Scott Robinson Honda
Customer Reviews of Scott Robinson Honda
Mark Mansour Honda Pilot purchase at Scott Robinson Honda
by 05/11/2022on
We had a great experience purchasing our Pilot through Ali and Scott Robinson’s staff. They were very patient and informative when explaining the difference in trims.
1 Comments
Ask for Anil in sales!
by 04/26/2022on
Salesman Anil is awesome! Super patient and willing to help. Brett from finance was awesome as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
THANK YOU MARSEILLE!!
by 04/24/2022on
Marseille made our car buying easy. He was informative and answered all our questions. THANK YOU MARSEILLE!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Made it Easy
by 04/17/2022on
It was an easy, efficient, experience. Because of the life lead I had to do most of the negotiations and research online. Where other local dealerships wouldn't deal with me, Scott Robinson's internet department was willing and happy to give me information via email correspondence that enabled us to move forward with the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good experience
by 04/12/2022on
Pleasant and fun atmosphere. Excellent work on installation of my accessories. Fast and communicative. Fair pricing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great overall experience
by 04/07/2022on
Loved the help I received, I felt welcomed and comfortable to ask questions. Marcel was amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Customer Service
by 04/06/2022on
The salesman Kent gave me the best customer service in the world! He helped me out with purchase on my new 2022 Honda Accord Sport and helped me out the best he could so that it can fit in my budget. Even the finance department helped me out as well! I appreciate everything they done for me, thanks Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership
by 04/02/2022on
More relax. Nice lobby set up. Ihab is nice. Since I have been shoping around and know what I want and expect so buying process is smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Easy to work with
by 03/29/2022on
Very easy and very quick, was in and out in less than 45 minutes. Darren was great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ok
by 03/29/2022on
Clean quiet showroom
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Service!
by 03/28/2022on
Kent was very kind and helpful and made the process smooth and enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent experience
by 03/27/2022on
I wasn’t pressured, and the staff were all very helpful. Would definitely recommend to friends for future their purchases and repair needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2022 CRV Hybrid - Awesome Dealership Experience
by 03/24/2022on
It was incredibly easy and the salesperson, Darren White, was knowledgeable, helpful and I didn't feel any pressure when deciding on my vehicle. I would strongly recommend both Darren and the dealership to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Complimentary
by 03/24/2022on
Courtesy. Excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Vehicle Exchange Program
by 03/19/2022on
We liked your staff's helpfulness and friendly attitude.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Carlos Coreas excelente servicio!
by 03/17/2022on
Excelente servicio!!! Te explican todo con detalles y todos súper educados, wow la verdad los recomendaría una y otra vez !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best salesman! MAGED
by 03/16/2022on
Maged is the best salesman ever! I went to many stores before going to Honda and of all the salespeople I spoke to, he was the most responsive, calm, honest and patient and that's why I left in a new car! Thank you Maged! If you are looking for a new car look for him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My unplanned purchase of Honda Clarity fuel cell!
by 02/25/2022on
accomodating
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Serive!
by 02/23/2022on
Marcel was great! (I probably spelled his name incorrectly!) Very kind and helpful and I never once felt like he was trying to sell me on something. I felt like he was trying to help me find a car that fit my wants/needs. All the other employees were friendly and helpful and answered all of my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome experience!
by 02/15/2022on
Darren W was very helpful and wasn't pushy at all. He let us know about the features in the car and allowed us the time to feel comfortable. When it came to the actual purchasing of the car, Richard, assisted us through the process with plenty of patience and also treated our little one with love. Even taking the time to answer his little questions and coloring with him. Would definitely go back for a new car in the distant future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda Really Gives AF
by 02/14/2022on
Darren White and Randy Lee were very receptive with communication.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
