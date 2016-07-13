Martin Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Martin Chevrolet
Awesome group of people
by 07/13/2016on
I checked out many different dealerships in the area. The people/process at Martin Chevrolet was very nice. They had the car I was looking for-- even though I didn't settle on a car we will be returning when we are ready to buy!
New 2013 Volt
by 12/26/2012on
The Internet Sales Manager Elizabeth made this purchase uncomplicated and enjoyable. I would highly recomend contacting her for your next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Same old inferior stuff
by 11/14/2007on
Big lies from sales persons (2), 117 point Certified Inspection yet I find 6 obvious problems, one a hanging left side exhaust returned for fix along with other items, week later falls lose again, took vette to muffler shop guy re-seated a bolt, fine ever since, they did nothing to the Corvette but let an [violative content deleted] ruin the paint with swirls and scratches which IS ALL they did to put car onto lot. First oil change, oil drops everywhere but better yet scratches thru clear coat over 12 inches from yet another unmanaged oil change guy dragging the air hose over the car to put mis-matched air pressure in tires. Stupid is as stupid does !!!! This dealership lacks procedures, training and corrective actions.When I asked sales if the cold air set up was a stock item they did not know, which if you don`t even know that much, why are you selling Corvettes? Agree with most other Vette owners, Vettes should be sold and serviced thru Cadillac dealerships. My confidence to have my Vette serviced without sustaing damage is minimal, at best.
excellent sales
by 09/01/2007on
My wife and I have bought 2 Chevy's from Martin. The salesman we have dealt with over the years is George Tasker. He is a no nonsense person. We go in and tell him what we want, and he gives us the vehicle at $300 over invoice. Plus, any questions we have he tells us. There's no pressure to buy that day, if we're not ready. I would highly recommend Martin if you live in the L.A. area. It's still a family owned dealership. Not one of the stores owned by a huge conglomerate.