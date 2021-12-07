Silver Star Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Silver Star Buick GMC
Edmunds
by 07/12/2021on
Completely professional assistance by all of the staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer Never Ordered Part
by 08/02/2021on
Called dealer to make appt. to replace passenger outside mirror that I broke. They made appt. for the following week. Dropped off car at appt date and time. came back 3 hours later. Noting was done to the mirror. The service technician informed me that the mirror was NEVER ordered after leaving my car at the dealer for 3 hours. They went ahead and ordered it and had me pay for it upfront and made another appt to have it installed. Mirror should have been ordered on my initial call. Or informed me that mirror was never ordered before my appt that I drive 20 miles each way for.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
