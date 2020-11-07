service Rating

I brought my 2015 Jeep in at 11am on Friday for a air bag recall, actuator replacement, loose wires from underneath the steering wheel and a quote for a potential trade in. If I did not call the service department at 5pm on Friday, I would have been without a vehicle for the next couple of days (to my surprise). Christian, service attendant, never mentioned to me that my Jeep may be kept over the weekend. They did get me a rental car, which was essential for me to get to and from work. The biggest complaint that I have is the lack of communication from the dealership and the progress on my Jeep. They did not inform me of progress, nor when my Jeep would be fixed. I did not hear from the dealership until Tuesday (5 days after I dropped it off) that they had the part, the cost and were working on it. I picked my Jeep up on Wednesday. The heater was fixed (I'm assuming the air bag recall was fixed as well) but the wires were still hanging loose and I never received a quote for my potential trade in. All in all, this is one of the worst experiences I have had at a dealership and will not be going back. If only they would have communicated with me on a frequent basis, I would not be writing this. Also, I asked for 2 services that they did not perform. I was really looking forward to trading in my vehicle, but will now do so at another dealership. Read more