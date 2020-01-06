sales Rating

I wanna start off by saying that I dealt with the internet manager Philip Rivera and Janet Lopez who are [non-permissible content removed]. After emailing them about a used car, they gave me quote that I felt was a fair deal. I drove 75 miles test drove the car and was notified that neither one of them was available to help me. I dealt with a sales person named James who was very helpful however he was unable to honor that price. He called the floor manager "the Boss Sean" who came over after 30 minutes only to tell me that he had no intention of honoring the price I was quoted. After reading the "fine print" out loud to me, making racist remarks, and trying to convince me to pay $4,000 more than I was quoted, he said he had no intention of honoring his internet Managers quote and allowed us to walk out. The email clearly stated the quote was good for 72 hours and had all of the cars info clearly identified. The only decent person was James who was kind and very helpful. The rest of them are all dishonest crooks who are just looking to take advantage of hard working people. Do yourself a favor Don't be fooled by their false promises. Spend your hard earned money somewhere else. They don't respect your time and they don't care to earn your business. I should Have done more research and read so many of the reviews of people with the same situations. They have been taking advantage of unsuspecting customers so beware. Read more