I went to the dealership to lease the new 2020 A220, as a consumer I felt welcomed, I was greeted by everyone in the dealership, for the sales person. He was friendly, he had A big knowledge about the car, he offered Different financial solutions to meet my needs, the offer was affordable to me, I singed the contract, and the sales person walked me through all the features in the car, and made sure to get answers for all the questions I had.
My MBEnZ GLE is 2018 with 22000 plus mileage. I went for service due to a noise when breaking. There was no warning light noted on my dashboard. I brought it to MBEnZ SB to check (dashboard warning light for service or for anything was not on dashboard). The break pads are worn out and metal to metal. This is factory defect. My expectation of MBEnZ brake pads are longer than that. I have to pay for the parts to replace a worn out metal to metal brake pad in less than 2 years and 22000 mileage. Quality improvement is needed on MBEnZ break pads!!!
I was having problems with my transmission jerking in 3rd gear. I made an appointment with Torrance Mercedes and was given a loaner. I was given an estimate on when I would hear from them and it was pretty accurate. I was contacted in a couple days and was told my auxiliary pump went out and was given an estimated time my vehicle would be ready. The problem was fixed and at my promised time. The staff was very professional and provided the up most customer satisfaction. Thank you for making my experience smooth. Thank God for extended warranties!!!!!
I called to make an appoints and was informed about the process
Took the car in and got a ride home
Car was ready when promised
They checked everything, put air in the tires, a new battery in the key and washed the car all for no charge!
I wanted to take the time to express my gratitude to James Hang for making something that is usually such a stressful experience into a comfortable one. Mr. Hwang went above and beyond in his customer service. Not only did he make me feel comfortable and informed, but he also made my parents comfortable too. He was extremely professional in his demeanor and I will definitely be recommending him to friends and family interested in a great car-buying experience.
I worked with Emily Anderson at South Bay Mercedes Benz and had the best experience! She was thorough with explaining everything and was able to answer all of my questions. The whole process was quick and painless. I would definitely recommend this dealership and especially Emily!
