Awarded 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Scott Robinson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Awarded 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
20900 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Scott Robinson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
4.94 out of 5 stars(636)
Recommend: Yes (84) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome I love my new Jeep

by Orlando on 04/05/2022

Professional and caring explained everything to me thoroughly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
636 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Scott Robinson Jeep Survey

by Shane on 04/02/2022

Connor was professional, knowledgeable & diligent, making the process very enjoyable. The team at Scott Robinson is an excellent one. Very happy in my new Jeep!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ram 1500

by Rachel on 03/31/2022

It was easy and low stress.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Jereme on 03/29/2022

Great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Purchase

by Charles on 03/26/2022

Had the vehicle I was looking for in stock. Rapid response from the sales team. Finance rep was straight forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ky

by Kyrene on 03/23/2022

The gentleman who helped us was really sweet, and very helpful. He name was Jeff Azar. He was extremely sweet and very caring. And made everything possible for us to get this car. Thank you Jeff Azar...I deeply appreciate it...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Service Lenny and Nathan!

by Roseanne on 03/23/2022

Nathan and Lenny were awesome!! I just came in because I had some spare time before work and didn’t expect to get a new wrangler but within 20 mins they showed me an option with everything I told them I wanted and they made it happen! Amazing job and I was in and out in less than an hour and a half so I could get to work in a brand new Jeep!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience buying my first Jeep

by Melina on 03/19/2022

Service was excellent, I was able to work with them to get to a financially viable place for me to get the car I wanted. They explained all the included services and the perks of getting a keep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+ Experience

by Erin on 03/16/2022

I called prior to coming to ask questions and got the responses I needed to make an appointment. At the dealership, my sales advisor was fantastic and the staff at the dealership was very friendly and helpful and it was my most pleasant car buying experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quality dealership.

by Adam on 03/07/2022

Everything was very direct. They did not try to over-sell anything and were generally up front about everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rubicon

by Jason on 03/06/2022

The staff was very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Steve on 02/23/2022

The life time warranty. Hope lt works..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

love it here!

by Kayla on 02/12/2022

Lenny & Chris really took care of me! Very honest people, this process took a few months and they always checked up!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 Star

by Christopher on 02/10/2022

John Morovitz. Excellent sales rep. Made it super easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Survey

by Karlo on 02/10/2022

Lenny, salesperson was very open right from the start. Transparent, courteous and detailed with his knowledge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

by Stephen on 01/31/2022

Transaction went smoothly. Vehicle was ready and clean. Salesman and Finance Manager very knowledgeable and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best car experience I've ever had

by Constance on 01/26/2022

Honestly from start to finish everyone was extremely helpful and just genuinely nice from online to in person . They made a stressful situation pleasant and less stressful. And my sales Dealer Jeff was absolutely heaven sent! I've never experienced a more compassionate professional 100% the best even !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+

by Sylvester on 01/19/2022

Everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2 cars in 2 days

by Mark on 01/18/2022

We bought two cars in two days. I looked over the shiny truck in the showroom as we were waiting on the paperwork form Moms car. Came back the next day and they made me an offer on my Wrangler that I couldn't refuse. Very knowledgeable salesmen and not pushy. Buying a car takes awhile but there was no pressure to buy and we had a very good experience. Super happy with our new Cherokee and Ram truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2021 GT Charger

by Arturo on 01/03/2022

Attended to my wants and needs. Did not push me in to making the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mr

by Manuel on 12/30/2021

John Morovitz helped us all the way to get the best deal. He has good customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
148 cars in stock
96 new41 used11 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
16 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep Wagoneer
16 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
