South Bay Lexus

24777 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505
(844) 210-2144
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of South Bay Lexus

5.0
Overall Rating
(11)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (0)
sales Rating

L/Certified Lexus LS 500

by JK on 10/26/2020

Amin Nasab, our sales assistant was very helpful and courteous. Everything that we asked him of, he went above and beyond his role. He even delivered the car to our residence himself and explained all the features in the vehicle. He made the experience pleasant and enjoyable. Even though, the dealership was located far away and in an industrial location, the experience made it up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
86 Reviews
sales Rating

sales Rating

The best Sales experience ever!

by Cynthia Dornsife on 10/11/2020

I dealt with Shari in your internet inquiry department. She was pleasant knowledgeable and customer driven. She followed up with me constantly, Put me at ease about the whole process that seemed so daunting. I have never met her but through her professionalism and her demeanor I felt I could trust her as well as the information she gave me. We dealt with 3 dealerships in the OC and we were willing to do what it takes to to the deal through your establishment because of Shari. I had not purchased a car since 2004, so needless to say it was not “my cup of tea.” In short, you have a Stellar, Valuable, Driven employee and partner in Shari. I am in the high end Real Estate, I always expect great service and Shari exceeded my expectations. If I could I would hire her. I did not purchase from your dealership because u did not have the exact car I wanted. Otherwise I would have done it in a heartbeat because of Shari. Sorry this was long. Thank you for your time. Cynthia Dornsife

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Awesome Dealership and Sales Team

by Danny Dukes on 08/03/2020

Shari and her sales team are awesome. We are in Georgia and bought a car and had it shipped over here. She and her team handled every little detail and the car is an incredible vehicle. We would do this all over.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Car purchase

by B Colyer on 10/09/2019

Our experience at South Bay Lexus was painless and our sales person, Amin Nasab, was very helpful. We never felt pressured to purchase a car. We were looking for a certain color and found that it was not available so every effort was made to find a color we were happy with. Our experience with the finance gentleman (Ben) was pleasant too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Car purchase

by NX purchase on 10/03/2019

Tommy Lo was my sales person. No pressure, knowledgeable and answers all questions. He made it happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Regular Service

by jsal on 08/10/2019

Standard maintenance performed on time as expected. Loaner car available as scheduled. Brian as always is very attentive. Even with the ongoing expansion / merging of the sales and service sites there were no hiccups or drama. Thanks Brian!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great fast and friendly

by Jackson07 on 08/09/2019

Great fast and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Happy Customer

by Blessed1 on 08/07/2019

My experience with Ryan Lee the salesman was excellent. Ryan greeted me was very professional and basically listen to what I had to say, what I wanted and made sure I got just that. He went above and beyond to make sure I was a satisfied customer. Even after my deal was complete he did a follow up call just to check on things with my vehicle. Talk about great customer service, well Ryan is just that guy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Thank you Brian!

by JM2011 on 08/06/2019

Mr. Brian Jones was very courteous & helpful. He kept me informed every step of the way. He also gave me great suggestions in taking care of my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent customer service

by Jenn on 08/06/2019

I have been coming for awhile now. I have always had excellent customer service from everyone at South Bay LEXUS. Willy Ortiz is my service advisor. He is efficient and friendly. Explains everything. I always wait for my car, it’s very comfortable and fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by 5star on 08/05/2019

I’ve been going to South Bay Lexus to service my vehicle for about 2 years now. I’m always impressed on the staff and services. I walked there without an appointment last time and still got an excellent, five star treatment. Lisette Figueroa always goes an extra mile. She explains everything in detail keeping me informed on what’s going on and what to expect. Service is prompt, honest and friendly. Everyone I meet are courteous and gives a vibe that I’m not a paying customer but a family. I live in Inland Empire area and it takes about 2 hours drive if I hit the traffic but I couldn’t get myself to go to any other Lexus service center because South Bay set the bar so high.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

NX 300 F Sport

by Ken_LA_1 on 08/27/2018

I had a great experience purchasing Lexus NX 300 F Sport from Amin Nasab. Amin was upfront and made the purchase smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

new ES 350

by lexus_owner1 on 06/12/2018

Had a great experience with my sales representative David Mata he guided us in the decision process and found the Lexus that is going to take our family where we want to go in Life

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fraud car sales

by Lexusdrive_18 on 04/13/2018

I am writing this review to warn consumers that this dealership is conducting fraudulent used car sales. I was sold what was believed to be a certified preowned vehicle which Lexus claims is a vehicle that has gone through a 161 point inspection and is free from damage and accidents. I purchased my car from South Bay lexus in full. I recently got a minor a scratch on my car door in a parking lot which resulted in me taking my car to a body shop. I took my car to a Lexus certified body shop to fix the scratch. Upon intake of my vehicle we noticed that the grill was unlatching a bit but there was no damage to the grill. The body shop asked if I was fed that fixed too, I said okay as I thought maybe I did it on accident without knowing. The body shop lifted my hood and immediately pointed out that my front grill was unlatching because there was damage behind it , damage that was so severe, theres no way I could have done it without my entire front bumper and grill being destroyed. I assure you that I have never been in an accident in my vehicle and the same grill and bumper is on the car that was on it when the car was purchased from Lexus. And manufacturing skews can prove this. My conclusion is that this Lexus is certifying vehicles without truly inspecting them or they hare overlooking damage to certify vehicle to maximize their profit. I highly suggest that consumers think twice before purchasing a vehicle from this place. Now I have to go through the lengthy process of filing a lawsuit to get my 50k back for this fraud auto sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

