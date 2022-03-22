Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of South Bay
I will forever buy my cars here. You should too.
by 03/22/2022on
They work with you, they’re polite. They let you play around with the 2022 c63 (: good people.
President
by 05/10/2022on
Hans was really good, very friendly and kept his word, very responsive as well. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Manager MIA after Vehicle Dropoff
by 10/28/2021on
Service manager, Naomi, does not return calls from me or insurance agent regarding services for Benz- have to go in person to get response!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Professionalism and customer service
by 07/12/2021on
My service advisor Babak at South Bay Benz is very professional, knowledgeable, and provides excellent customer service with all of the services I've rendered for my 2018 AMG C63S.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/09/2021on
I had a issue with the pressure with my tires and did not want to mess up my car so I brought it in to have it checked. Everyone was kind and helpful. I appreciated it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car sale
by 07/03/2021on
It was easy and thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mercedes Benz
by 06/22/2021on
I had a great time. My technician and all the people who assisted me were very knowledgeable, Kind and honest. I got a car from Mercedes Benz so I didn’t have to wait. I was notified very often on the status of the car. I appreciated knowing what was going on with the car. The workers are great. I love Mercedes Benz workers because I am always treated with respect. Thank you so much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 06/14/2021on
I scheduled my appointment over the phone, in advance. The person I spoke with provided me with outstanding service. I promptly received an email confirming my service advisors name in the time of my appointment. I arrived at the dealership and was greeted by a service representative who directed me to my Advisor, Amilcar Mejia. Mr. Mejia was very professional, courteous and friendly. Within 10 minutes he had not only taken care of all of the paperwork but had put me in a rental car for the day. As promised, Service was completed on time, and it took less than five minutes to return my rental car and get my car back. Outstanding service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not satisfied with service advisor
by 05/25/2021on
Service advisor was not nice a bit rude and unprofessional in my opinion, I won’t like to work with her on my next visit, before my appointment I requested for a loaner to be able to run errands, I was granted in the replied email, but she rudely refused, hence spent all my time at dealership, I lost a lot!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent service above and beyond
by 05/24/2021on
I was in lots of hurry and I had no appointment and My car needed service A. The service lady Sonia Gonzalez was very accommodating and she promised to finish in less than 2 hours. After 1-1/2 hour she came looking for me the car was done and the car was very clean inside and out Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer service and attention
by 05/21/2021on
As always Jackie Mohl knows what needs to be done in order that my car is always in tiptop condition. She also knows when the best timing is to do what and how best to do them. I will only entrust my car to her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mercedes GLS 450
by 05/16/2021on
The vehicle was CPO but right after a week of purchase, it was sent to service for replacement of parts, break rotors, pads, blisters in upholstery etc. the vehicle remained with dealer for another 10-15 days and now it seems it’s overheating and I saw under hood insulation needs replacement and still awaiting on sales to provide me the mbrace account. This can’t be a CPO with just 20k miles on it for which I paid $46K plus.. My first Mercedes and I am disappointed 😞
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Hayes McMillan is the man!
by 05/15/2021on
I would highly recommend Hayes Mcmillan for all your leasing and purchasing needs. He has been with Mercedes Benz of South Bay for 20+ years and is truly knowledgeable and professional. In addition, he is generally just a wonderful person with so much charisma and compassion, he truly makes you feel like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
recall on airbags
by 05/13/2021on
service rep was very professional and was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Personalized and friendly service
by 05/12/2021on
Jackie Mohl is my service advisor and she has always been very prompt and diligent on getting back to me regarding any issues that may arise with the service of my car. She is proactive to make sure I know what is coming up and always very knowledgeable about whatever comes up! Excellent!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Collision damage on a cpo vehicle
by 05/10/2021on
Horrible experience Staff has sold me a supposedly cpo car with a collision damage, smells like smoke, and multiple electrical issues ... promised to repair the collision damage over 2 months ago now , still not resolved a after countless calls and emails, manager impossible to reach If you can get the car you want at another dealer do it ...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
FIRST EXPERIENCE:AWFUL;SECOND EXPERIENCE:FIVE STARS
by 04/07/2021on
I telephoned the dealer for a Service appt. I was assigned to Mr. Frank Pierri .We arrived about an hour EARLY for the appt.MR. Pierri was rude and told us that because we were early we would have to wait. We went to reception and mare an appt for the next day with my daughter's service rep. The second appt was 5 Star.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service and powder coated wheels
by 04/05/2021on
Frank was excellent!!! Thank you for helping me get the wheels back and they look great. Hope all my future service needs are as easy as that was.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Run, don’t walk AWAY from this dealership!
by 03/16/2021on
Do yourself a favor, go elsewhere. They love you right up until they get your money. You can see my review of my sales experience and the total mishandling of my experience from the beginning on Google Reviews. But, now I am compelled to write more reviews. I have owned my Certified Preowned 2017 C43 AMG for a total of 22 days. 14 of those days it has been in the service department. I was so upset with the handling of my experience from the beginning, I was referred to speak to the General Manager. He or she did not feel the need to speak with me and asked a Sales Director to speak with me. He was very nice and reassured me this is not how they do business. I met with him in person when I returned my car to the service department for the second time in less than two weeks. Same problem both times. AC/heat not functioning properly. First time they assured me it was resolved. One week later I returned with exact same problem. I have owned this car for 22 days. 8 of those days it has been in the service department. A Certified Preowned! I inquired about the progress and was informed by service advisor the problem was resolved, but now my mechanic broke the “overhead trim cover” and they have had to order yet another part. Of course I called the Sales Director and left a message asking him to call me. No return call. Yet, when I met him in person 7 days ago when I dropped off my vehicle, he assured me he was personally going to be involved in this case so it is properly handled. I assume his idea of properly handling a situation is avoidance. I am a realist. I understand things happen. I do not understand this dealership’s stance on customer service. To understand the full scope of my displeasure with this dealership, please see my Google Review. This has been a menagerie of misleadings, bait and switch, poor management, deceit and absurd customer service from the beginning. I am at my wit’s end. Not sure of my next steps. But, please save yourself. There are other MB dealerships that are far more reputable. Go elsewhere!
Car serviced
by 03/15/2021on
Pablo was a Great service advisor and very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Staffs are unkind
by 03/15/2021on
I dropped off the car at the service and asked for the loaner car. But the staff at the desk said there’s no loaner car without saying sorry. She was very rude and unkind. I requested the loaner car when I made an appointment. This is disappointing. I started thinking of purchasing a different brand car next time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
