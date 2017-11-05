South Bay Mazda
Customer Reviews of South Bay Mazda
Easiest car purchase ever
by 05/11/2017on
I sent in a Internet request for the CX5 and Caddy the Sales Manager called me back right away. I went down the same day and within an hour I drove out with my new 16 CX5. Easy people to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer of a Mazda CX5 2016
by 05/10/2017on
I have had a mazada since 2009, and let me tell you this dealership was super friendly, and were respectful throughout the negotiating process. I totally recommend working with Edgar and Way! They are awesome!
The most pleasant car buying experience...
by 01/19/2017on
My wife and I just recently moved back to the states from Indonesia where we were surgeons for Doctors Without Borders. As anyone else in Southern California getting around this area can be tough. We were introduced by our Pastor to Jeff Donnell, the General Manager of South Bay Mazda. He truly made the experience pleasant and most importantly affordable. My wife loves our brand new 2016 CX5. Thank you to everyone at South Bay Mazda and particularly our salesman Ibey Goodwin for helping us get one less worry out of the way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest
by 12/03/2016on
I walk in with cash, and they still tried to run my credit report without my approval. They lied and said it's "mandatory because of the patriot act." Unbelievable! Then, when I got upset and walked out of the dealership, they all came running out begging for my money. Spineless, pitiful, dishonest, weak individuals. Nature of the business, I get it. But if you're looking for an honest experience, it's not here. Truly sad to see pathetic sales tactics,no ethics or class anywhere in this dealership. That goes for the salesmen, manager and the finance officer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
! The moment you feel uncomfortable run for the door or call the police !
by 08/19/2015on
Summary: On August 14, 2015, I visited the dealership and sales staff refused to return the keys to the vehicle that I was considering trading in. If I could give Zero stars, I would. Review: On 8/14/2015, I visited South Bay Mazda in Torrance, CA at a little before 6 PM. From the moment that I walked into the showroom, I was misled at almost every opportunity. My biggest issue was that I could not get my keys back from the sales staff. I had let the salesperson (Chris) borrow my keys to appraise the Honda that I owned. I had to ask the salesperson at least four times to get my car and house key returned. When I asked for my keys the second or third time, the salesman attempted to verbally intimidate me as he withheld my car. He stated the Honda was "our (dealership's) car now." I had not met with the Finance Manager or signed any paperwork at that point. I contemplated leaving without my car. Ultimately, I do not think there was ever any intention of delivering the car that evening. The sales staff only seemed committed to holding me as late as possible and never had any intention of me leaving with a new car. I would not be surprised if the Mazda that came from Orange County did not arrive until the following day. Lastly, South Bay Mazda's use of the similar terms "Express Service" and "Express Care" was misleading. The former is a free service and the latter is a service contract. I was told that the "Express Service" offered by the dealership was free on at least two occasions. "Express Care" was never discussed with me. I was given the impression that the paperwork provided to me was a guarantee to provide the free "Express Service" and not a separate service contract. Friday evening, when the Finance Manager offered additional coverage for "wear-and-tear," I explicitly declined any such coverage. On 8/17/2015, I sent a letter and an e-mail message to the Finance Manager, Cody. In my letter, I requested that he cancel the service contract in accordance with Section 1794.41 of the Civil Code. He declined to do so. I attempted to contact the General Manager but did not receive a response. I expected a higher level of service from the dealership and feel that holding my keys after more than one request to return them was extremely unethical if not illegal. I filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau today.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Got the run around at the end
by 12/18/2014on
Just bought my Mazda3 here two weeks ago. I came in as a Costco member and would have been satisfied had it not been for the experience at the end of the purchase. They sold me on both the 5 yr maintenance as well as the 7 yr extended warranty. I had purchased the car on a Saturday but did not pick up the car until the next day Sunday. On Sunday I told them I had changed my mind about both the 5yr and the 7yr. After much deliberation and stalling tactics, the finance guy Cody let me sign a "new" contract that did not include either of those additions. Two days later I get a call and was asked to come back only to find out that the original contract had already been processed so I could not use the "new" contract. He let me cancel the 7 yr warranty, but told me that I could not cancel the 5 yr because they had already put "protective" coating on my car. And I can't get a refund because they can't "take it off". First of all, I'm pretty sure it was already on it since I had agreed to buy the showroom car. Secondly, I was NEVER told that I couldn't cancel it. I called back and was told to talk to the Sales Manager David Choi, but I have not gotten a call back in over a week. I have left two messages and called multiple times already. Because of my experience, I don't feel comfortable at all with this dealership. I feel like I was taken advantage of and I'm no longer a valued customer right after I gave them my money. I had originally thought about buying my wife a CX-5 there as well. Now? I'm not sure they will even be honest with my maintenance services. Trust and customer satisfaction goes a long way in this business, but they seem more interested in taking and keeping as much money from me as possible. If I don't get my refund, I will surely report my experience to Costco and more.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
We Were just Browsing, and Drove off with a Mazda 3
by 09/02/2013on
We went there to just browse, and we ended by driving off the lot with a new Mazda 3. It is not because we were pressured, it is because we were welcomed and treated fairly. I had done a lot of research with other manufactures first, and it was a 3-way tie between a Ford, Honda, or Mazda for my son. It was an un-pressured sales session. We were offered but not force fed options we were not interested in. They also understood our budget and worked to give us as much as possible while keeping within it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CX-5 Purchase
by 08/23/2013on
Great Experience at South Bay Mazda. If you're looking for a car do not pass on Mazda. Adam K. and Eric W. took great care of us and got us a great deal. The CX-5 blew us away with it's power and agility. An awesome experience and a great purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
experience!
by 06/15/2013on
I just bought a car here last week and WOW had a great experience! My salesperson, Susan K., was very well versed about the car I was interested in, was very articulate, intelligent, funny and straightforward. Same with the friendly finance department. And the staff I spoke with also owned Mazada! These guys are great! The sales staff didn't badger or pressure me or switch anything around. Everything was upfront. I am recommending my salesperson and South Bay Mazda to all of my friends and acquaintances. If you're thinking about buying a Mazda go to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great sale!!
by 04/11/2013on
it was a great car buying experience from this car dealership...that's all i can say :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
