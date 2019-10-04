service Rating

This is the worst business in the South Bay!! Since buying our car in 2009, we have had issue after issue with it and been faced with nothing but rudeness and total incompetence when bringing in it for repairs!! To add insult to injury, they tout themselves as a friendly/family oriented business and my experience with them has been very dishonest and unfair! This morning was the last straw when given an invoice for a new transmission on a 2007 GMC Yukon with only 70,000 miles on it with "NO CHARGE" next to all parts and labor and a total of over $800 as the balance. When asked what the $800 covered, the less than helpful lady behind the counter rolled her eyes and took out a second invoice (the dealer's copy) with charges on it and no explanation on why there were 2 versions of our settlement. When we asked the service representative to give us a breakdown of charges, he merely wrote on a scrap of paper and his number wasn't even close to the figures we were shown on the secret "dealer" invoice. We asked him to explain and he said taxes.....hmmmm we calculated with tax at that point and it was still off!! We brought this to his attention and his response......"we use a GMC calculator". I had no idea GMC has their own mathematical equations! We spoke to GMC directly and they offered to cover 80% of the charge and when we asked this dealer about their portion, they merely responded with we did everything we could. We immediately called GMC again directly and they have NO RECORD of our repairs........save yourself time and money and stay away!! They not only lack customer service skills but are downright offensive when spoken to. The manager of operations insulted us on a personal level and the ladies behind the counter and their whispering/eye rolling/and loud gasps for air were just TACKY!!! STAY AWAY!!! Read more