No one likes being cheated, which is reason enough to avoid buying a car from these creeps! I took my 2007 CR-V into Scott Robinson Honda for repair two weeks ago; I knew it would be a big repair (steering issues) but had the money for a substantial downpayment on a new car if the repair cost was too high. While awaiting my estimate, I was pounced upon by salesman Stuart Lypshits; I told him I had already received a quote on an HR-V via e-mail but he claimed that salesman wasn't in. That was the first of MANY lies. Without my knowledge, he took it upon himself to speak with my service writer (who NEVER returned with the estimate), then quoted a total repair cost of $3000 and repeatedly said it wasn't worth it for a 10 year old car. While I agreed with that notion, I repeated that I needed to actually see the estimate. He claimed he'd print it but deliberately disappeared until the Service Dept closed, leaving me with no itemized costs to review. I eventually caved and agreed to buy a new Fit, since he claimed the HR-Vs are out of stock. It then took THREE hours for him to locate a Fit from another dealer (he'd lied about having what I wanted on the lot). I'd refused to buy one without leather seats, which he couldn't get, so he promised to 'cover' the cost to replace the interior. Instead, he hid the cost deep within the contract and then claimed I HAD to have the extended warranty on a lease agreement (another lie), boosting a $19K car to $27K! I complained about all of the above but had already signed the contract and put down $7000 (and the payments are still over $300 per month)! To cover his tracks, he then 'demonstrated' HondaLink (required) using my iPhone by sending a message to his cel phone pretending to be me saying "I love my new car; you did a great job!" (I was LIVID)! It's now taken 7 days to complete the additions to the car (quoted as expected to only take 2 days), leaving me to use a rental car costing me $200 for insurance! Lypshits' sales manager (Aaron Bell) has since done everything to protect this guy, including forcing the service writer to change her story about reporting the repair cost directly to me--which actually would have been over $1K LESS than Stuart quoted! BEWARE: These people are as dishonest as they come and they stick together against the customer! I have filed a complaint with American Honda about their practices and want everyone to know to avoid them like the plague! If I could give them no stars, I'd do it. In over 30 years of buying new Honda cars, I have never been treated so horribly; when this lease ends, I'm done! (Btw, the service department folks--Geoffrey and Margarita--were stellar and not to blame; this was all down to Stuart telling Margarita not to present me with the repair estimate because he was working on a deal'). Read more