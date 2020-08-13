service Rating

I was having problems with my transmission jerking in 3rd gear. I made an appointment with Torrance Mercedes and was given a loaner. I was given an estimate on when I would hear from them and it was pretty accurate. I was contacted in a couple days and was told my auxiliary pump went out and was given an estimated time my vehicle would be ready. The problem was fixed and at my promised time. The staff was very professional and provided the up most customer satisfaction. Thank you for making my experience smooth. Thank God for extended warranties!!!!! Read more