GOOD EXPERIENCE

by JJILLIAN on 03/17/2018

Had a great experience at Lexus today. David Mata gave me exactly what I was looking for...he was kind, quick, and super efficient. Thank you so much for being the best car experience I have ever had!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Typical Sales

by dfsubscribe on 03/06/2018

The worst type of sales people are car sales people, at least that's what I've heard. This dealer is no exception when it comes to the floor sales people and their back office. We bought a car in cash. We explicitly told them do not run our credit. OFAC check is fine but not credit. They still ran our credit score and affected our score. Then they said we have to sign the consent form or the deal is off. I was fine with dropping the deal but not my wife so was forced to consent. This guys are typical sales people.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New lexus

by Hpdierrr on 11/30/2017

I have always dreamed to own a Lexus of my own and doing it required a hunch of time on our end, all the more with our sales consultant David Mata. He was very professional in dealing with us. Kept us comfortable and helped us tremendously with our options in buying the car, looked into our financial aspects and got the best deal. David is the best person to come into Southbay Lexus! He was very nice and warm, very patient man, did not pressure us into anything that we did not do but has also gone out his way by making sure we knew all the information we needed in purchasing the car including car insurance fees. Ramon Williams in this process had also been very pleasant and accommodating throughout this entire process, very friendly and warm. I highly suggest to see them both for your purchase of a new Lexus, it will be the best decision you'll make. It was also a pleasure working with Tim Garcia that had made our purchase for a Lexus possible. More power for the great team they have!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ask for Sam Ko

by Newride on 11/27/2017

Ask for Sam Ko or Chang Chung!!! Very professional, honest and great communication. Bought a 2018 NX 300H and would certainly recommend the dealership based on my experience with Sam, Chang and Benjamin in finance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

They Live Up to My Lexus Expectation

by doublewood on 11/10/2017

I found South Bay Lexus Service very reliable, helpful, and timely. I have encountered light issues on my 2013 Lexus IS in the past few weeks, so I visited the their service department without any appointment. Kerry Maetani was the staff I met on the day, he was very professional and knowledgable. He assisted me the entire service time, and gave me all the details, he even gave me tips on how to take care of my car to save me some trouble in the future. As with most of all car service departments, you need to wait for at least a few hours. But I was surprise and very please to get my car issues fixed, clean, and washed in under one and a half hour. And that is walk-in on Friday. The cost is reasonable to me, the coffee was great, the waiting area is open and bright, overall it's a very pleasant experience to me that live up to my Lexus expectation! I'd love to consider coming back again for my future service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Won't come back again

by Tik1106 on 04/05/2017

I would never ever come back to this dealership! Back in 2015, my first lease was about to over mileage so I received an email from the rep from this dealership saying if I renew the lease to the new car, there won't be any additional fees but I can walk out with the new car. So I went there and a sales guy, Fran, and the financial manager, Paymon, helped me to get the second car. At the time they seemed nice and helped me to get the new car and made it look like my first car was closed. BUT after that, I received some calls from Lexus saying my first car account has not been closed and they wonder why I stopped making the bill. So I told them that those guys from dealership were supposed to clear everything and that's why I got this second car. So I called the dealership and talked to these guys and they said everything will be ok, no worries. But I received the registration bill from DMV and paid for it since I had zero idea that fee was for MY FIRST Car!!! Went back to dealership and spoke with them again and they laughed at me saying "that was DMV fault. You didn't have to pay anything since your first car account was closed already!" But this isn't the ending. A year and 6 months after I got the second car, some DEBT collector from Toyota started calling me saying I still own the 5 payments!! And the first car account was never been closed! So went back to the dealership AGAIN and spoke with the sales manager, Johnny, he said he will talk to Lexus manager and will follow up with me. Next day Paymon called me saying Lexus will handle and take care of everything. So I was happy with their decision and let them handle this. However, a month later, the collector called me AGAIN and non of the people from this dealership called them or handle. Now what this poor dealership says is since they paid the overmileage fees, they have nothing to do with this payments but that was not the deal when I went to see them first!! I would never ever get the second car if there would be some remaining payment left for the first car yet they were the one promised me that I won't have any fees or payment so that I could get the new car from them again. I was too stupid to work with these guys also referred my friend to buy a brand new car. First of all, what kind of people would expect if there's any remaining balance exist after returning that car and get the new car! The way how it works is to credit that on the monthly payment for the new car! It's definitely not fair to hear that kind of payment exist AFTER OVER A YEAR! I will never bring my friends to this place because I don't want them to have the same experience!! Again if you want to save money and time, I definitely go to see other dealerships. You might be happy at first but you might have the worst ending later on or THEY WONT HELP YOU WHEN YOU NEED THEIR HELP! I have no choice but I guess I may have to file this to small court again these guys and dealership since they are not cooperative anymore. I hope you guys won't have this all mess for your next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Go to Sam Ko at SouthBay Lexus

by Sandeey on 11/12/2016

Go to Sam Ko if you want no B.S. and great customer service. Sam personally picked-up one of my old vehicles at my home, and I ended up leasing two new RXs. Getting a new car can be long and laborious even if you do the research and know what you want. Sam helped expedite the process and was attentive even after the deal was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
