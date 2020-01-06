DCH truly is Delivering Customer Happiness!
by 06/01/2020on
I received an exact quote before driving over 300 miles to test drive a vehicle. That is what I paid. The car was what they said. I could not be happier! Thank You to Keith, for the quote, and Joseph for the onsite transaction!
Shady Toyota Dealer
by 02/02/2020on
I wanna start off by saying that I dealt with the internet manager Philip Rivera and Janet Lopez who are [non-permissible content removed]. After emailing them about a used car, they gave me quote that I felt was a fair deal. I drove 75 miles test drove the car and was notified that neither one of them was available to help me. I dealt with a sales person named James who was very helpful however he was unable to honor that price. He called the floor manager "the Boss Sean" who came over after 30 minutes only to tell me that he had no intention of honoring the price I was quoted. After reading the "fine print" out loud to me, making racist remarks, and trying to convince me to pay $4,000 more than I was quoted, he said he had no intention of honoring his internet Managers quote and allowed us to walk out. The email clearly stated the quote was good for 72 hours and had all of the cars info clearly identified. The only decent person was James who was kind and very helpful. The rest of them are all dishonest crooks who are just looking to take advantage of hard working people. Do yourself a favor Don't be fooled by their false promises. Spend your hard earned money somewhere else. They don't respect your time and they don't care to earn your business. I should Have done more research and read so many of the reviews of people with the same situations. They have been taking advantage of unsuspecting customers so beware.
2017 Rav 4 Hybrid
by 07/29/2017on
I recently purchased a Rav 4 Hybrid from DCH Toyota and was impressed by the entire experience. Keith White, the internet manager was very helpful. The entire experience was great. I bought my first Toyota in 1974 and in the time since I have never had such a professional experience the current one.
Naila wilder
by 06/30/2017on
It was extremely easy to set up an appointment. I needed to get a car ASAP and I was able to schedule a meeting the next morning. Baraa was my representative and he was amazing from start to finish. He was so patient, knowledgeable, and hospitable. He called to inform me of everything about the deal and the payment options , thanks to Baraa. If you're working with Baraa, you can trust that you're in very good hands. Also a HUGE plus, that I've never had or heard of at other dealerships: They have a shuttle that will take you anywhere within a 10 mile radius, and bring you back to the dealership. And they give your car a complimentary car wash!
Amazing experience
by 02/25/2017on
Came in to buy my lease out on my RAV4. When I arrived to complete my paperwork, I got the new car bug. In turn of buying my lease out, Christine was able to get me a new car for a lower payment and no money out of pocket - whoot whoot. I now have a sunroof and navigation too. These guys are awesome, cared for my needs and wants and made it all happen. Thank you DCH ON PCH.
Wow - surprised
by 02/23/2017on
Dreaded looking for a new car. To my surprise Jose V made my day. Like dreading the dentist, I came in guns blazing ready to grind for hours. Not the case at all. He had me in and out, paid less than I planned based on my homework and beat my credit union's rate. By far the best, easiest experience I e had in a dealership. Kudos to team DCH !! Had a personal thank you from their Head boss - Big Chris. Nice guy.
Had a great experience
by 02/21/2017on
Came in to buy a car for my son. Staff was on point and friendly. I appreciate the time they took to make sure I had the right car for my son.
The Best Buying Experience One Can Ever Have!!!
by 11/01/2016on
I went in to this dealership without expecting much of their cooperation since I had a very special case in which I was shopping for "Two 2017 Rav 4 XLEs" (one for my wife and one for one of my best friends' wife). The first sales person seemed like he didn't think I was serious enough so he didn't even contact me after my visit. But then again, I went shopping through the entire L.A. County and ended up returning to Torrance Toyota and this time I was met one of the best elements in sales that dealer has "Mr. Leon Rodriguez" BTW. He went out of his way helping me out through the entire buying process. He is very professional and courteous. if I had to buy again, I would definitely visit there first.
Horrific DCH experience
by 02/02/2016on
This was the worse experience in my lifetime. I am deaf and had serious issues getting DCH to communicate properly when I first leased my car. They promised they would work on this disability discrimination but several months towards the end of my lease I was crushed to see that not only did they still have the same faults but had gotten even worse. I am in no way wanting any type of special hand held treatment; only to be treated equally by DCH Torrance. They made themselves completely unavailable to discuss another lease or buy out until it was too late. When I finally got through to someone after emailing every manager on there lot, all they did was the least they could do which was hollow sorry's with absolutely no real follow through. I even went in but no one was available, so I asked them to email me because I cannot hear the phone for that type of communication and they didn't reply. I understand that people with disabilities take just a little extra effort but to be treated this poorly was truly the most heartbreaking disappointment that I've experienced in my entire life. I have so many great experiences with companies such as Nordstrom, Costco, Roadrunner, Volvo, Chase; that when a company such as DCH Toyota treats you this poorly, it's not only a shock but inhumane. ~ Ruben Nathan Ponton
David's the Man
by 04/24/2014on
After much searching and a lot of demands on our end, David went above and beyond the call of duty (and beyond his normal working hours) to accomidate us in the recent purchase of my 2014 Tundra. We've now purchased or leased 3 vehicles from him in the last year - and plan to reccomend DCH and David personally to anyone we know in the market for a vehicle.
