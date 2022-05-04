Scott Robinson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Scott Robinson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Awesome I love my new Jeep
by 04/05/2022on
Professional and caring explained everything to me thoroughly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Scott Robinson Jeep Survey
by 04/02/2022on
Connor was professional, knowledgeable & diligent, making the process very enjoyable. The team at Scott Robinson is an excellent one. Very happy in my new Jeep!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ram 1500
by 03/31/2022on
It was easy and low stress.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Review
by 03/29/2022on
Great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Purchase
by 03/26/2022on
Had the vehicle I was looking for in stock. Rapid response from the sales team. Finance rep was straight forward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ky
by 03/23/2022on
The gentleman who helped us was really sweet, and very helpful. He name was Jeff Azar. He was extremely sweet and very caring. And made everything possible for us to get this car. Thank you Jeff Azar...I deeply appreciate it...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Service Lenny and Nathan!
by 03/23/2022on
Nathan and Lenny were awesome!! I just came in because I had some spare time before work and didn’t expect to get a new wrangler but within 20 mins they showed me an option with everything I told them I wanted and they made it happen! Amazing job and I was in and out in less than an hour and a half so I could get to work in a brand new Jeep!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience buying my first Jeep
by 03/19/2022on
Service was excellent, I was able to work with them to get to a financially viable place for me to get the car I wanted. They explained all the included services and the perks of getting a keep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A+ Experience
by 03/16/2022on
I called prior to coming to ask questions and got the responses I needed to make an appointment. At the dealership, my sales advisor was fantastic and the staff at the dealership was very friendly and helpful and it was my most pleasant car buying experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quality dealership.
by 03/07/2022on
Everything was very direct. They did not try to over-sell anything and were generally up front about everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Rubicon
by 03/06/2022on
The staff was very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 02/23/2022on
The life time warranty. Hope lt works..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
love it here!
by 02/12/2022on
Lenny & Chris really took care of me! Very honest people, this process took a few months and they always checked up!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
5 Star
by 02/10/2022on
John Morovitz. Excellent sales rep. Made it super easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Survey
by 02/10/2022on
Lenny, salesperson was very open right from the start. Transparent, courteous and detailed with his knowledge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
by 01/31/2022on
Transaction went smoothly. Vehicle was ready and clean. Salesman and Finance Manager very knowledgeable and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
The best car experience I've ever had
by 01/26/2022on
Honestly from start to finish everyone was extremely helpful and just genuinely nice from online to in person . They made a stressful situation pleasant and less stressful. And my sales Dealer Jeff was absolutely heaven sent! I've never experienced a more compassionate professional 100% the best even !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A+
by 01/19/2022on
Everything
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2 cars in 2 days
by 01/18/2022on
We bought two cars in two days. I looked over the shiny truck in the showroom as we were waiting on the paperwork form Moms car. Came back the next day and they made me an offer on my Wrangler that I couldn't refuse. Very knowledgeable salesmen and not pushy. Buying a car takes awhile but there was no pressure to buy and we had a very good experience. Super happy with our new Cherokee and Ram truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2021 GT Charger
by 01/03/2022on
Attended to my wants and needs. Did not push me in to making the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mr
by 12/30/2021on
John Morovitz helped us all the way to get the best deal. He has good customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
