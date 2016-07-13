2.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Big lies from sales persons (2), 117 point Certified Inspection yet I find 6 obvious problems, one a hanging left side exhaust returned for fix along with other items, week later falls lose again, took vette to muffler shop guy re-seated a bolt, fine ever since, they did nothing to the Corvette but let an [violative content deleted] ruin the paint with swirls and scratches which IS ALL they did to put car onto lot. First oil change, oil drops everywhere but better yet scratches thru clear coat over 12 inches from yet another unmanaged oil change guy dragging the air hose over the car to put mis-matched air pressure in tires. Stupid is as stupid does !!!! This dealership lacks procedures, training and corrective actions.When I asked sales if the cold air set up was a stock item they did not know, which if you don`t even know that much, why are you selling Corvettes? Agree with most other Vette owners, Vettes should be sold and serviced thru Cadillac dealerships. My confidence to have my Vette serviced without sustaing damage is minimal, at best. Read more