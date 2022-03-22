1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Do yourself a favor, go elsewhere. They love you right up until they get your money. You can see my review of my sales experience and the total mishandling of my experience from the beginning on Google Reviews. But, now I am compelled to write more reviews. I have owned my Certified Preowned 2017 C43 AMG for a total of 22 days. 14 of those days it has been in the service department. I was so upset with the handling of my experience from the beginning, I was referred to speak to the General Manager. He or she did not feel the need to speak with me and asked a Sales Director to speak with me. He was very nice and reassured me this is not how they do business. I met with him in person when I returned my car to the service department for the second time in less than two weeks. Same problem both times. AC/heat not functioning properly. First time they assured me it was resolved. One week later I returned with exact same problem. I have owned this car for 22 days. 8 of those days it has been in the service department. A Certified Preowned! I inquired about the progress and was informed by service advisor the problem was resolved, but now my mechanic broke the “overhead trim cover” and they have had to order yet another part. Of course I called the Sales Director and left a message asking him to call me. No return call. Yet, when I met him in person 7 days ago when I dropped off my vehicle, he assured me he was personally going to be involved in this case so it is properly handled. I assume his idea of properly handling a situation is avoidance. I am a realist. I understand things happen. I do not understand this dealership’s stance on customer service. To understand the full scope of my displeasure with this dealership, please see my Google Review. This has been a menagerie of misleadings, bait and switch, poor management, deceit and absurd customer service from the beginning. I am at my wit’s end. Not sure of my next steps. But, please save yourself. There are other MB dealerships that are far more reputable. Go elsewhere! Read more