SUPRISING EXPERIENCE
by 12/07/2013on
Yesterday I took my Prius in for routine service. It was provided with DCH's usual efficiency. In the process, a mechanic dinged my front bumper. It was touched up, as were other dings that had accumulated. I was told what had occurred, then DCH said it planned to remove, smooth out, and repaint the entire bumper. It was unnecessary, but an exceptional and much appreciated gesture. If going the extra mile is the mark of great service, then DCH meets the test.
Tamara in Service Dept.
by 12/04/2013on
Although each service person I've encountered in the past has impressed, Tamara far exceeded my expectations. Her advice in helping me assess which services would benefit my car the most was extremely helpful. She knows what she's talking about and I'm so grateful for that. My car was completed for the quoted time...a bonus! I know that my car is always in good hands at DCH and I wouldn't take it anywhere else...ever.
DCH - Our choice for Purchase and Service
by 10/22/2013on
Our family has acquired 4 Toyota vehicles in recent years, all from DCH Toyota. We find experienced and professional personnel in all aspects of the dealership. Each person we have encountered provides excellent and caring customer service, this must be a priority. DCH is our first stop for service and purchase. Congratulations on a great dealership.
Excellent service
by 09/10/2013on
We found DCH Torrance Toyota to be everything we expected of a good dealer. The sales people did not pressure us, they went out of their way to find us the car we wanted, and they negotiated a good price with integrity. We love our car and the service we received.
Certified vehicle with mechanical issues
by 08/29/2013on
I purchased a Toyota Certified 2007 Matrix Sport 64,000+ miles) in July. Had the car checked by mechanic. Had bad front and rear struts, oil and transmission leak and bad head gasket. The dealership took the car back without argument. Gave me a good deal on 2013 Corolla. Also sent me a "goodwill" rebate.
Very Happy family
by 08/01/2013on
We enjoyed the remodeled showroom. We were given a chance to test drive any truck we wanted. My wife found a Baja Toyota Tacoma and loved it so much she was ready to buy. I was on a time crunch for work so we had to leave but the sales staff did a fantastic job of allowing us to come back the next day to finish our paperwork. We really enjoyed how flexible the staff was. As we traded in our van for our new truck our youngest son cried when he had to say goodbye and I appreciated the extra time we had in order to help him transition to the new one.
Excellent Service!!
by 07/14/2013on
My family and I recently bought a Prius C from the dealer, Mr. Bill V. We bought the car through AAA so our deal was really good! He was very nice and such a gentleman who took enough time to explain all the components and things that was needed to know for the car. Our overall experience was wonderful and yes! We will definitely come back again to purchase another car soon!
service
by 06/06/2013on
It is with a great deal of pleasure that I write the following words about Marvin C. and the service I've received at DCH Toyota. Our 2011 Toyota Avalon was purchased at DCH and I've taken it to DCH Toyota several times for required maintenance. Marvin C. has been the service manager I've dealt with and I always ask for him. Marvin does an outstanding job! He is very friendly, honest and upright, and I look forward to meeting him every time I go in there. He has a good understanding of the cars being serviced and explains very clearly what needs to be done. Marvin takes pride in doing his job well and treating the customer right. He is a valuable employee ant DCH Toyota, and I enthusiastically give him my highest recommendation. Kermit Olson
Great experience
by 04/21/2013on
The salesman was prompt, very friendly and attentive to our needs. The experience was very personal and we were made to feel comfortable and even spoiled. I would recommend this dealership, especially the AAA connection.
Yelp vs. Edmunds, who to believe?
by 11/06/2012on
I'm really puzzled between the discrepancy between Yelp's reviews (2 stars, 47 reviews, comparing to here (5 stars, 46 reviews)? Well, here's my experience with DCH Toyota of Torrance... Negotiated a deal on the phone with saleslady for a 2012 Prius Two (blizzard pearl), confirmed everything down to the last penny and screened out all other hidden add-ons, was told she already checked with manager and got approval for the deal, just need to go down and sign & pay for the car. Told me to work with another salesman since she won't be there. Ok, told to arrange for appointment, got there on time, waited for 15 min. and finally the guy show up and said he's busy and match us with another salesguy. Told him we already negotiated for the car and started paperwork. Guy acted puzzled and do the usual "check with manager" routines and made us waited a long time, finally told me deal is no good anymore, but then quickly changed his mind and said they can still match the promised price... oh, but wait... there's the extra $495 for the alarm, $89 for wheel lock, $795 for Xylon coating, $95 for door guard and they are all pre-installed and can not remove on ALL cars in stock that matched our selection (pure & simple BS). I thought their tactic is quite primitive, they can be more creative than that. Manager there is [non-permissible content removed], all he can do is apologize every 10 seconds during our conversation and blame it on "salesman's mistake". I'm happy for those who end up with positive experience here but for me the bottom line is to STAY AWAY from this dealership (lesson learned) !!
Alls well that ends well
by 09/30/2012on
Started off with misteps. Took over an hour to locate a car described to me over the phone, internet quote was slow in coming and was wrong, had to be redone. Sales manager didn't seem to want my business until general manager got involved. Experience was very good from that point forward. Seemed that the overall staff has some room for improving overall organization and integration for best customer experience.
