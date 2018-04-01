5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We recently purchased a 2015 Porsche Macan turbo at Rusnak Westlake. We had a very good experience starting with our very knowledgeable sales associate, Michael Medina. He knows so much about Porsche's and was always very helpful, but never pushy. We made several visits to the dealership and each time, felt very welcome by all the staff. We live in Pacific Palisades, but felt it was worth the drive. The area around the dealership is great for test drives! The managers that we dealt with during the purchase process were also great. They made sure we were aware of all the options available to us. We would definitely recommend Rusnak Porsche to our friends and family. Thanks for a great buying experience. Read more