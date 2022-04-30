DCH Toyota of Torrance
Customer Reviews of DCH Toyota of Torrance
Bait and Switch on Internet Pricing
by 04/30/2022on
Do not go here if you are looking at their internet pricing. They will use the price to bait and switch you. We reached our to this dealership about a van they had posted in their used inventory. Sirag called fairly quickly and told me it was in detailing and would be ready in an hour- when did we want to come see it? I then explained we were in Vegas but willing to fly down for the right van (inventory is low here). He was much more dismissive of me but did say he would send over the finance application as that is the first step. We didn't receive that for 7 hours. We called the next morning after submitting the application and they then proceeded to tell us that there were "dealer add-ons" (window and door guards and a security system) adding 3.2k to the price. We told them we weren't interested in those add ons and we'd just take it with everything they had told us it included and the price THEY had listed it for. He said he'd see what he could do. We spoke to the manager- same thing. In the meantime we had a local friend go to check it out. He arrived at 1:40 pm and was told he could not see the van until 5 pm. Why? It needed to be detailed (I thought that happened the night before?). No doubt they also wanted to add the dealer add-ons before he saw it. The friend said he didn't care if it was dirty and he was able to go see it but not drive it. He did note some damage that had not been reported to us (we were told it was in perfect condition). Continually we were told by Sirag and his manager that they would call us back and they never did. Around 4:30 I called to see what was going on and he said someone had scheduled an appointment to see it at 8 pm so he'd let me know if it was still available by the end of the day (my husband had a ticket to fly down to get it). The result? We never heard from them. In the meantime, I found a different van at the Toyota dealership in Cerritos and in one hour they were able to pull the deal together. They were pleasant- did not force any dealer add ons and were willing to hold the van for my husband the next day. So 100% steer clear of DCH Toyota of Torrance. They are dishonest and will try to bait and switch you. The van is still listed- for a much higher price.
Schiesty Sales/ [non-permissible content removed]
by 03/20/2021on
I am writing this to give you a insight into the experience I had 3/19/21 at a DCH dealership in Torrance (DCH Toyota) First off to start I contacted the mentioned dealer on 3/17/21 regarding a 2021 Toyota Tacoma Stock# MM391023A, I sent a message through the dealership contact and also through auto trader with no response all day. I then called the dealer in the afternoon and talked to the receptionist due to no sales person being available for some reason She said she would forward my info to sales for a call back, which did not happen. On 3/18/21 a woman called me at 7:32 PM from [contact info removed] to ask me if I was interested in the above mentioned vehicle I said, I confirmed I was and wanted to come see it. I confirmed I could come 3/19/21 after 6:30 PM, she asked where I was coming from and I told her where she then said oh my mom lives right near u down the street! Now lets get to last night 3/19/21 when I arrived at DCH Toyota Torrance from my location ( a little over 1 hour away) me and my wife walk in, nobody attempts to help us or even welcome us into the dealership. We walk around and outside to try and see the truck we want with no avail, we are standing outside and are approached by Jennifer Montejano and asked if we need any help, we say yes we had talked to a woman last night and we are here to see the above mentioned truck, she says ok what’s your name and phone number then goes to look me up, 20 min later she comes out and informs us the truck is in another lot, she can go get it so we can look at it but its still going through service to be ready for sale so we cannot test drive it, I said that’s ok I just want to see it we can test drive another new truck so I can get a feel for it, she then says she will be right back with the truck and we can take a look at it. Again another 20 min later she returns and informs us that somehow the keys are missing and we cannot see the truck, I say cant a manager or anyone get another key or ask around where it’s at? We are very interested and drove far to see it, we were told and made an appt to see it!! She stated sorry but NO you cannot. Me and my wife were fully annoyed saying we were ready to buy and you cant even show us a vehicle we want, she again said nope sorry maybe u can come back next week? I said never mind we will go to another dealer, she then stated ok good luck with that, very condescending. We left not causing a scene since we were upset its not worth it. On our drive home, about halfway home we get a call from Jennifer, oh we found the keys and I can now show u the Truck do you want to come back? I said no I was just there now I’m half way home. She then says whatever I found the keys so if your not interested ill sell it to someone else doesn’t matter to me!!
