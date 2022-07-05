South Bay Lexus
Customer Reviews of South Bay Lexus
Brandon is the dude.
by 05/07/2022on
South Bay Lexus, personable experience with Brandon. I bought a car from out of state on the internet. He explained the whole process, patient with my questions and made sure I was comfortable with the whole transaction. Even followed up on his days off, when I got to LA everything was ready to go. Jay Shin in financing real easy to get the paperwork complete with. Thanks South Bay Lexus, wife was happy and surprised after flying in from Vegas to pick the car up. Special shout out to to Brandon for making it easy.
Good service
by 05/10/2022on
Good service, diagnosed the problem and fixed it in a timely fashion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience - Friendly and Professional
by 05/10/2022on
Gerardo was friendly and professional with his service. He gave a rundown of what needed to be done to fix the car problem. He also kept me updated on when it would be expected to be done. The Lyft shuttle service was great as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best in the business!
by 05/10/2022on
I couldn’t be more satisfied. Extremely helpful every time I came in for either regular maintenance or if I have a question/help with radio or phone Bluetooth. Always a pleasure.
Brandon is the dude.
by 05/07/2022on
South Bay Lexus, personable experience with Brandon. I bought a car from out of state on the internet. He explained the whole process, patient with my questions and made sure I was comfortable with the whole transaction. Even followed up on his days off, when I got to LA everything was ready to go. Jay Shin in financing real easy to get the paperwork complete with. Thanks South Bay Lexus, wife was happy and surprised after flying in from Vegas to pick the car up. Special shout out to to Brandon for making it easy.
Great Service
by 05/07/2022on
Fernando at South Bay Lexus was very helpful and efficient in getting my car repairs done promptly. I would definitely come back here and use Fernando as my service advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/04/2022on
Gerado was great got my car in and out quickly even gave me a loaner car so I could go back to work. Called me a few hours later car was done. They also washed my car . Awesome service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent car service
by 05/03/2022on
Brian provided an excellent service for my Lexus scheduled maintenance. He provided detailed information and left enough time to answer questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
by 05/03/2022on
After going to other dealerships that had limited inventory, I called South Bay Lexus and they had the car I was looking for. On arrival, my Salesman Norli, was very welcoming, helpful, explained the details of the car and was patient when I was conflicted on which model to purchase. Overall he made the purchase experience smooth
The best!
by 05/02/2022on
Lisette is my service adviser and she’s amazing to work with. Communication was excellent and all work was repaired in a timely manner as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to go get a car.
by 05/02/2022on
Our sales person Brian was very knowledgeable and friendly. Tim helped us go through the endless paperwork and was friendly and professional as well They were very fair and we would highly recommend them Loving our new vehicle.
Sale Consultant
by 05/01/2022on
Timothy Miller was extremely helpful and very friendly when we went to purchase the car. He understood our needs and helped us find what we were looking for. He had a lot of patience with us and took extra time teaching us how to use the car. I would highly recommend working with Timothy when you are looking for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional
by 05/01/2022on
I've been a Lexus customer for a long time and have leased/purchased through multiple dealerships---Cerritos, Glendale, Santa Monica. Over the last couple years, I've been getting my vehicle serviced here in Torrance. The facility here is new, modern and comfortable--and their service has always been exceptional (shout out to George Chen). I recently decided to acquire my next Lexus here as well and Chang Chung couldn't have made it easier! So if you're looking for a new Lexus, this is the place to be--for both sales, financing and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job
by 04/28/2022on
Melissa is an excellent service rep.Polite, professional and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience
by 04/27/2022on
This dealership is part of Costco’s auto buying program. They were great on providing me an invoice for the drive-off price.
Brian Jones and the So. Bay Lexus Service Team provides excellent service!
by 04/26/2022on
Brian Jones goes above/beyond to make sure that the service he and the Lexus Service Team provides to their customers is top-notch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional
by 04/25/2022on
I’ve always had a good experience at Southbay Lexus…from purchase to service. There was a mix up with my prepaid maintenance on my last service and my advisor Brian went above and beyond to help sort out matters. This is what makes customer loyalty. This is why SB Lexus IS my dealer of choice! Thank you Brian!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall good experience
by 04/23/2022on
Talal was great to deal with. He treated us fairly and with respect. We are very happy with our new vehicle.
First time experience
by 04/22/2022on
These took care of me, keep me informed what’s going on car. Service you expect from business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A pleasant experience
by 04/20/2022on
Everyone was very pleasant and efficient. The estimate I received was accuracy on price and time and the waiting area is very comfortable. I was very impressed with my service writer, Gerardo.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Its a great dealer to go to
by 04/17/2022on
All staff are accommodating,nice and easy to talk to
Great service!
by 04/15/2022on
Henry was very helpful i took my car in early morning because i had to take my kids to school, Henry had me in and out as fast as he could to make it on time, he kept me updated with what was being done to my car.. great service thank you Henry
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes