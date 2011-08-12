Silver Star Cadillac
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Silver Star Cadillac
1 sales Reviews
sales Rating
satisfied customer
by 12/08/2011on
The experience was very pleasant and we bought a very nice car, which is serving us well. The sales man (Frank Tepesano) and the sales manager were most courteous and helpful. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
