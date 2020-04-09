Great service, helped me get the right price for my budget.
by 09/04/2020on
Ihab was very nice. He went out of his way to help me get a price that fit my tight budget. One of the nicest car salesmen I have ever dealt with. Thanks Ihab
Great service, helped me get the right price for my budget.
by 09/04/2020on
Ihab was very nice. He went out of his way to help me get a price that fit my tight budget. One of the nicest car salesmen I have ever dealt with. Thanks Ihab
1 Comments
Covid 19 Honda
by 09/03/2020on
I've wanted a Fit for years but other things kept me from visiting the showroom. Covid gave me the time and the inspiration. Costco has a referral program that saves lots of bargaining time. There are some benefits in service discounts too. Jonathon met me at the door and showed me a few of the Fits in inventory. He found a color I liked and brought one to the showroom. After a test drive I was sold on the car. It's fun to drive and takes me back to the old days when you could hear the engine noise. All the staff were great to deal with and congenial to a tee. All Covid 19 precautions were prominently enforced.
1 Comments
Maged was great!!
by 08/22/2020on
We bought a new car yesterday from Maged Attaalla....he was well versed in the product line and listened attentively to our wants and needs. The only negative was the extreme slowness of the finance paperwork-to be fair, they have recently changed computer systems and it seemed to have everyone in a dither! This is our second time, buying from Scott Robinson because they have good inventory, knowledgeable sales staff and...they are selling Hondas❤️!
1 Comments
Excellent professional performance
by 07/25/2020on
Once I entered my car, the associate at the maintenance noticed the problem and offered right away how he will handle in less than 30 mins. He appreciated being a new customer and served me with 5 stars treat. Thank you.
1 Comments
Jonathan Lopez (sales person)
by 07/10/2020on
Jonathan was very helpful and also friendly he answer all my questions this if my 5th car I buy from Scott Robinson Honda
Old Odyssey
by 06/30/2020on
Minor collateral damage but overall great job and will come back
Car maintenance
by 05/23/2020on
I've been a customer with Scott Robinson for 4 years and I've received great service from leasing a vehicle to purchasing a vehicle. The maintenance department is awesome as well Alex always has great customer service.
Service turned into horrible buying experience! Avoid!
by 03/29/2018on
No one likes being cheated, which is reason enough to avoid buying a car from these creeps! I took my 2007 CR-V into Scott Robinson Honda for repair two weeks ago; I knew it would be a big repair (steering issues) but had the money for a substantial downpayment on a new car if the repair cost was too high. While awaiting my estimate, I was pounced upon by salesman Stuart Lypshits; I told him I had already received a quote on an HR-V via e-mail but he claimed that salesman wasn't in. That was the first of MANY lies. Without my knowledge, he took it upon himself to speak with my service writer (who NEVER returned with the estimate), then quoted a total repair cost of $3000 and repeatedly said it wasn't worth it for a 10 year old car. While I agreed with that notion, I repeated that I needed to actually see the estimate. He claimed he'd print it but deliberately disappeared until the Service Dept closed, leaving me with no itemized costs to review. I eventually caved and agreed to buy a new Fit, since he claimed the HR-Vs are out of stock. It then took THREE hours for him to locate a Fit from another dealer (he'd lied about having what I wanted on the lot). I'd refused to buy one without leather seats, which he couldn't get, so he promised to 'cover' the cost to replace the interior. Instead, he hid the cost deep within the contract and then claimed I HAD to have the extended warranty on a lease agreement (another lie), boosting a $19K car to $27K! I complained about all of the above but had already signed the contract and put down $7000 (and the payments are still over $300 per month)! To cover his tracks, he then 'demonstrated' HondaLink (required) using my iPhone by sending a message to his cel phone pretending to be me saying "I love my new car; you did a great job!" (I was LIVID)! It's now taken 7 days to complete the additions to the car (quoted as expected to only take 2 days), leaving me to use a rental car costing me $200 for insurance! Lypshits' sales manager (Aaron Bell) has since done everything to protect this guy, including forcing the service writer to change her story about reporting the repair cost directly to me--which actually would have been over $1K LESS than Stuart quoted! BEWARE: These people are as dishonest as they come and they stick together against the customer! I have filed a complaint with American Honda about their practices and want everyone to know to avoid them like the plague! If I could give them no stars, I'd do it. In over 30 years of buying new Honda cars, I have never been treated so horribly; when this lease ends, I'm done! (Btw, the service department folks--Geoffrey and Margarita--were stellar and not to blame; this was all down to Stuart telling Margarita not to present me with the repair estimate because he was working on a deal').
