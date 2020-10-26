sales Rating

I would never ever come back to this dealership! Back in 2015, my first lease was about to over mileage so I received an email from the rep from this dealership saying if I renew the lease to the new car, there won't be any additional fees but I can walk out with the new car. So I went there and a sales guy, Fran, and the financial manager, Paymon, helped me to get the second car. At the time they seemed nice and helped me to get the new car and made it look like my first car was closed. BUT after that, I received some calls from Lexus saying my first car account has not been closed and they wonder why I stopped making the bill. So I told them that those guys from dealership were supposed to clear everything and that's why I got this second car. So I called the dealership and talked to these guys and they said everything will be ok, no worries. But I received the registration bill from DMV and paid for it since I had zero idea that fee was for MY FIRST Car!!! Went back to dealership and spoke with them again and they laughed at me saying "that was DMV fault. You didn't have to pay anything since your first car account was closed already!" But this isn't the ending. A year and 6 months after I got the second car, some DEBT collector from Toyota started calling me saying I still own the 5 payments!! And the first car account was never been closed! So went back to the dealership AGAIN and spoke with the sales manager, Johnny, he said he will talk to Lexus manager and will follow up with me. Next day Paymon called me saying Lexus will handle and take care of everything. So I was happy with their decision and let them handle this. However, a month later, the collector called me AGAIN and non of the people from this dealership called them or handle. Now what this poor dealership says is since they paid the overmileage fees, they have nothing to do with this payments but that was not the deal when I went to see them first!! I would never ever get the second car if there would be some remaining payment left for the first car yet they were the one promised me that I won't have any fees or payment so that I could get the new car from them again. I was too stupid to work with these guys also referred my friend to buy a brand new car. First of all, what kind of people would expect if there's any remaining balance exist after returning that car and get the new car! The way how it works is to credit that on the monthly payment for the new car! It's definitely not fair to hear that kind of payment exist AFTER OVER A YEAR! I will never bring my friends to this place because I don't want them to have the same experience!! Again if you want to save money and time, I definitely go to see other dealerships. You might be happy at first but you might have the worst ending later on or THEY WONT HELP YOU WHEN YOU NEED THEIR HELP! I have no choice but I guess I may have to file this to small court again these guys and dealership since they are not cooperative anymore. I hope you guys won't have this all mess for your next car. Read more