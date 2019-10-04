Martin Chevrolet

23505 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Martin Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
service Rating

Annual van oil&Oil filter change,plus 25 point inspection and tire rotation

by Hockey53 on 04/10/2019

Martin Chevrolet,did an excellent job on repairing the van and bringing the mantenance of the vehicle up to date..Thank you Richard for your hospitality and help on getting the van done on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by momytom@aol on 03/27/2019

I asked for quick routine and got it fast when I had to meet a commitment in two hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The people in Torrance are 5 star!

by melenkim on 02/04/2019

Everyone went above and beyond! The dealership itself could use a person on Saturday to run people home so that those of us who can't come during the week, do not have to wait for a loaner car, nice as that is.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Giselle on 11/22/2018

The workers were great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

muffler replacement

by duke5551 on 09/19/2016

replaced mufflers with a better set to improve gas mileage and power! I was given a ride home and an offer of a ride back to the dealer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome group of people

by JWitty101 on 07/13/2016

I checked out many different dealerships in the area. The people/process at Martin Chevrolet was very nice. They had the car I was looking for-- even though I didn't settle on a car we will be returning when we are ready to buy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Completely disgusted! Unethical billing!

by seperr on 05/25/2013

This is the worst business in the South Bay!! Since buying our car in 2009, we have had issue after issue with it and been faced with nothing but rudeness and total incompetence when bringing in it for repairs!! To add insult to injury, they tout themselves as a friendly/family oriented business and my experience with them has been very dishonest and unfair! This morning was the last straw when given an invoice for a new transmission on a 2007 GMC Yukon with only 70,000 miles on it with "NO CHARGE" next to all parts and labor and a total of over $800 as the balance. When asked what the $800 covered, the less than helpful lady behind the counter rolled her eyes and took out a second invoice (the dealer's copy) with charges on it and no explanation on why there were 2 versions of our settlement. When we asked the service representative to give us a breakdown of charges, he merely wrote on a scrap of paper and his number wasn't even close to the figures we were shown on the secret "dealer" invoice. We asked him to explain and he said taxes.....hmmmm we calculated with tax at that point and it was still off!! We brought this to his attention and his response......"we use a GMC calculator". I had no idea GMC has their own mathematical equations! We spoke to GMC directly and they offered to cover 80% of the charge and when we asked this dealer about their portion, they merely responded with we did everything we could. We immediately called GMC again directly and they have NO RECORD of our repairs........save yourself time and money and stay away!! They not only lack customer service skills but are downright offensive when spoken to. The manager of operations insulted us on a personal level and the ladies behind the counter and their whispering/eye rolling/and loud gasps for air were just TACKY!!! STAY AWAY!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

New 2013 Volt

by brian2013 on 12/26/2012

The Internet Sales Manager Elizabeth made this purchase uncomplicated and enjoyable. I would highly recomend contacting her for your next purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

I GOT A LEMON!!!!

by preciousmonet on 03/18/2010

I purchased a 2008 HHR in December 20, 2007. The car only had 17 miles on it. 4 months after having the car, the transmission went out. December 22, 2008, the power steering locked up on me. I drove the car to Palms Spring in July 2008. I got to Palms Spring around 3:00pm around 7:00pm I went to start the car and it wouldn't start until the next morning. I had 2 electrical problems to were you would push on the gas and the car would not go. I had the car towed to the dealership and they fixed the problem at least I thought they did. I drove the car to the next signal light and the car died on me. After that they kept the car for about 2 weeks until the problem was fixed. In a 2 year period, the car was towed 5 TIMES to the dealership!!! The Office Manager contacted someone from General Motors and told them of my problems, they basically told me there was nothing they could do for me and if I had any problems after that contact them. So I had to wait until someone got hurt for them to do anything. Not even the office Manager at Martin Chevrolet tried to resolve the issue! BUT they are good about asking you to fill out their survey and they make sure to point out that they want you to put a good rating for question #16. Well to me everyone at Martin Chevrolet has FAILED and General Motors has FAILED. I had to get a lawyer in order to get my money back!!!! The service satisfaction is NOT satisfactory in my eye sight!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
service Rating

Martin Chevrolet

by billingsley on 05/04/2009

My wife and I have bought 3 Chevy's from Martin Chevrolet in Torrance, CA. I have taken the cars back to Martin because of the service department. I have always dealt with a service writer named Tom. I have never felt that I have been "taken" at this dealership. I would highly recommend Martin for any GM product service. (They do service all the GM vehicles.) On a scale of 1-10, I would give them a 10 for service. I could get the Chevy's serviced somewhere else, but I have a good feeling at this service department. I feel that if I took the cars anywhere else, and something went wrong, I would not have a lot of recourse. At the dealership, if something weren't done right, all I would have to do is call GM and I'm sure I'd get the problem solved. The prices may be a little higher, but like the old saying: "You get what you pay for."

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Same old inferior stuff

by hotrod4me on 11/14/2007

Big lies from sales persons (2), 117 point Certified Inspection yet I find 6 obvious problems, one a hanging left side exhaust returned for fix along with other items, week later falls lose again, took vette to muffler shop guy re-seated a bolt, fine ever since, they did nothing to the Corvette but let an [violative content deleted] ruin the paint with swirls and scratches which IS ALL they did to put car onto lot. First oil change, oil drops everywhere but better yet scratches thru clear coat over 12 inches from yet another unmanaged oil change guy dragging the air hose over the car to put mis-matched air pressure in tires. Stupid is as stupid does !!!! This dealership lacks procedures, training and corrective actions.When I asked sales if the cold air set up was a stock item they did not know, which if you don`t even know that much, why are you selling Corvettes? Agree with most other Vette owners, Vettes should be sold and serviced thru Cadillac dealerships. My confidence to have my Vette serviced without sustaing damage is minimal, at best.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

excellent sales

by billingsley on 09/01/2007

My wife and I have bought 2 Chevy's from Martin. The salesman we have dealt with over the years is George Tasker. He is a no nonsense person. We go in and tell him what we want, and he gives us the vehicle at $300 over invoice. Plus, any questions we have he tells us. There's no pressure to buy that day, if we're not ready. I would highly recommend Martin if you live in the L.A. area. It's still a family owned dealership. Not one of the stores owned by a huge conglomerate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service Commendation

by kwrhodes on 08/20/2007

I have been to many dealerships in my lifetime, but I have yet to find one with the professionalism and expertise that is exhibited by Martin Chevrolet. From sales to service, no dealership has EVER shown the desire to satisfy the customer that I have seen. I am on my 7th vehicle and I hope to purchase many more and continue to have them serviced at Martin Chevrolet. Keep up the great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

So Bad, So Bad

by townhome on 08/09/2007

To make a long story short, my service advisor called me about two weeks after my visit and literally yelled at me because I did not fill out the survey with the highest possible ratings. I have never been actually yelled at by a customer service person, especially one who is telling me "I told you how to fill out the survey! Why didn't you mark 'excellent'? We talked about that!" Absoultely the worst experience with any type of customer service in my life.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
