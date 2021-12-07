Skip to main content
Silver Star Buick GMC

3601 Auto Mall Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Silver Star Buick GMC

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Edmunds

by Larry Warner on 07/12/2021

Completely professional assistance by all of the staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dealer Never Ordered Part

by Renalh8 on 08/02/2021

Called dealer to make appt. to replace passenger outside mirror that I broke. They made appt. for the following week. Dropped off car at appt date and time. came back 3 hours later. Noting was done to the mirror. The service technician informed me that the mirror was NEVER ordered after leaving my car at the dealer for 3 hours. They went ahead and ordered it and had me pay for it upfront and made another appt to have it installed. Mirror should have been ordered on my initial call. Or informed me that mirror was never ordered before my appt that I drive 20 miles each way for.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

42 cars in stock
16 new12 used14 certified pre-owned
Buick Encore GX
Buick Encore GX
4 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Acadia
GMC Acadia
3 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
