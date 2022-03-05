Skip to main content
Awarded 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Scott Robinson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

20900 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Scott Robinson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
4.94 out of 5 stars(641)
Recommend: Yes (84) No (2)
641 Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service Dept. assistance

by Kenneth on 05/03/2022

Received attentive service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy customer

by Greg on 04/26/2022

My SALESMAN John and the financial guy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best CDJR dealership in LA Area

by Chris on 04/24/2022

A straight forward, no-nonsense process. Friendly staff. I’ve had several CDJR vehicles and my experience here was by far the best. More dealerships should operate this way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Scott Robinson customer service

by Christopher on 04/13/2022

Dealership was friendly and made the car buying experience fast and yet offered to take as much time answering questions. They went above and beyond any chance they could

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car

by Lucille on 04/12/2022

Office was clean and the staff was very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome I love my new Jeep

by Orlando on 04/05/2022

Professional and caring explained everything to me thoroughly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Scott Robinson Jeep Survey

by Shane on 04/02/2022

Connor was professional, knowledgeable & diligent, making the process very enjoyable. The team at Scott Robinson is an excellent one. Very happy in my new Jeep!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ram 1500

by Rachel on 03/31/2022

It was easy and low stress.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Jereme on 03/29/2022

Great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Purchase

by Charles on 03/26/2022

Had the vehicle I was looking for in stock. Rapid response from the sales team. Finance rep was straight forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ky

by Kyrene on 03/23/2022

The gentleman who helped us was really sweet, and very helpful. He name was Jeff Azar. He was extremely sweet and very caring. And made everything possible for us to get this car. Thank you Jeff Azar...I deeply appreciate it...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Service Lenny and Nathan!

by Roseanne on 03/23/2022

Nathan and Lenny were awesome!! I just came in because I had some spare time before work and didn’t expect to get a new wrangler but within 20 mins they showed me an option with everything I told them I wanted and they made it happen! Amazing job and I was in and out in less than an hour and a half so I could get to work in a brand new Jeep!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience buying my first Jeep

by Melina on 03/19/2022

Service was excellent, I was able to work with them to get to a financially viable place for me to get the car I wanted. They explained all the included services and the perks of getting a keep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+ Experience

by Erin on 03/16/2022

I called prior to coming to ask questions and got the responses I needed to make an appointment. At the dealership, my sales advisor was fantastic and the staff at the dealership was very friendly and helpful and it was my most pleasant car buying experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quality dealership.

by Adam on 03/07/2022

Everything was very direct. They did not try to over-sell anything and were generally up front about everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rubicon

by Jason on 03/06/2022

The staff was very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Steve on 02/23/2022

The life time warranty. Hope lt works..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

love it here!

by Kayla on 02/12/2022

Lenny & Chris really took care of me! Very honest people, this process took a few months and they always checked up!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 Star

by Christopher on 02/10/2022

John Morovitz. Excellent sales rep. Made it super easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Survey

by Karlo on 02/10/2022

Lenny, salesperson was very open right from the start. Transparent, courteous and detailed with his knowledge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

by Stephen on 01/31/2022

Transaction went smoothly. Vehicle was ready and clean. Salesman and Finance Manager very knowledgeable and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