Bait and switch - car listed at $20K, added $3K plus tax
by 12/30/2020on
I was really surprised by our experience. We test drove a RAV 2017 that was listed at $20,788 on Edmunds. After the test drive I was ready to buy the car and asked the salesman to print the CARFAX and come back with the out the door price broken down and printed out. He comes back and says the final price will be $26.5k (I don’t recall exact #, I was flabbergasted!!) and proceeds to explain that there’s ~$3K worth of anti-theft devices/services. I said, “take them off, I didn’t ask for that and won’t use it.” He said they couldn’t take it off, so we walked. The sales manager comes out and when I said “the listed price was $20,788” he said “maybe Edmunds changed it”...umm no, I’m sure they get a data feed from you?!?!! Anyway they asked for another chance and came back offering to only charge me for $600 of unwanted stuff...bye! Called the other dealer we’d been looking at basically same car, same $ - just a little out of the way. Offered them cash on the phone if they’d take a flat $20K - done. Still shaking my head at the Toyota dealer experience - is it 1985?!?! Totally thought that kind of behavior had gone out with bad “greed” movies and mullets.
DCH truly is Delivering Customer Happiness!
by 06/01/2020on
I received an exact quote before driving over 300 miles to test drive a vehicle. That is what I paid. The car was what they said. I could not be happier! Thank You to Keith, for the quote, and Joseph for the onsite transaction!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shady Toyota Dealer
by 02/02/2020on
I wanna start off by saying that I dealt with the internet manager Philip Rivera and Janet Lopez who are [non-permissible content removed]. After emailing them about a used car, they gave me quote that I felt was a fair deal. I drove 75 miles test drove the car and was notified that neither one of them was available to help me. I dealt with a sales person named James who was very helpful however he was unable to honor that price. He called the floor manager "the Boss Sean" who came over after 30 minutes only to tell me that he had no intention of honoring the price I was quoted. After reading the "fine print" out loud to me, making racist remarks, and trying to convince me to pay $4,000 more than I was quoted, he said he had no intention of honoring his internet Managers quote and allowed us to walk out. The email clearly stated the quote was good for 72 hours and had all of the cars info clearly identified. The only decent person was James who was kind and very helpful. The rest of them are all dishonest crooks who are just looking to take advantage of hard working people. Do yourself a favor Don't be fooled by their false promises. Spend your hard earned money somewhere else. They don't respect your time and they don't care to earn your business. I should Have done more research and read so many of the reviews of people with the same situations. They have been taking advantage of unsuspecting customers so beware.
2017 Rav 4 Hybrid
by 07/29/2017on
I recently purchased a Rav 4 Hybrid from DCH Toyota and was impressed by the entire experience. Keith White, the internet manager was very helpful. The entire experience was great. I bought my first Toyota in 1974 and in the time since I have never had such a professional experience the current one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Naila wilder
by 06/30/2017on
It was extremely easy to set up an appointment. I needed to get a car ASAP and I was able to schedule a meeting the next morning. Baraa was my representative and he was amazing from start to finish. He was so patient, knowledgeable, and hospitable. He called to inform me of everything about the deal and the payment options , thanks to Baraa. If you're working with Baraa, you can trust that you're in very good hands. Also a HUGE plus, that I've never had or heard of at other dealerships: They have a shuttle that will take you anywhere within a 10 mile radius, and bring you back to the dealership. And they give your car a complimentary car wash!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience
by 02/25/2017on
Came in to buy my lease out on my RAV4. When I arrived to complete my paperwork, I got the new car bug. In turn of buying my lease out, Christine was able to get me a new car for a lower payment and no money out of pocket - whoot whoot. I now have a sunroof and navigation too. These guys are awesome, cared for my needs and wants and made it all happen. Thank you DCH ON PCH.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wow - surprised
by 02/23/2017on
Dreaded looking for a new car. To my surprise Jose V made my day. Like dreading the dentist, I came in guns blazing ready to grind for hours. Not the case at all. He had me in and out, paid less than I planned based on my homework and beat my credit union's rate. By far the best, easiest experience I e had in a dealership. Kudos to team DCH !! Had a personal thank you from their Head boss - Big Chris. Nice guy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Had a great experience
by 02/21/2017on
Came in to buy a car for my son. Staff was on point and friendly. I appreciate the time they took to make sure I had the right car for my son.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Buying Experience One Can Ever Have!!!
