South Bay Lexus, personable experience with Brandon. I bought a car from out of state on the internet. He explained the whole process, patient with my questions and made sure I was comfortable with the whole transaction. Even followed up on his days off, when I got to LA everything was ready to go. Jay Shin in financing real easy to get the paperwork complete with. Thanks South Bay Lexus, wife was happy and surprised after flying in from Vegas to pick the car up. Special shout out to to Brandon for making it easy. Read more