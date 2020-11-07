Buying a new car
by 07/11/2020on
Overall the experience that i and my husband experienced at scott robinson was excellent. There was no pressure or fast salesmanship that we have experienced in the past. It was a little lengthy in time with the financing stuff but tony was very helpful and real. We might even go back to seek help with the computerized system that he offered.
Jeep reapir
by 09/01/2020on
I had a very good experience with Cesar and the service department regarding the issue with my vehicle. Cesar and the service department went above and beyond the call of duty for me. My issue was resolved to my satisfaction. I appreciate the Service Department team!
Great experience
by 07/28/2020on
It was a great experience and I felt good about going there will go back in the future.
Purchase of a 2020 Scat Pack
by 07/25/2020on
Thank you so much for fulfilling our dreams Edgar Garcia. While I was at the car dealership I recognized how hard working Committed Edgar Garcia was not to mention the other employees at the dealership where all nice and caring with smiles on their faces. The dealership was clean and offered hand sanitizer due to the coronavirus thank you for that. But I can't help myself to mention again how Edgar Garcia not only got ms more than I could ever dream of he also made sure all other customers walking onto the dealership where being helped he is a multitasker and a great value to the dealership. If you do go to the location please ask for Edgar Garcia. And if you want let him know Victoria recommended him.
Great One Day Service
by 07/17/2020on
My experience with Yeimy Beltran, the service advisor was great. She promptly greeted me at my 7:30 am appointment and took down all the necessary info after asking me questions. When the service was done, she called me. Great one day service. If there was a slight dissatisfaction in my experience with Scott Robinson Chrysler, it was the price.
2020 Challenger RT 50th anniversary limited edition
by 07/06/2020on
My car buying experience at Scott Robinson was a 10 out of 10. The sales man Jeff attended to me as soon as I walked into the show room and addressed my needs and wants honestly and without pressure. He explained things very well and was very helpful. He made it possible for me to walk out with my dream car-first new car. My wife and I call Jeff ; the dream weaver because he made our dreams come true. I highly recommend Scott Robinson. They have great sales staff , awesome inventory and great life time warranty on their vehicles .
LOVE MY JEEP
by 05/22/2020on
Brian Misawa is the best sales person ever Calm explained EVERYTHING made buying my dream Jeep simple Very good experience thank you Brian
Professionalism and Great Customer Experience
by 05/02/2020on
I’m not a regular customer, I’m a picky one. I do read a lot about my car, recalls, reviews, other people experiences and I’m on top on the required maintenance or anything that might look wrong about functionality. Whatever is the case, I drop my vehicle to Scott Robinson, Yeimy Beltran is my service department agent there and see takes full ownership of every issue or note, she connects the right people to work in my minivan delivering results, explanations to understand what happened and everything with a high level of professionalism,, they are very Customer Experience” oriented and friendly. Definitely!: I recommend this dealer and service department team.
The Best Car Dealership
by 04/25/2020on
Thank you Tony D for your wonderful customer service. You exceeded my expectations and it was a pleasure doing business with you. I will definitely refer my friends and family to this dealership.
My best purchasing experience
by 04/21/2020on
Everyone there, especially the person helping me, was very kind and knowledgeable. Excellent customer service!
Ram 3500 h.o diesel
by 04/19/2020on
Edgar Garcia he’s the man and had all the answers
Exceptional!
by 04/18/2020on
Extremely helpful and patient! Willing to do everything to make sure I was satisfied with my car. Highly recommend!
Scott Robinson sales Rep JOHN is the best
by 04/05/2020on
Loved John he was the best !!!! So helpful. Got me in a car right away.
disappointed with my service on my Jeep
by 03/14/2020on
I brought my 2015 Jeep in at 11am on Friday for a air bag recall, actuator replacement, loose wires from underneath the steering wheel and a quote for a potential trade in. If I did not call the service department at 5pm on Friday, I would have been without a vehicle for the next couple of days (to my surprise). Christian, service attendant, never mentioned to me that my Jeep may be kept over the weekend. They did get me a rental car, which was essential for me to get to and from work. The biggest complaint that I have is the lack of communication from the dealership and the progress on my Jeep. They did not inform me of progress, nor when my Jeep would be fixed. I did not hear from the dealership until Tuesday (5 days after I dropped it off) that they had the part, the cost and were working on it. I picked my Jeep up on Wednesday. The heater was fixed (I'm assuming the air bag recall was fixed as well) but the wires were still hanging loose and I never received a quote for my potential trade in. All in all, this is one of the worst experiences I have had at a dealership and will not be going back. If only they would have communicated with me on a frequent basis, I would not be writing this. Also, I asked for 2 services that they did not perform. I was really looking forward to trading in my vehicle, but will now do so at another dealership.
Great choice
by 03/13/2020on
Easy process great sales agent
Jeep
by 03/12/2020on
Direct questions in regards to what I want
Excellent Sales Team
by 03/03/2020on
The staff was friendly. Kimit was knowledgeable about the vehicle.
Positive Experience
by 03/03/2020on
Friendly salesperson, Tony. Easy buying process. No unwanted options sneaked into the contract.
Highly recommend
by 03/02/2020on
Quick and Easy
Great service
by 03/02/2020on
No high pressure sales tactics. I like it when I come in and the sales representative listens to you and understands exactly what you want and acts on it instead of pushing something you have no desire for. I got exactly what I wanted with the options I wanted.
Horrible dealership for maintenance
by 02/28/2020on
Horrible customer service and the quality of work below PAR . Vehicle came back greasy mess on the interior and exterior. Water pump under warranty was leaking. Left car a mess , still reeks of coolant as they left it all over the motor and catch tray . Go to your local mechanic for a quality job.
