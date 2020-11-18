Shaver Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy a car here
by 11/18/2020on
The Sales Manager Jon Butterworth made my entire car buying process happen in less than a half hour over the phone. I bought my vehicle from Shaver completely sight-unseen and never even stepped foot in the building. This was by far the easiest, no hassle buying process I've ever experienced from anywhere, let alone a car dealership. I've put more time and effort into buying a pair of pants than I did buying my car. I asked Jon for a good deal and he gave me a good deal. No back and forth, no smoke and mirrors, no confusion whatsoever. He kept me updated every step of the way, over-nighted my keys directly to my house and even made sure to call me to follow up after my transport driver dropped the car off to me. A lot of businesses out there could use a Jon Butterworth. Shaver has an asset in this man and Shaver's customers can be confident that they'll get a great deal and great service buying from him. Go buy your next car there, make it easy on yourself.
Suzi rocks
by 08/31/2019on
Went by the lot and took a quick look,after our Jeep was totalled.And met Suzi we had alot of questions and she answered them all with a smile. She helped us,and is keeping in contact until we find the right vehicle for us.
Misleading - Pre-owned Department (very Small)
by 02/25/2018on
Saw ad for truck on Ed#$%ds with the sales price that has a line through it. I live more than 50 miles away. I called and asked to have their best deal ready. I got there and no deal, same price as what I just stated with the line through it. Thank goodness for W00d Ranch. Dinner was Great. Shaver Used Vehicle department not so much.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thumbs down
by 02/28/2015on
Update... after Shaver refused to fix my Jeep I called Chrysler and was given a case representative who suggested I take my Jeep Rubicon to another local dealer. So heres the analysis from David Ellis Chrysler working with Chryslers technician determined my Jeep did have a cooling system problem. Also per Chrysler Jeep, the manager at Shaver was wrong in his assessment and wrong at not investigating further the problem. At David Ellis Chrysler they did their best and worked on the vehicle a full week until the problem was solved. Lesson learned do not trust the service manager or mechanics at Shaver Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram trust your gut and call Chrysler if you are not satisfied. I will not purchase any more vehicles from Shaver Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and will not return to have my Jeep serviced there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2nd Experience, will come back next time as well
by 01/03/2015on
This is my second time leasing a Jeep from Tim Ott at Shaver Jeep. I had a great experience this time, we were able to get me in the vehicle I wanted at (about) the price I wanted. Honestly I was pushing for a deal that was lower then fair most likely they met me more then half way and I will come back after this lease is over.
BUYER BEWARE!!!**Do Not Buy From Here! ** Shady dishonest sales practices!
by 12/15/2014on
Even one star is too good for this place. I find it funny they skate around concerns w/ the same response " There is not enough information in your review..." More alarming, I'm reading the same stuff over&over for 4 years & some of the same people are still working there after blatantly costing them many sales, ultimately hurting them financially and in credibility. It leads one to believe that the owners condone this type of dishonesty as it seems to be acceptable procedure to lie and cheat the consumer. So let me get down to my visit... I originally emailed requesting an E-price on a used car. I asked a few questions & asked for a copy of the carfax report since the details appear vague & sketchy. It had a link for a free one but upon clicking it has 21 records & you have to pay to view them (other cars show the full report free). John Shakta emailed me saying he was an internet sales manager. I thought he was nice and helpful originally but realize he was inconsistent with information too. He said the car was certified even though it didn't state it nor is it in the certified inventory & to click the link from the listing to view the carfax. So the run-a-round begins...I work down the street so I stop in to see if they had the vehicle & take it for a drive. Typical dealership, you get swooped on by [non-permissible content removed] who sees you. Intending to give him my business. I asked for John because I knew I was going to buy a Challenger I just needed the right price. I got intercepted by Mike & Octavio the ASM. Mike denied knowing John and they went on to say "Why would you want to buy used when we can get you a new one for less?" I let them show me a new 2014 Challenger RT, the misleading sticker boasting $6,668 off. It can be confusing if you don't see what they are trying to do. The used car was 23k so I think they must be