I love Scott Robinson Honda!
by 10/21/2017on
This is my second time getting a Honda car at Scott Robinson and I couldn't be anymore happier. I had fun test driving the 2018 HRV with Obi Nweke and came back the next day for an appointment I had already scheduled with Stuart Lipschitz. Stuart was amazing as was Tamer Mansour. I told them which car I wanted and what my budget was and they worked diligently to get me an awesome deal! I will definitely be recommending them to friends and family. Also, a quick thank you for Mike Martello who got me my 2013 Civic about 4 years ago and the reason why I felt confident to return to Scott Robinson for my next car.
To those looking for honest help
by 09/23/2017on
One of the best experiences I have had trying to purchase a car. Alex Tsymbaliuk and Stuart Lipschitz were my all star team. From the get go they were truly there to help. Alex and Stuart made it through my skepticism (never like buying cars), listened to all my concerns and needs and honestly did everything they could to get me the best deal possible. If you are thinking about buying a car, there is no better place or better people to get you into the vehicle you are looking for.
Until Something Sticks
by 07/30/2016on
Car sales people show no imagination or creative ways to deal with would-be customers! This is especially true here! Instead they lazily allow only self-generated responses and sterile impersonal replies to handle online inquiries. Now with so many people using the Internet to inquire about a vehicle, this "strategy" keeps conversion rates from reaching much higher levels. I not only speak from experience, but from having trained car sales people how to be unique and more creative. Quick example: What's wrong with "I'll come to you!" People making their second highest personal purchase feel much more comfortable in their own surroundings thus they become more vulnerable to a well designed and creative sales pitch. A month ago I sent a very detailed email about my conditions for a leased Honda to the Internet salesman at Scott Robinson. Being in the car business, it "spoke" their language. With the exception of one self-generated email extolling their excellence, I have yet to hear back!!
So Disappointed!
by 09/11/2015on
[non-permissible content removed] unprofessional car salesmen, once you start discussing with them the rates and they realize that you've done your homework and actually know what are you talking about they will show their other REAL face. The first salesman (Jim Cappella) didn't even show up, calming that he was busy with another customer even though we had an appointment with him, then we ended up with another sales guy called "David" who was having hard time inputting our details into the system, after waiting for over 50 mins, he came back with a higher rate and was really rude, he didn't even try to convince us, I'm really disappointed with the way they treat their best and loyal customers who purchased 2 cars from this dealership. Never again!
1 Comments
new car experience
by 05/21/2015on
It was pleasant, informative and productive. My helpful Honda guy was super helpful as was the team he worked with. I love that he delivered my car to my home and spent the time going over the features with me. It was worth the money I spent for the car.
1 Comments
Go to Kevin Mazzmanian if you have the chance!! He's great!
by 05/15/2015on
Kevin Mazmannian was great. He was helpful throughout the whole process. He explained everything to us and answered all of our questions. He is very knowledgeable and appears to be a great asset to Honda.
1 Comments
Scott Robinson Honda the best
by 05/06/2015on
Everyone was very kind and friendly. From Paul the salesman , Ernie finance manager, to Stuart' who was number one in making sure I was happy about the car and it meet all my wishes. I had to wait for the car because it came from anouther dealer as Scott's didn't have the color I wanted. But every one went out of there way to make sure I was comfortable waiting and offered coffee, cookies or water even later they didn't just forget I was waiting, they kept checking on me and letting me know they haven't forgot me. Even the other employees would stop and make sure all was ok and I didn't need anything. When I returned on Monday to get the spray protection on the car I didn't realize it would take most of the day to do it and no one happened to tell me either, So I had no other plans and stayed. The service person frank got the car in. but also got it done in shorter time because he said he took the car back and got it first in line. Thank you Honda employees you are the best
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 05/04/2015on
Patrick Datuin Internet Sales Manager made our purchase amazingly easy, He was very patient with us and made sure we got the best deal. He Explained all different option which made it easy for us to decide with the purchase. I will definitely contact Patrick again for any future purchases.
1 Comments
Douglas sanchez
by 05/03/2015on
I feel I got a good deal and a good car, CARLOS its a great guy, good personality, helpful, explains stuff twice or three time ifyou dont understand whats going on.
1 Comments
I LOVE MY HONDA
by 05/02/2015on
My salesman Stewart listened. He knew I didn't want to spend hours at the dealership so he prepared before my arrival. I was with the finance manger within minutes. Thank you
1 Comments
Excellent service!!
by 04/18/2015on
I'm very happy and satisfied with the experience of purchasing a car at your dealership in torrance. The person in sales Nathan was Beth helpful and friendly and helped us with all our questions! We received excellent customer service from him. The finance person Tamer was very professional and helpful and assisted me smoothly through the paperwork process! Thank you very much for such an excellent car but in experience!
Scott Robinson Honda
by 04/11/2015on
Ernie made the financing process fast and easy to understand. This is the second car we have leased with Stuart and we are very happy.
1 Comments
Honda Experience
by 04/02/2015on
Mike was very helpful and answered every question I had. He was nice and welcoming and made sure my experience was the best! Because of him, I love my car that much more!
1 Comments