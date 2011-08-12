Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Silver Star Cadillac

Silver Star Cadillac

Visit dealer’s website 
3601 Auto Mall Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Silver Star Cadillac

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

satisfied customer

by ingrid38 on 12/08/2011

The experience was very pleasant and we bought a very nice car, which is serving us well. The sales man (Frank Tepesano) and the sales manager were most courteous and helpful. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
28 cars in stock
9 new4 used15 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for