taking the discounts & rebates off the base MSRP making it about 23? I test drive it & love it. The sit down: They ask me the numbers I want & do the "If we can get you this you will take the car today?" Absolutely. Let the scandalousness begin... So they have me fill out the credit app. & I tell them I only want my credit run ONE TIME! They promise me only once but my credit report shows at least 4 so far. Simply I wanted a $400 payment or less. We agree no more than $420. I have excellent credit (tier 1-A). I had just checked my scores that morning and told him my Experian was over 720 & Equifax 735. Octavio comes back to me showing me my score is 666, my supposed "Experian auto 3 score". When I ask how that is possible he tells me it is my like my Vantage score for Auto & the others are my "consumer credit scores." He does the math & starts to say "usually the lender likes to see 1/3 down"... I say "No, if I go to my bank they will give me a loan putting 0 down." He tells me it is to bring my payment down & I have to finance with Chrysler Capital or I won't get all the discounts/rebates since they one giving most of it.. I said I'm only putting down $1,200. He hears $1.500 and gives me a price over 28k. Nope. They knock it down another 1k. Then he proceeds to give me their best offer which was insulting $8.9% APR, 75mo term $526 a month. I walked out because I had to get to work but told them I will just go to Chase because my last loan from them was 6.9% and my score was 668 at the time I think on a used car! They offered to contact Chase for me and I said no. I called Chrysler the next morning to check the status of my loan app and after explaining it, things were just as I thought. The rate was 4.9% but the dealership was tacking on another 4% that they intended t pocket. She told me it's not uncommon but I should have asked to see the buyrate, which they hadn't shown me. She also told me I should have asked to see the incentives they claimed CC was supposedly offering because that was a crock as well. She suggested I go to my bank like I originally wanted to avoid being ripped off. I go see my banker @Chase and low and behold, gets me approved at 2.85%. John S. emailed me to ask if I was still coming in, I let him know what happened & he apologized for "how i felt" & he'd like to make it up to me. How I felt? uh-no they obviously thought I was a dumb female & tried to pull one over on me. Short of it: I went to 2 more Dodge's who both got the same auto scores for me of 714 and 713 and both offered 1.9%. My payments will be $413 but I opted for an extended warranty. They since called me back claiming they "missed some add'l rebates, trying to offer $30k OTD financing $28.5k @5.24% w/ payments of $446 on 75 month term from Chase! LOL Still trying to cheat me. That's twice. No thanks I am giving my business to Simi CJDR. Easy with no gimmicks. I got what I wanted. Now I will post this on every consumer site possible to make it my personal mission to make sure the public is well aware of the game here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales manager sleazy and unprofessional - Watch out!
by 12/06/2014on
Oh, I forgot to mention the $99 for nitrogen in the tires and VIN etching VIN etching for $292 and $750 gap coverage if you don't make a down payment and the $865 for interior warranty (which they covered for me - very nice), but in any case, just be prepared to ask the finance officer to redraw the contract with whatever extra junk you don't want removed or refunded.
Great experience
by 11/25/2014on
I had been looking to buy a Jeep for some time and was very happy coming across this dealership after having had a few not so pleasant experiences with other dealers. Tim is absolutely knowledgeable and was able to answer all my questions about the car, the different models, pros and cons for each model. He really took his time explaining everything without pressuring me to make any decisions. If you're looking for a Jeep, this is the place to go!
New Jeep
by 10/08/2014on
Contacted Shaver through the internet and got a quote on a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. When I came into the dealership, everyone was professional and negotiated a fair deal. I even got a loan for a lower interest rate than the one I had previously approved before I arrived with another company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dodge Grand Caravan
by 07/18/2014on
Our leasing experience at Shaver Dodge was beyond excellent . Joe T. was our contact throughout the process. He was honest , very knowledgable , no pressure, and really cared about us a people! We would recommend Joe to anyone in the market for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Tim O.
by 06/26/2014on
We called Shaver yesterday, and talked to Tim O., internet specialist. When we met with Tim, we were extremely pleased with his knowledge and courtesy. He never rushed us and took the time to explain all the different options. He not only helped us select a great Jeep that met all of our needs but also worked hard to get us an excellent price for our new Jeep Patriot. Thank you Tim O.!
