South Bay Lexus

24777 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of South Bay Lexus

4.9
Overall Rating
4.91 out of 5 stars(196)
Recommend: Yes (110) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brandon is the dude.

by A Walden on 05/07/2022

South Bay Lexus, personable experience with Brandon. I bought a car from out of state on the internet. He explained the whole process, patient with my questions and made sure I was comfortable with the whole transaction. Even followed up on his days off, when I got to LA everything was ready to go. Jay Shin in financing real easy to get the paperwork complete with. Thanks South Bay Lexus, wife was happy and surprised after flying in from Vegas to pick the car up. Special shout out to to Brandon for making it easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
196 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by DM on 05/10/2022

Good service, diagnosed the problem and fixed it in a timely fashion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Experience - Friendly and Professional

by Eddie on 05/10/2022

Gerardo was friendly and professional with his service. He gave a rundown of what needed to be done to fix the car problem. He also kept me updated on when it would be expected to be done. The Lyft shuttle service was great as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The best in the business!

by Maggie on 05/10/2022

I couldn’t be more satisfied. Extremely helpful every time I came in for either regular maintenance or if I have a question/help with radio or phone Bluetooth. Always a pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Karen H on 05/07/2022

Fernando at South Bay Lexus was very helpful and efficient in getting my car repairs done promptly. I would definitely come back here and use Fernando as my service advisor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Neil nagrone on 05/04/2022

Gerado was great got my car in and out quickly even gave me a loaner car so I could go back to work. Called me a few hours later car was done. They also washed my car . Awesome service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

excellent car service

by James on 05/03/2022

Brian provided an excellent service for my Lexus scheduled maintenance. He provided detailed information and left enough time to answer questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by Lolo on 05/03/2022

After going to other dealerships that had limited inventory, I called South Bay Lexus and they had the car I was looking for. On arrival, my Salesman Norli, was very welcoming, helpful, explained the details of the car and was patient when I was conflicted on which model to purchase. Overall he made the purchase experience smooth

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The best!

by Vanessa Saucedo on 05/02/2022

Lisette is my service adviser and she’s amazing to work with. Communication was excellent and all work was repaired in a timely manner as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to go get a car.

by Phyllis and Jerry from Camaril on 05/02/2022

Our sales person Brian was very knowledgeable and friendly. Tim helped us go through the endless paperwork and was friendly and professional as well They were very fair and we would highly recommend them Loving our new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sale Consultant

by Ignacia O on 05/01/2022

Timothy Miller was extremely helpful and very friendly when we went to purchase the car. He understood our needs and helped us find what we were looking for. He had a lot of patience with us and took extra time teaching us how to use the car. I would highly recommend working with Timothy when you are looking for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional

by Thomas Tseng on 05/01/2022

I've been a Lexus customer for a long time and have leased/purchased through multiple dealerships---Cerritos, Glendale, Santa Monica. Over the last couple years, I've been getting my vehicle serviced here in Torrance. The facility here is new, modern and comfortable--and their service has always been exceptional (shout out to George Chen). I recently decided to acquire my next Lexus here as well and Chang Chung couldn't have made it easier! So if you're looking for a new Lexus, this is the place to be--for both sales, financing and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by SilO on 04/28/2022

Melissa is an excellent service rep.Polite, professional and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience

by Cheri L on 04/27/2022

This dealership is part of Costco’s auto buying program. They were great on providing me an invoice for the drive-off price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brian Jones and the So. Bay Lexus Service Team provides excellent service!

by A Houston on 04/26/2022

Brian Jones goes above/beyond to make sure that the service he and the Lexus Service Team provides to their customers is top-notch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional

by Stella on 04/25/2022

I’ve always had a good experience at Southbay Lexus…from purchase to service. There was a mix up with my prepaid maintenance on my last service and my advisor Brian went above and beyond to help sort out matters. This is what makes customer loyalty. This is why SB Lexus IS my dealer of choice! Thank you Brian!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overall good experience

by Cynthia on 04/23/2022

Talal was great to deal with. He treated us fairly and with respect. We are very happy with our new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First time experience

by Glenn on 04/22/2022

These took care of me, keep me informed what’s going on car. Service you expect from business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A pleasant experience

by Jean G on 04/20/2022

Everyone was very pleasant and efficient. The estimate I received was accuracy on price and time and the waiting area is very comfortable. I was very impressed with my service writer, Gerardo.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Its a great dealer to go to

by Mac on 04/17/2022

All staff are accommodating,nice and easy to talk to

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Luis Navarro on 04/15/2022

Henry was very helpful i took my car in early morning because i had to take my kids to school, Henry had me in and out as fast as he could to make it on time, he kept me updated with what was being done to my car.. great service thank you Henry

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
113 cars in stock
42 new40 used31 certified pre-owned
