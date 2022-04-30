1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am writing this to give you a insight into the experience I had 3/19/21 at a DCH dealership in Torrance (DCH Toyota) First off to start I contacted the mentioned dealer on 3/17/21 regarding a 2021 Toyota Tacoma Stock# MM391023A, I sent a message through the dealership contact and also through auto trader with no response all day. I then called the dealer in the afternoon and talked to the receptionist due to no sales person being available for some reason She said she would forward my info to sales for a call back, which did not happen. On 3/18/21 a woman called me at 7:32 PM from [contact info removed] to ask me if I was interested in the above mentioned vehicle I said, I confirmed I was and wanted to come see it. I confirmed I could come 3/19/21 after 6:30 PM, she asked where I was coming from and I told her where she then said oh my mom lives right near u down the street! Now lets get to last night 3/19/21 when I arrived at DCH Toyota Torrance from my location ( a little over 1 hour away) me and my wife walk in, nobody attempts to help us or even welcome us into the dealership. We walk around and outside to try and see the truck we want with no avail, we are standing outside and are approached by Jennifer Montejano and asked if we need any help, we say yes we had talked to a woman last night and we are here to see the above mentioned truck, she says ok what’s your name and phone number then goes to look me up, 20 min later she comes out and informs us the truck is in another lot, she can go get it so we can look at it but its still going through service to be ready for sale so we cannot test drive it, I said that’s ok I just want to see it we can test drive another new truck so I can get a feel for it, she then says she will be right back with the truck and we can take a look at it. Again another 20 min later she returns and informs us that somehow the keys are missing and we cannot see the truck, I say cant a manager or anyone get another key or ask around where it’s at? We are very interested and drove far to see it, we were told and made an appt to see it!! She stated sorry but NO you cannot. Me and my wife were fully annoyed saying we were ready to buy and you cant even show us a vehicle we want, she again said nope sorry maybe u can come back next week? I said never mind we will go to another dealer, she then stated ok good luck with that, very condescending. We left not causing a scene since we were upset its not worth it. On our drive home, about halfway home we get a call from Jennifer, oh we found the keys and I can now show u the Truck do you want to come back? I said no I was just there now I’m half way home. She then says whatever I found the keys so if your not interested ill sell it to someone else doesn’t matter to me!! Read more