Mercedes-Benz of South Bay

Mercedes-Benz of South Bay

3233 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505
(844) 572-5856
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of South Bay

4.8
Overall Rating
(18)
Recommend: Yes (18) No (0)
sales Rating

Great service

by gisaac23 on 08/13/2020

I went to the dealership to lease the new 2020 A220, as a consumer I felt welcomed, I was greeted by everyone in the dealership, for the sales person. He was friendly, he had A big knowledge about the car, he offered Different financial solutions to meet my needs, the offer was affordable to me, I singed the contract, and the sales person walked me through all the features in the car, and made sure to get answers for all the questions I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Currahee1 on 08/11/2020

Took my car in for Service A....Frank was the service rep. He arranged for a loaner car and was totally into customer service. Best I have ever had at South Bay

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mr Hayes

by memyselfandI on 07/02/2020

This Gentlemen showed the best salesmanship I've seen in a long time. He very knowledgeable about his skills and profession at This Dealership. Mr. Hayes is definitely an asset to your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

First Class Service

by JGraceF on 06/08/2020

I brought my new GLS in to replace an interior part and to upgrade software. I did not have an appointment but they did the service and I received a loaner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

MBENZ GLE brake pads

by Estavillo on 10/09/2019

My MBEnZ GLE is 2018 with 22000 plus mileage. I went for service due to a noise when breaking. There was no warning light noted on my dashboard. I brought it to MBEnZ SB to check (dashboard warning light for service or for anything was not on dashboard). The break pads are worn out and metal to metal. This is factory defect. My expectation of MBEnZ brake pads are longer than that. I have to pay for the parts to replace a worn out metal to metal brake pad in less than 2 years and 22000 mileage. Quality improvement is needed on MBEnZ break pads!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

service Rating

Great

by Sunshine675 on 06/27/2019

I was having problems with my transmission jerking in 3rd gear. I made an appointment with Torrance Mercedes and was given a loaner. I was given an estimate on when I would hear from them and it was pretty accurate. I was contacted in a couple days and was told my auxiliary pump went out and was given an estimated time my vehicle would be ready. The problem was fixed and at my promised time. The staff was very professional and provided the up most customer satisfaction. Thank you for making my experience smooth. Thank God for extended warranties!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Fast and friendly

by Jimmattor on 06/24/2019

I called to make an appoints and was informed about the process Took the car in and got a ride home Car was ready when promised They checked everything, put air in the tires, a new battery in the key and washed the car all for no charge!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent Dealer!

by New Mercedes on 06/11/2019

I wanted to take the time to express my gratitude to James Hang for making something that is usually such a stressful experience into a comfortable one. Mr. Hwang went above and beyond in his customer service. Not only did he make me feel comfortable and informed, but he also made my parents comfortable too. He was extremely professional in his demeanor and I will definitely be recommending him to friends and family interested in a great car-buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by BigWorm on 04/04/2019

Quick and very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Mrscungil on 04/02/2019

The salesman, Mr Colin Flores was extremely knowledgeable and very professional. He made the car buying experience pleasurable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service

by autonation on 01/31/2019

excellent and fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome

by Brian G on 01/03/2019

I got a car and the sales team was so friendly and did thier best to meet my target price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Nando19 on 12/12/2018

I was very satisfied with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

potential Industries

by tony Fan on 12/12/2018

it has been a great pleasure to deal with Aaron Rice. professional, honesty, he is the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Leasing my C-Class

by Kaitlyn on 11/26/2018

I worked with Emily Anderson at South Bay Mercedes Benz and had the best experience! She was thorough with explaining everything and was able to answer all of my questions. The whole process was quick and painless. I would definitely recommend this dealership and especially Emily!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Mercedes

by RobinCh on 11/03/2018

I set out my criteria. It was met!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall driver's side airbag

by SCccccc on 10/08/2018

Amicar was most helpful and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Gary Michaels

by ZeYang Wang on 10/03/2018

Gary is a great sale. I had a really good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

South bay

by Raymond on 07/26/2018

Azi Mercedes South Bay all you need

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Highly Recommended

by Noriof1 on 07/09/2018

As always South Bay MB provided friendly and professional service on my C300.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

mr.

by larry 1944 on 06/29/2018

outstanding, frank is the best service writer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

what sets us apart
The Drive Pink campaign, continues to raise millions for cancer research and treatment. Every Pink Plate on the road helps put the fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations. And we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Our Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are one, no-haggle price and backed by a Limited Warranty. We even give them the once over in 125 different places, so all you need to do is drive. Now that’s vehicle coverage you can count on.
