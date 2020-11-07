Awarded 2019, 2020

Scott Robinson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Awarded 2019, 2020
20900 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503
(888) 989-0578
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Scott Robinson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
(395)
Recommend: Yes (388) No (7)
sales Rating

Buying a new car

by Martha McKinzie on 07/11/2020

Overall the experience that i and my husband experienced at scott robinson was excellent. There was no pressure or fast salesmanship that we have experienced in the past. It was a little lengthy in time with the financing stuff but tony was very helpful and real. We might even go back to seek help with the computerized system that he offered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Jeep reapir

by Chris M on 09/01/2020

I had a very good experience with Cesar and the service department regarding the issue with my vehicle. Cesar and the service department went above and beyond the call of duty for me. My issue was resolved to my satisfaction. I appreciate the Service Department team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great experience

by Jeep experience on 07/28/2020

It was a great experience and I felt good about going there will go back in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Purchase of a 2020 Scat Pack

by 2020 scat pack on 07/25/2020

Thank you so much for fulfilling our dreams Edgar Garcia. While I was at the car dealership I recognized how hard working Committed Edgar Garcia was not to mention the other employees at the dealership where all nice and caring with smiles on their faces. The dealership was clean and offered hand sanitizer due to the coronavirus thank you for that. But I can't help myself to mention again how Edgar Garcia not only got ms more than I could ever dream of he also made sure all other customers walking onto the dealership where being helped he is a multitasker and a great value to the dealership. If you do go to the location please ask for Edgar Garcia. And if you want let him know Victoria recommended him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great One Day Service

by Tonga Fisiihoi on 07/17/2020

My experience with Yeimy Beltran, the service advisor was great. She promptly greeted me at my 7:30 am appointment and took down all the necessary info after asking me questions. When the service was done, she called me. Great one day service. If there was a slight dissatisfaction in my experience with Scott Robinson Chrysler, it was the price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

2020 Challenger RT 50th anniversary limited edition

by 10 out of 10 on 07/06/2020

My car buying experience at Scott Robinson was a 10 out of 10. The sales man Jeff attended to me as soon as I walked into the show room and addressed my needs and wants honestly and without pressure. He explained things very well and was very helpful. He made it possible for me to walk out with my dream car-first new car. My wife and I call Jeff ; the dream weaver because he made our dreams come true. I highly recommend Scott Robinson. They have great sales staff , awesome inventory and great life time warranty on their vehicles .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

LOVE MY JEEP

by Mel Nichols on 05/22/2020

Brian Misawa is the best sales person ever Calm explained EVERYTHING made buying my dream Jeep simple Very good experience thank you Brian

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Professionalism and Great Customer Experience

by Freddy Alas on 05/02/2020

I’m not a regular customer, I’m a picky one. I do read a lot about my car, recalls, reviews, other people experiences and I’m on top on the required maintenance or anything that might look wrong about functionality. Whatever is the case, I drop my vehicle to Scott Robinson, Yeimy Beltran is my service department agent there and see takes full ownership of every issue or note, she connects the right people to work in my minivan delivering results, explanations to understand what happened and everything with a high level of professionalism,, they are very Customer Experience” oriented and friendly. Definitely!: I recommend this dealer and service department team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

The Best Car Dealership

by Wonderful customer service on 04/25/2020

Thank you Tony D for your wonderful customer service. You exceeded my expectations and it was a pleasure doing business with you. I will definitely refer my friends and family to this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My best purchasing experience

by Randy on 04/21/2020

Everyone there, especially the person helping me, was very kind and knowledgeable. Excellent customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ram 3500 h.o diesel

by Daniel on 04/19/2020

Edgar Garcia he’s the man and had all the answers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Exceptional!

by Marisa on 04/18/2020

Extremely helpful and patient! Willing to do everything to make sure I was satisfied with my car. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Scott Robinson sales Rep JOHN is the best

by Yours_truly28 on 04/05/2020

Loved John he was the best !!!! So helpful. Got me in a car right away.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

disappointed with my service on my Jeep

by Unhappy Jeep customer on 03/14/2020

I brought my 2015 Jeep in at 11am on Friday for a air bag recall, actuator replacement, loose wires from underneath the steering wheel and a quote for a potential trade in. If I did not call the service department at 5pm on Friday, I would have been without a vehicle for the next couple of days (to my surprise). Christian, service attendant, never mentioned to me that my Jeep may be kept over the weekend. They did get me a rental car, which was essential for me to get to and from work. The biggest complaint that I have is the lack of communication from the dealership and the progress on my Jeep. They did not inform me of progress, nor when my Jeep would be fixed. I did not hear from the dealership until Tuesday (5 days after I dropped it off) that they had the part, the cost and were working on it. I picked my Jeep up on Wednesday. The heater was fixed (I'm assuming the air bag recall was fixed as well) but the wires were still hanging loose and I never received a quote for my potential trade in. All in all, this is one of the worst experiences I have had at a dealership and will not be going back. If only they would have communicated with me on a frequent basis, I would not be writing this. Also, I asked for 2 services that they did not perform. I was really looking forward to trading in my vehicle, but will now do so at another dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great choice

by Violeta on 03/13/2020

Easy process great sales agent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Jeep

by Douglas on 03/12/2020

Direct questions in regards to what I want

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Sales Team

by Melinda on 03/03/2020

The staff was friendly. Kimit was knowledgeable about the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Positive Experience

by Andy on 03/03/2020

Friendly salesperson, Tony. Easy buying process. No unwanted options sneaked into the contract.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Highly recommend

by Daniel on 03/02/2020

Quick and Easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service

by Leon on 03/02/2020

No high pressure sales tactics. I like it when I come in and the sales representative listens to you and understands exactly what you want and acts on it instead of pushing something you have no desire for. I got exactly what I wanted with the options I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Horrible dealership for maintenance

by Steve Harris on 02/28/2020

Horrible customer service and the quality of work below PAR . Vehicle came back greasy mess on the interior and exterior. Water pump under warranty was leaking. Left car a mess , still reeks of coolant as they left it all over the motor and catch tray . Go to your local mechanic for a quality job.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

