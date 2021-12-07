1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Called dealer to make appt. to replace passenger outside mirror that I broke. They made appt. for the following week. Dropped off car at appt date and time. came back 3 hours later. Noting was done to the mirror. The service technician informed me that the mirror was NEVER ordered after leaving my car at the dealer for 3 hours. They went ahead and ordered it and had me pay for it upfront and made another appt to have it installed. Mirror should have been ordered on my initial call. Or informed me that mirror was never ordered before my appt that I drive 20 miles each way for.