three dates it would be ready then? After being given the runaround, I called Detroit (several times) and they found a cat converter two hours away! Tracy Ford told me they would have to drive it 50 miles to ensure the service engine light reset. They said they would also have to do a cold start the next morning at 7:00am when they opened and would call us when it was ready. They finally called at 7:46 and my wife went down to get it. The service manager had left (we heard that MANY times during the ordeal). The car rental that Tracy Ford had said they would cover was a whole different nightmare so I understand why other reviewers mentioned problems between Tracy Ford and car rental agencies. The final insult added to injury (I hope) is that the service manager PROMISED my wife that he had personally ensured that I would never hear from them again. After two e-mails and a phone call from them, I assume the ordeal is not over yet. My advice is to avoid Tracy Ford like the plague. I hope this is not the direction Ford Motor Company is heading.
1 Comments