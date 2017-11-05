1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Summary: On August 14, 2015, I visited the dealership and sales staff refused to return the keys to the vehicle that I was considering trading in. If I could give Zero stars, I would. Review: On 8/14/2015, I visited South Bay Mazda in Torrance, CA at a little before 6 PM. From the moment that I walked into the showroom, I was misled at almost every opportunity. My biggest issue was that I could not get my keys back from the sales staff. I had let the salesperson (Chris) borrow my keys to appraise the Honda that I owned. I had to ask the salesperson at least four times to get my car and house key returned. When I asked for my keys the second or third time, the salesman attempted to verbally intimidate me as he withheld my car. He stated the Honda was "our (dealership's) car now." I had not met with the Finance Manager or signed any paperwork at that point. I contemplated leaving without my car. Ultimately, I do not think there was ever any intention of delivering the car that evening. The sales staff only seemed committed to holding me as late as possible and never had any intention of me leaving with a new car. I would not be surprised if the Mazda that came from Orange County did not arrive until the following day. Lastly, South Bay Mazda's use of the similar terms "Express Service" and "Express Care" was misleading. The former is a free service and the latter is a service contract. I was told that the "Express Service" offered by the dealership was free on at least two occasions. "Express Care" was never discussed with me. I was given the impression that the paperwork provided to me was a guarantee to provide the free "Express Service" and not a separate service contract. Friday evening, when the Finance Manager offered additional coverage for "wear-and-tear," I explicitly declined any such coverage. On 8/17/2015, I sent a letter and an e-mail message to the Finance Manager, Cody. In my letter, I requested that he cancel the service contract in accordance with Section 1794.41 of the Civil Code. He declined to do so. I attempted to contact the General Manager but did not receive a response. I expected a higher level of service from the dealership and feel that holding my keys after more than one request to return them was extremely unethical if not illegal. I filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau today. Read more