by 11/01/2016on
I went in to this dealership without expecting much of their cooperation since I had a very special case in which I was shopping for "Two 2017 Rav 4 XLEs" (one for my wife and one for one of my best friends' wife). The first sales person seemed like he didn't think I was serious enough so he didn't even contact me after my visit. But then again, I went shopping through the entire L.A. County and ended up returning to Torrance Toyota and this time I was met one of the best elements in sales that dealer has "Mr. Leon Rodriguez" BTW. He went out of his way helping me out through the entire buying process. He is very professional and courteous. if I had to buy again, I would definitely visit there first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Horrific DCH experience
by 02/02/2016on
This was the worse experience in my lifetime. I am deaf and had serious issues getting DCH to communicate properly when I first leased my car. They promised they would work on this disability discrimination but several months towards the end of my lease I was crushed to see that not only did they still have the same faults but had gotten even worse. I am in no way wanting any type of special hand held treatment; only to be treated equally by DCH Torrance. They made themselves completely unavailable to discuss another lease or buy out until it was too late. When I finally got through to someone after emailing every manager on there lot, all they did was the least they could do which was hollow sorry's with absolutely no real follow through. I even went in but no one was available, so I asked them to email me because I cannot hear the phone for that type of communication and they didn't reply. I understand that people with disabilities take just a little extra effort but to be treated this poorly was truly the most heartbreaking disappointment that I've experienced in my entire life. I have so many great experiences with companies such as Nordstrom, Costco, Roadrunner, Volvo, Chase; that when a company such as DCH Toyota treats you this poorly, it's not only a shock but inhumane. ~ Ruben Nathan Ponton
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
David's the Man
by 04/24/2014on
After much searching and a lot of demands on our end, David went above and beyond the call of duty (and beyond his normal working hours) to accomidate us in the recent purchase of my 2014 Tundra. We've now purchased or leased 3 vehicles from him in the last year - and plan to reccomend DCH and David personally to anyone we know in the market for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SUPRISING EXPERIENCE
by 12/07/2013on
Yesterday I took my Prius in for routine service. It was provided with DCH's usual efficiency. In the process, a mechanic dinged my front bumper. It was touched up, as were other dings that had accumulated. I was told what had occurred, then DCH said it planned to remove, smooth out, and repaint the entire bumper. It was unnecessary, but an exceptional and much appreciated gesture. If going the extra mile is the mark of great service, then DCH meets the test.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tamara in Service Dept.
by 12/04/2013on
Although each service person I've encountered in the past has impressed, Tamara far exceeded my expectations. Her advice in helping me assess which services would benefit my car the most was extremely helpful. She knows what she's talking about and I'm so grateful for that. My car was completed for the quoted time...a bonus! I know that my car is always in good hands at DCH and I wouldn't take it anywhere else...ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DCH - Our choice for Purchase and Service
by 10/22/2013on
Our family has acquired 4 Toyota vehicles in recent years, all from DCH Toyota. We find experienced and professional personnel in all aspects of the dealership. Each person we have encountered provides excellent and caring customer service, this must be a priority. DCH is our first stop for service and purchase. Congratulations on a great dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 09/10/2013on
We found DCH Torrance Toyota to be everything we expected of a good dealer. The sales people did not pressure us, they went out of their way to find us the car we wanted, and they negotiated a good price with integrity. We love our car and the service we received.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Certified vehicle with mechanical issues
by 08/29/2013on
I purchased a Toyota Certified 2007 Matrix Sport 64,000+ miles) in July. Had the car checked by mechanic. Had bad front and rear struts, oil and transmission leak and bad head gasket. The dealership took the car back without argument. Gave me a good deal on 2013 Corolla. Also sent me a "goodwill" rebate.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Happy family
by 08/01/2013on
We enjoyed the remodeled showroom. We were given a chance to test drive any truck we wanted. My wife found a Baja Toyota Tacoma and loved it so much she was ready to buy. I was on a time crunch for work so we had to leave but the sales staff did a fantastic job of allowing us to come back the next day to finish our paperwork. We really enjoyed how flexible the staff was. As we traded in our van for our new truck our youngest son cried when he had to say goodbye and I appreciated the extra time we had in order to help him transition to the new one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Service!!
by 07/14/2013on
My family and I recently bought a Prius C from the dealer, Mr. Bill V. We bought the car through AAA so our deal was really good! He was very nice and such a gentleman who took enough time to explain all the components and things that was needed to know for the car. Our overall experience was wonderful and yes! We will definitely come back again to purchase another car soon!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 06/06/2013on
It is with a great deal of pleasure that I write the following words about Marvin C. and the service I've received at DCH Toyota. Our 2011 Toyota Avalon was purchased at DCH and I've taken it to DCH Toyota several times for required maintenance. Marvin C. has been the service manager I've dealt with and I always ask for him. Marvin does an outstanding job! He is very friendly, honest and upright, and I look forward to meeting him every time I go in there. He has a good understanding of the cars being serviced and explains very clearly what needs to be done. Marvin takes pride in doing his job well and treating the customer right. He is a valuable employee ant DCH Toyota, and I enthusiastically give him my highest recommendation. Kermit Olson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
