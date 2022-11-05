5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Darren W was very helpful and wasn't pushy at all. He let us know about the features in the car and allowed us the time to feel comfortable. When it came to the actual purchasing of the car, Richard, assisted us through the process with plenty of patience and also treated our little one with love. Even taking the time to answer his little questions and coloring with him. Would definitely go back for a new car in the distant future. Read more