Computer Reset / Fuse
by 05/01/2014on
Took my 2005 Dodge Stratus, mind yourself I did not buy this car from this dealership. I was having issues with the car locks not working and other electrical problems. I had other dealerships look at the car with no results. I called and spoke with John - Service department, not only did he get back to me in a timely manner but explained the process of what he would need to do. John had a top service electrician look at the car also not only was I treated as if I had just bought the car there yesterday they went over and beyond. I also had my key less entry reprogrammed for me the car was clean and ready for pick up when I was told it would be everything I was worried/ stressed about was resolved. Its been awhile sense I have received such impeccable service and John made sure that was all possible. I strongly recommend Shaver Dodge and ask to speak with John Ext 153 if you have any questions what so ever. Thank you John and Shaver Dodge. This is the only place I will be going for any further issues I may have with my car =)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shaver is Top Notch
by 04/07/2014on
Extremely informative and knowledge about the vehicle and specs. Worked hard to get me to the Jeep I wanted, in the price I needed. Ask for Jim O. He was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership in town
by 01/25/2014on
I have purchased or leased at least 5 cars from Shaver. I keep going back because they are an honest down to earth organization. Chris Shaver is an old school owner who does it the right way. Five stars to this group.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Follow-Through
by 01/23/2014on
Everyone at Shaver was friendly, attentive, knowledgeable and helpful. Gerry, Keir and everyone, thanks very much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very Positive Experience
by 12/26/2013on
Had a tremendous new car buying experience w/Shaver and specifically my sales rep Evo. Very knowledgeable, professional, patient, not pushy and got a great deal. Got the exact car and price I wanted with no hassle. 5-stars all the way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good experience
by 01/28/2012on
Andrew was great, responsive, informed. Good price. But my wife decided she did not want to go the SUV route. Great value.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unprofessional
by 02/13/2011on
Worst experience ever...Sales manager, Tyler, was horribly rude and unprofessional, despite the fact that I had purchased several vehicles. Tyler threw a tantrum and went so far as to make personal attacks and belittling comments in response to my dissatisfaction with the deal. Car buying can involve aggressive negotiations, however Tyler displayed inappropriate, disrespectful behavior which should not be tolerated by any employer. The owner Andy has failed to contact me or address the situation. It appears that this dealership is a "boys club" where they foster flippant, unethical behavior. I will NEVER do business with Shaver ever again and will strive to ensure that none of my friends nor family give their hard, earned money to people that behave in such despicable ways. Overall, a terrible experience devoid of customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Friendly, competent, willing to work with you
by 01/08/2011on
Excellent buying experience. These guys respond to your needs, questions and concerns. In contrast to some other dealerships I dealt with in the process of finding the rigth car for me, Shaver Subaru took the clear lead. And they delivered the car to my doorstep. Nice work Ryan!process, Shave Subaru was respnsive, always friendly and never pushy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Poor Service
by 02/27/2010on
Shaver Jeep in Thousand Oaks has the worst auto service I have ever experienced. I have taken my new jeep wrangler in repeatedly for the same few problems and after repeated reassurance that everything was fixed and checked, the problems continued. You are better off going to next closest jeep dealer to get your car service if you want it fixed properly.
Loving my New VUE! Thanks to Pat, Tyler and John
by 10/27/2009on
Pat, Tyler, and John are magic workers! The three of them helped me trade in my 4 wheel drive gas sucker, to get a beautiful Saturn Vue! I can't thank these men enough for their time, hard work and effort into keeping me on my budget! They heard what i had to say, they understood i couldn't budge,and i drove home that night within $13 of my budget!It doesnt get much better than that. On top of that i was able to view the car on line, they had car facts, and they helped me with every step of the way answering all my questions! Go see these guys with your trade (or new for that matter too) and they WILL help you get out of your current car, and into something you love! Further more they never pressured me to choosing this car over a cheaper one, they let me make all the calls! This first time buyer couldn't have left happier! Thanks so much to Pat for his fun outgoing personality and to Tyler for locking up a STEAL of a DEAL, and to John for working your finance magic on the banks. You guys are simly amazing, and I know ill recoomend you to others. I mean hey I came all the way from Glendale, Ca, and I would EASILY go back to see these guys! Thanks so much guys for making my 'budget friendly high rolling car' dreams a reality! I can't praise these men enough! Thanks y'all! I love my new VUE